Compare broadband deals

Enter your postcode to find broadband deals available to your home and save up to £395‡ per year with Uswitch.
Switching your broadband regularly is often one of the best ways to cut down your monthly bills. Broadband offers for new customers are very strong right now, and starting prices for fast internet packages have dropped considerably in recent years.
Find out how much you could save from our range of deals available across the UK.
‡£395 is the average that customers could save per year on their broadband. Here’s how we calculate our savings figures.
While it may be tempting, you shouldn’t immediately go for the deal with the lowest monthly price. Consider things like internet speed, contract length, and any gift card or bill credit offers to make sure you find the best value for your needs.
That said, you should still find a good number of deals on offer for a lower monthly price than your current payment, as your bill has likely gone up after two years of mid-contract price rises. So you could still probably find a cheaper deal that gives you what you need.
Changing providers is often a completely hassle-free process. With Ofcom’s new One Touch Switch ruling, you don’t even have to contact your old provider to cancel your old contract, and you’ll stay connected until the moment your new package is activated.
Just sign up with your new provider, and they’ll make all the arrangements to transfer your connection. That includes full fibre upgrades, too, where they’ll work with you on a convenient date for the (often free) installation.
Most providers will increase your monthly price once or twice during your contract. This is normally by a fixed rate of £3-4 a month every April, and you’ll be made aware of your future prices before signing up.
However, some regional providers do commit to fixed prices throughout your contract. If they’re available where you live, we’ll clearly show you which packages don't include mid-contract increases.
The best broadband deal for you isn't just the cheapest or fastest available – it's the one that best suits what you and your household use the internet for.
Here are some important tips to help you find what you really need in a new broadband deal.
If your current contract has already ended, you're probably paying high out-of-contract prices that are more expensive than the initial rate you agreed to when you signed up.
However, it also means you can find a new deal immediately, at no additional cost. So there's no better time for you to find a new broadband plan. With Uswitch, you could save £395‡ a year on your broadband by switching.
Even if you're happy with your service, your price can creep up quite significantly if you keep re-contracting to the same package. We call this a 'loyalty penalty' because providers rarely re-contract you to the price you originally signed up for.
If you're looking to save on your next broadband bill, a new customer deal with a different provider may be a more reliable way to reduce it.
If you think getting better broadband comes at a cost, think again. Faster, more reliable full fibre connections are actually often cheaper than older copper-based connections these days. As it’s now available to most UK homes, the industry is keen to move people onto full fibre connections, as this supports plans to replace the nationwide copper phone network.
So if your household has been struggling with slow, inconsistent broadband, it's worth checking whether full fibre deals are now available to you. Full fibre has come down in price a lot in recent years, so you could find a better value broadband deal on a better connection than your current one.
If you're currently using a pay TV service from the likes of Sky, EE, or Virgin, it's often cheaper if you bundle your broadband service with these providers. The same goes if you pay for multiple TV streaming services, as some providers include them in their packages as well.
Compare your current total monthly cost between the two services with the TV and broadband bundles offered by these providers. You could make significant savings by joining the services together.
Some providers are considered to have better broadband customer service than others. Many also offer additional ways to strengthen your broadband connection, such as whole-home guarantees or Wi-Fi boosters.
While it's important to consider value for money, a poor experience can lead to significant frustration and wasted time fixing issues. You should always read what customers say about a particular provider's service to get the full picture before you buy.
If you're moving into a new house or flat, check your new address on our broadband checker to see if you can keep your current plan. Just select the 'I'm moving to this address' option in the drop-down list.
If your current broadband connection isn't available at your new home, you will likely need to sign up for a new deal. If you’re still in the middle of your current contract, you could incur some early exit fees.
Uswitch hosts a range of internet providers we trust to deliver a high-quality, reliable service for different needs. Here’s the range of providers you’ll find on our site.
Learn more about the dedicated, high-quality, great-value service that regional and alternative providers offer their customers with our full Uswitch guide to UK altnets.
Our Uswitch Telecoms Awards help to point you towards providers that we think are top of the pack each year.
Based on an annual customer survey we conduct of over 25,000 broadband users, and with the input of a dozen leading industry experts, our awards highlight which providers offer the best experience across multiple parts of a broadband service.
