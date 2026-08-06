Compare broadband deals

How to save on your next broadband deal

The best broadband deal for you isn't just the cheapest or fastest available – it's the one that best suits what you and your household use the internet for.

Here are some important tips to help you find what you really need in a new broadband deal.

1. Get a new deal as soon as your contract ends

If your current contract has already ended, you're probably paying high out-of-contract prices that are more expensive than the initial rate you agreed to when you signed up.

However, it also means you can find a new deal immediately, at no additional cost. So there's no better time for you to find a new broadband plan. With Uswitch, you could save £395‡ a year on your broadband by switching.

2. Switch to a different provider

Even if you're happy with your service, your price can creep up quite significantly if you keep re-contracting to the same package. We call this a 'loyalty penalty' because providers rarely re-contract you to the price you originally signed up for.

If you're looking to save on your next broadband bill, a new customer deal with a different provider may be a more reliable way to reduce it.

3. Upgrade your connection to full fibre

If you think getting better broadband comes at a cost, think again. Faster, more reliable full fibre connections are actually often cheaper than older copper-based connections these days. As it’s now available to most UK homes, the industry is keen to move people onto full fibre connections, as this supports plans to replace the nationwide copper phone network.

So if your household has been struggling with slow, inconsistent broadband, it's worth checking whether full fibre deals are now available to you. Full fibre has come down in price a lot in recent years, so you could find a better value broadband deal on a better connection than your current one.

4. If you watch a lot of TV, bundle it with your broadband

If you're currently using a pay TV service from the likes of Sky, EE, or Virgin, it's often cheaper if you bundle your broadband service with these providers. The same goes if you pay for multiple TV streaming services, as some providers include them in their packages as well.

Compare your current total monthly cost between the two services with the TV and broadband bundles offered by these providers. You could make significant savings by joining the services together.

5. Choose good customer service every time

Some providers are considered to have better broadband customer service than others. Many also offer additional ways to strengthen your broadband connection, such as whole-home guarantees or Wi-Fi boosters.

While it's important to consider value for money, a poor experience can lead to significant frustration and wasted time fixing issues. You should always read what customers say about a particular provider's service to get the full picture before you buy.

6. Stay on top of your broadband when moving home

If you're moving into a new house or flat, check your new address on our broadband checker to see if you can keep your current plan. Just select the 'I'm moving to this address' option in the drop-down list.

If your current broadband connection isn't available at your new home, you will likely need to sign up for a new deal. If you’re still in the middle of your current contract, you could incur some early exit fees.