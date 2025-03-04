Compare business loans

Asset finance: This type of finance allows you to spread the cost of essential assets you need to operate, such as equipment, machinery and vehicles.

Working capital loans: This is a type of short-term loan used to help with cash flow and other day-to-day running costs.

Startup loans: This type of loan is specifically for businesses under 36 months old. Many providers offer them. There's also the option of a government-backed Start Up Loan, where you can borrow between £500 and £25,000 and pay it back over a period of one to five years.

Bridging loans: Most often used in property purchases and development projects, this short-term funding option can cover the costs while you wait for funds to clear from the sale of a property or an asset.

Commercial mortgages: This is a long-term loan used to help fund the purchase of a business property.

Business vehicle finance: An option to finance new vehicles for your business. This helps spread the cost and avoids the need to pay out a large amount upfront.

Peer-to-peer loans: Also known as P2P loans, this is when your business borrows money from individuals or other businesses instead of a bank.

Invoice finance: Often used to help with cashflow, this is when you use your unpaid invoices as security for funding. A lender may buy your invoices for a percentage of their total value or it can work more like an overdraft.