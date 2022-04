How to save money across Uswitch

“Following months of warnings, energy price rises are finally kicking in.

“Affected bill-payers have heard from their supplier in recent weeks about how their bill will change, and households will be trying to figure out what they can do to reduce the impact. The fact that the price increases come into effect just as we enter spring might be a small relief, as many households will soon be turning off their heating.

“But this situation is even worse for those in fuel poverty, who are already trapped in a vicious cycle of energy debt. It calls into sharp focus just how vital the Government support for the most vulnerable households is and how inadequate it has become.

“Such historic rises in energy bills require more oversight on how consumers are coping, especially those most vulnerable. The Government needs to keep a very close eye on the impact the rises on household bills are having on customers and act promptly to provide relief - not just wait until the Autumn Statement.

“It is more important than ever that people stay engaged with the energy market and sign up to alerts to inform them when better deals become available. If you're worried about getting into debt, contact your supplier as soon as possible. It’s also worth checking what grants and schemes might be available to help cover your energy bills, particularly if you or someone you know is vulnerable.”