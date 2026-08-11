TV & broadband deals

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Uswitch tips
The three main TV providers in the UK are Sky, Virgin and BT, but you can also get streaming TV add-ons from providers like NOW, TalkTalk and EE.
Each of the big three providers offers broadband & TV bundled together for a single monthly fee. But Sky is by far the most popular, thanks to its famed premium TV service.
Bundling your TV service with your broadband provider stops you from paying separate providers for each service.
This usually works out cheaper overall because the bundled cost is often cheaper than the combined cost when paid separately.
Find more ways you can save on your broadband and TV bill.
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Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
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A broadband and TV bundle combines services from providers like Sky, Virgin Media, and EE, making it easy to choose a joint package from a single provider if you regularly watch pay-TV.
These deals tend to have high monthly prices, but they’re often cheaper than what you’d pay to different providers for separate services.
TV can be supplied in a few different ways, such as streaming over the internet, via underground cable, or via satellite. However, TV providers no longer offer new satellite deals; instead, they offer all their premium content on streaming devices that connect to your Wi-Fi.
Older TV packages, such as satellite, required installation if you hadn’t used that service before, but the latest 'streaming' method simply works straight through your existing Wi-Fi connection.
With broadband speeds getting faster each year, it’s now entirely possible to stream premium TV, thanks to products like Sky Glass and Sky Stream. This makes setting up your TV package easier and more affordable, with fewer equipment requirements.
Find out how you could get a broadband and TV deal, and learn which type of package would be right for you.
Here are some of the reasons why a broadband and TV deal could benefit you:
A broadband and TV deal could save you money by letting you bundle multiple services instead of paying for each one individually.
If you regularly use pay-TV services for premium channels like Sky Sports, Sky Atlantic, or TNT Sports, you could save a lot of money each year by getting a TV and broadband bundle.
Some bundles now include access to streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus. So you could save money on all the different streaming services you use.
Combining your broadband and TV services makes managing your bills and monthly subscriptions easier.
Some of the best internet and TV providers apply special discounts if you add more of their services to your contract when you sign up.
There can be a lot of variety in broadband and TV packages. You'll likely have a wide range of broadband speeds to choose from and an equally broad selection of channels and services to add to your TV tariff.
You should consider some things when bundling your broadband with a pay-TV service.
Usually, the more TV channels you want, the more you have to pay. Most standard TV packages come with the usual selection of Freeview channels, and some slightly more expensive ones may feature some of Sky's premium entertainment channels like Sky Atlantic and Sky Showcase.
But if you're a big sports or film fan, you will almost certainly have to pay more to get access to a range of showings. Top-drawer add-ons like Sky Sports, TNT Sports, HBO Max and Sky Cinema are usually the most expensive services to subscribe to. So you should only purchase those if they fit your budget and you think you'll watch them enough.
When choosing a broadband and TV bundle, you must first decide on the right broadband speed for your household. You should pick a speed that can handle what everyone in your home does online, which can differ depending on a few things. These include:
If you live alone or with one other person, you may not need a connection as fast as several family members or flatmates may.
If people constantly stream TV or play games online at home, especially in high quality like 4K, you will need a speed that can handle that demand.
If you depend on your broadband to work from home throughout the week, you’ll need a strong connection that you can rely on for meetings or sending lots of large files.
Providers offering broadband and TV bundles can also add a home phone subscription if you want to continue using your landline. If you still regularly use your landline, you’ll also likely be able to get all three services for one monthly fee.
You can add a home phone package to your tariff when signing up for your broadband and TV deal on a provider’s site. This will usually come with pay-as-you-go, evening & weekend or anytime calls.
So, depending on your call volume and budget, you can choose an additional home phone plan that’s right for you.
Some brands have also started offering mobile phone subscriptions as part of their packages. For example, Virgin Media O2’s Ultimate Volt package offers Virgin Media broadband, TV and home phone with an O2 mobile SIM. You get double mobile data and double broadband speed for using both services.
Browse our range of broadband deals with 12-month contracts on Uswitch.
New TV packages no longer require a landline to work. Providers like Sky and Virgin have moved on to selling 'streaming' products that use your Wi-Fi connection instead.
Sky Q satellite TV required an active landline, and Virgin's legacy TV product worked through its cable network. However, Wi-Fi-based TV packages are now the norm:
Sky is now making its TV deals available through Wi-Fi thanks to its streaming products Sky Glass and Sky Stream.
It has now stopped selling satellite TV services to new customers and (eventually) moving existing satellite customers onto its Wi-Fi TV connections.
Virgin Media also has its own 'Virgin TV Stream' service that operates in the same way as the Sky Stream puck.
Similarly to Sky, it used to offer TV via its own cable network, but now prioritises its streaming-based product.
You guessed it - EE TV (formerly BT TV) works the same way, too.
You can now get access to premium Sky and BT TV content throuh its own streaming box. And like Sky and Virgin, you can tie this package in with a broadband deal, too.
