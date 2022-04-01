How to save money across Uswitch

With the cost of living increasing, bills are going up. In the case of energy, there are ways you can manage increasing costs, but you can't switch to make significant savings. However, there are other ways to save money across Uswitch.
While there are currently no savings when it comes to your energy bill, you may be able to cut costs on your other household bills. Reviewing broadband, TV and mobile contracts with Uswitch could be a quick and easy way to make a reduction on your monthly outgoings - you could save an average of £162 per year.
Broadband prices commonly increase in the middle of a contract - find out what’s happening with your provider in our round-up below:
While prices are going up, you could still save up to £162 on your broadband. Find out how here.
If you’re currently paying separate companies for your TV and your broadband, you could save money by bundling a TV service with your broadband provider instead. Providers that offer these services will usually let you use both for a single, and often cheaper, monthly fee.
Broadband contracts range from 30 days to two years. If you’re a student or renting a property, a shorter contract might be more convenient, but could come with higher monthly fees. So make sure to pick a contract length that suits your situation but doesn’t put you out of pocket.
If your phone contract is coming to an end and you’re happy to keep on using your phone, switching to SIM-only is a great way of cutting your costs. With data deals costing as little as £6 per month, you can save a lot of money by going SIM-only.
Our easy to use tool shows you which government and supplier-specific energy help schemes you might be able to sign up for depending on your eligibility.
We know and appreciate that this is a difficult time for energy customers, and we want to do everything possible to make sure you have the right information at this time so you can make the right decisions.
With working from home now the new normal and energy prices looking like they'll stay high, it's important to keep your bills as low as possible. The best ways to do that are in our guide featuring 98 free energy-saving tips for every part of your home.
You don't have to use all of them - it might be an impossible task to try - but they should go some way to getting you started saving energy and spending less on your bills.
“Following months of warnings, energy price rises are finally kicking in.
“Affected bill-payers have heard from their supplier in recent weeks about how their bill will change, and households will be trying to figure out what they can do to reduce the impact. The fact that the price increases come into effect just as we enter spring might be a small relief, as many households will soon be turning off their heating.
“But this situation is even worse for those in fuel poverty, who are already trapped in a vicious cycle of energy debt. It calls into sharp focus just how vital the Government support for the most vulnerable households is and how inadequate it has become.
“Such historic rises in energy bills require more oversight on how consumers are coping, especially those most vulnerable. The Government needs to keep a very close eye on the impact the rises on household bills are having on customers and act promptly to provide relief - not just wait until the Autumn Statement.
“It is more important than ever that people stay engaged with the energy market and sign up to alerts to inform them when better deals become available. If you're worried about getting into debt, contact your supplier as soon as possible. It’s also worth checking what grants and schemes might be available to help cover your energy bills, particularly if you or someone you know is vulnerable.”