Winners of our 2026 awards include:
To learn more about each winning broadband provider, see all of the brands featured in our 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
We also use our annual customer survey data to support our in-depth expert broadband reviews of all major UK providers, as well as many of the smaller regional providers that run their own networks in various areas across the country.
Visit our broadband reviews hub to read our expert verdict on a range of UK broadband providers.
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Certain providers let you bundle TV, landline or mobile phone services to your broadband contract, which might help keep your costs down. This could be a good option if you often use a landline or watch pay-TV like Sky.
Broadband-only: If you want a straightforward, no-frills package that supplies a broadband connection and nothing else, broadband-only deals would be right for you.
Broadband and home phone: Many broadband packages still come with an optional home phone service. If you still use your landline, you can bundle them both together.
Broadband and TV: If you watch a lot of pay-TV from a provider like Sky, Virgin Media or EE, you could save a lot of money by getting your broadband from them too.
Broadband, home phone, TV, mobile: All-in broadband bundles can be expensive, but if you regularly use all of these services, the total cost would likely be lower than paying for all of these services separately. Virgin Media offers its 'Max Volt' bundle that merges these four services – find out if it's right for your needs.
Once you’ve chosen what you need, your new provider will manage the switching process for you. Find out more about this process with our dedicated guide.
“Switching is one of the most effective ways to save money on your broadband. Most providers offer their deals at cheaper rates for new customers, and many will add high-value gift vouchers to these offers, too.
It also helps to make sure you're always getting the service you need. If your internet connection is too slow or inconsistent, you can look for providers who use a more reliable network, such as full fibre. If you don't watch much traditional TV anymore, you could compare broadband-only deals and just use streaming services to save money.
Searching elsewhere for a better deal when your contract ends often leads to big savings in the short and long run. Plus, it ensures you can keep improving your speed and your online experience as a whole.”
Broadband prices increasing mid-contract? Learn why prices rise in April each year, and what you can do about it if you're affected.
Written by Max Beckett, Uswitch broadband expert
If you receive government financial support like Universal Credit, you could save hundreds of pounds every year with a low-income social tariff.
Multiple well-known providers offer broadband social tariffs. They give you the same service as a normal broadband connection but for a heavily discounted price. Depending on the provider and speed you choose, they often cost between £12-20 per month.
If you're on one of these tariffs, you'll also avoid yearly mid-contract price increases, so it's absolutely a worthwhile option if you're looking to reduce your bills.
70% of eligible households are unaware they can get a discounted broadband social tariff, according to Ofcom¹. So if you're on one of the following financial support schemes, you can likely get access:
Read our guide to broadband social tariffs to learn if you're eligible for a low-cost broadband package. You can also browse between over a dozen social tariff options from recognisable UK providers, such as BT, Vodafone, Virgin Media and Sky.
Our experts battle behind the scenes to get you exclusive prices at the speed you need.
Find a broadband deal that suits your household with our wide range of speeds, prices and providers.
Millions rely on us for our expertise and advice. You’ll find us across the media, fighting your corner.
There are different types of broadband available in the UK depending on where you live. Here are the most common ways you can get broadband.
The gold standard of broadband in the UK. Fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP, or ‘full fibre’) broadband provides the fastest and most reliable broadband available. It currently reaches about 82% of UK homes, but its coverage is still expanding.
Older and slower than full fibre, part-fibre connections rely on traditional copper phone lines to get from the street to your specific home. Around 98% of the country can access this type of broadband.
Virgin Media provides its own broadband service via its ‘coaxial’ cable network. It supplies faster speeds than part-fibre but is generally considered less reliable than full fibre.
More of an option for people in rural areas, companies like Starlink can connect you to the internet (for a high price) via a satellite dish.
Though sometimes used as a backup option, it can also be relied on for home broadband. It's a great option for homes that can't access fibre.
Though it was the original way to get broadband, this type of connection is increasingly falling out of use due to its slow, unreliable performance.
Explore how a range of broadband speeds can support your needs with our guide to what each internet speed level would mean for you.