"Premium TV packages from providers like Sky will offer you all the channels a TV fan could want, including high-quality exclusive add-ons like Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.
"But if you're more of a streamer and don't need access to the latest blockbusters and pay-TV shows, you're probably better off with a broadband-only package in order to save money."
Streaming TV is now the most common way for new customers to access Sky and Virgin TV services.
It works through your Wi-Fi exactly like a Smart TV or streaming stick does. So you don’t need a satellite dish or physical cable for it to work - it just relies on your existing broadband connection.
Sky Stream, Sky Glass and Stream from Virgin Media are all examples of this new TV service.
Read our review of the new Sky Glass Air.
Cable TV essentially works through a mix of underground fibre-optic-style cables. In the UK, it’s only provided by Virgin Media, which runs its own cable broadband, landline and TV network.
It offers similar channels and services to satellite TV, but it's only available in areas with Virgin Media's network in place. This currently covers around 60% of UK properties, so Sky's TV services have much wider coverage.
Read our review of Virgin Media TV and broadband.
Satellite TV works via a satellite dish attached to your building. Sky TV is the most well-known satellite provider, but it no longer sells new satellite TV deals.
Instead, you can access the full range of Sky TV content through its streaming TV products, Sky Stream and Sky Glass.
Read our in-depth Sky TV and broadband review.
Standard streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video have quickly become some of the most common ways to watch TV shows and movies.
Sky, BT and Virgin Media all offer one or more streaming services as part of their TV deals, usually as a basic package with some adverts.
You could consolidate your costs by choosing an integrated streaming service as part of your broadband & TV bill.
IPTV stands for Internet Protocol Television. It's delivered via a fixed-line broadband connection using the same cables as your home internet, as opposed to over radio waves like Freeview and analogue TV.
This is also different from Streaming TV because the cable, not your Wi-Fi, provides the actual connection.
BT is one of the most popular IPTV providers, offering its services through the Openreach broadband network. However, given the recent rise of streaming-based pay TV services, this TV connection may not be an option forever.
Launched in 2002, Freeview is the UK’s standard terrestrial TV platform that replaced analogue television with improved digital services.
It's broadcast over the airwaves and can be received via a set-top box, a Freeview tuner, or directly on your Smart TV once it's connected to your Wi-Fi.
Freeview gives you access to over 100 TV channels, 15 of which are HD. These include the BBC, ITV, E4, Dave, 5USA and truTV, to name a few. Apart from your BBC licence fee, all these channels are free to view (hence the name).
If you love watching TV - particularly live sports, big US TV shows and the latest blockbuster movies - then a pay-TV package will be well worth the purchase. Bundling your broadband subscription into a joint TV and home broadband deal could save you a lot of money throughout the year.
At Uswitch, we show you deals from a wide range of broadband and TV providers. As of August 2026, we have a score of 4.7 out of 5 on the customer reviews website Trustpilot, based on around 40,000 reviews.
Many of the biggest internet providers now offer TV and Wi-Fi deals, with a wide range of services that vary from provider to provider. Some offer their own TV service as a full package, whereas others offer exclusive deals on TV add-ons like Apple TV.
This list includes:
The provider that offers the right service for your specific needs will likely be the best one for you. You can get more information on which provider is right for your household with our expert broadband provider reviews.
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
If you watch a lot of TV, movies or sport, combining pay-TV services with a broadband deal can be a great way to save money.
A broadband and TV bundle could give you cheaper deals overall than if you were paying separate bills to different providers.
Fibre broadband and pay-TV go hand-in-hand, because they're often supplied by the same providers. While only the biggest broadband providers offer built-in TV services, almost all can supply fibre broadband connections to your home.
If you want both, our TV & broadband deals give you a wide range of different providers, depending on what service is right for you.
Nowadays, TV deals are available via a streaming TV box, such as Sky Stream or Virgin Flex. These internet-connected devices only need to be plugged into your TV and connected to your Wi-Fi to work, and they offer the same services as older models.
However, if you've never had a Virgin Media connection before and you've selected one of its cable TV deals, you will likely need an engineer to visit and install the cable. It'll then work for both your TV and broadband connections.
Installing satellite TV from Sky used to first require an engineer to visit your home, install the required dish or cabling and connect them to a receiver hooked up to your TV. But this is now no longer an option for new customers.
Yes - TV providers have introduced a simpler and easier way to bundle additional streaming services to their already comprehensive TV listings, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.
This is also the case if you have an existing streaming service account and you select a TV package that includes a streaming service. All you need to do is sign in to your account on your pay TV box, and the billing should transfer to your TV provider.
When paying for a TV service, you should have the option to include some add-ons to your service for a rolling monthly fee, depending on which provider you're with.
If you're with BT or EE, some packages have the option of adding a streaming service to your monthly subscription fee. And if you're with other TV providers like Virgin Media or Sky, these add-ons not only include the above, but you could also choose from TNT Sports, Sky Sports or Sky Cinema.