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
"So easy to switch. I had to help my father to lower his monthly outgoings and you have saved him more than half of his existing Broadband. He is very happy. I have also done his mobile and another big saving."
Still looking for the right deal? Our experts are here to answer your questions.
You likely can get fibre broadband in some form, since part-fibre is available nationwide, and full fibre now covers about three-quarters of UK homes.
To see what fibre broadband options you have at your home, enter your postcode on our fibre broadband page. We'll show you which providers and packages are available in your area. Then, you can compare unlimited broadband speeds and prices to find a good deal for your household.
You likely won't need to cancel your old contract when you switch to a new provider.
As of September 2024, all customers can now complete their switch by only contacting their new provider. This is thanks to One Touch Switch, a new switching process implemented by Ofcom that providers must adhere to.
Previously, if you switched to a provider on a different broadband network (such as BT to Virgin Media), you would need to cancel your old contract too, but this is no longer the case. You should now be able to switch to any other broadband network without contacting your old provider, which makes it simpler for everyone.
Read our guide on One Touch Switch for more information on how this new switching process works.
You can choose from a range of contract lengths, depending on what is best for your needs. You can choose from as short as 30-day rolling options to 24-month terms.
If you need student broadband or you're renting, shorter contracts might be easier to align with the end of your tenancy period. But if you own your home, you could get away with a longer contract if you're unlikely to move properties anytime soon.
It's worth noting that shorter contracts usually come with higher monthly prices. So, if your priority is keeping your monthly bills down, and you don’t plan on moving home in the short-term, a longer contract might suit you better. However, it also means you'll be tied to the same price for longer. And this might make it harder to regularly switch to better deals.
Unless you're with one of a small number of fixed-price broadband providers, you'll likely have to handle at least one price increase during your contract.
2025 saw inflation-linked broadband price rises of up to 7.5%, with most providers attaching their price rises to the CPI inflation rate at the start of 2024.
However, under a new Ofcom ruling, many customers who signed up for a contract at some point in 2024 could now be on a fixed-rate price increase instead. So, if you recently signed up for a new deal, your monthly bill will likely increase by a fixed amount rather than an unpredictable inflation figure.
Most big brands, such as BT, Virgin Media, Plusnet, TalkTalk and Vodafone, include yearly price rises in their contract terms, so you can't cancel your contract with them early for free.
Others, like Sky and NOW Broadband, usually increase their prices, too, but they currently let you cancel your contract early without paying any exit fees (provided you do so within 30 days of being notified).
Some providers (YouFibre, Trooli, BeFibre and more) don't have any price increases during the initial contract period.
Find out which providers do and don't increase your prices mid-contract.
If you can’t remember when you last signed up, you should be able to find your contract end date by in your online account on your provider's website. Your provider also has to send an 'end of contract' message when your end date is approaching, so if you’ve already received that you may already be out of contract.
If you signed up for a Uswitch account when you got your last broadband deal, we'll also send you a reminder when your contract ends.
If it has already ended, you should look to switch or renew it immediately to avoid paying expensive out-of-contract prices.
An end-of-contract notification is an email, text, or letter your broadband provider must send you before your contract ends.
Providers used to just increase your monthly price once you fall out of contract without even telling you. But since end-of-contract notifications were rolled out, they now have to tell you when your contract is ending, plus what other deals you could move onto for a better price.
For more information, read our full guide on end-of-contract notifications.
You probably can get satellite broadband, but it's currently quite expensive.
Starlink, which is owned by SpaceX, is now available everywhere in the UK. However, prices are high right now because it's a relatively new service that costs a lot of money to run.
Other satellite broadband companies, such as the UK's OneWeb and Amazon's Kuiper project, are improving their internet coverage. But Starlink is the only modern satellite provider currently available to regular customers.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
‡£395 is our calculated savings figure from August 2026, which details the potential amount a customer could save per year by choosing a broadband deal on Uswitch. Learn how we calculate our savings figures.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
†£155 is our calculated earnings figure from September 2025, which details the potential amount a customer could earn in cashback a year with Uswitch. Learn how we calculate cashback earnings.
We’ve highlighted some Uswitch Telecoms Awards winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
¹ Ofcom pricing and consumer engagement report - February 2026