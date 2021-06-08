TV & broadband deals

Pay-TV and broadband deals are a great way to bundle together your digital services. They allow you to add a TV service – whether it's simple Freeview access or a premium pay-TV subscription – to your broadband package for a single, often cheaper monthly fee.

In addition, many of the UK's biggest digital TV and broadband providers now include access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, making it easier than ever to browse and binge your favourite TV shows and films in one place.

Combining your TV and broadband services into one package can save you both time and money each month, and it can give you access to lots of exclusive entertainment that you can't get anywhere else.

Take a look through our latest broadband and TV deals to see what's available and how to make sure you gtet the best value offer for you and your household.

Best TV and Broadband deals on Uswitch.com in June 2021

What is a broadband and TV bundle deal?

A broadband and TV bundle deal is a great way to simplify and streamline your monthly bills, and it can actually end up saving you money as well.

Some of the best broadband providers regularly offer add-on subscriptions and exclusive discounts to customers who add extra services to their contract when they sign up. So if you're looking to use digital TV services too, you could benefit from combining both into a cheaper bundle.

This way, you end up paying a single monthly fee for your TV and broadband at a lower rate, instead of paying separate bills for different broadband and TV providers. This could end up saving you a lot of money per year, so not only is it easier, it’s also more affordable if you're currently paying for a separate TV service. Win-win.

Some broadband and TV providers will also offer landline (which is known as triple-play) and mobile phone (quad-play) plans in an even more comprehensive bundle, saving you even more time and money. Win-win-win-win.

There are also options to add TV streaming subscriptions such as Netflix or Disney Plus onto your digital TV and broadband deals, making it easier and more convenient than ever to access all your entertainment on one platform.

What do the best broadband and TV deals offer?

Finding the right broadband and TV deal is about striking a balance between the number of channels you want access to and the overall cost of the package.

Deals that offer hundreds of TV channels will of course have a huge number of shows and movies to watch, but they're also likely to come with higher monthly fees and bigger set-up costs.

Whereas, if you go for a cheaper TV and broadband deal, you may have fewer channels and services to choose from, but you won't be paying more than you need to for content you never watch. So as always, the best deal is the one that offers what you need for the most reasonable price.

Satellite TV

Satellite TV, as the name suggests, transmits TV into your home via telecommunications satellites. So if you choose this type of package, you'll need to be able to allow an engineer to install a satellite dish at your property and connect a receiver box to your TV. You may run into delays with this if you plan on signing up for a subscription during coronavirus restrictions.

Though it may require the most set-up in terms of physical equipment, satellite TV will typically give you the biggest selection of content and viewing options for a TV and broadband bundle, with hundreds of channels and exclusive add-ons usually available.

Satellite TV includes popular favourites such as Sky TV, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.

Cable TV

Cable TV delivers television via a mixed network of fibre-optic cables and fibre-based 'coaxial' cables that connect to your home. So less equipment needs to be installed to get you started. In the UK, it's almost exclusively serviced by Virgin Media, which runs its own cable broadband, landline & TV network that your property will need access to.

It offers a similar number of channels to satellite TV, but the drawback is that it's only available in areas with Virgin Media's network in place — which currently covers around 52% of UK properties.

Enter your postcode on our TV deals page to see if this service is available in your area.

Streaming services

Most of us use at least one streaming service these days, either in addition to or instead of other pay-TV services. Many of the major broadband and TV providers now integrate streaming services into their set-top boxes, allowing you to access the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and NOW in the same place as your pay-TV channels.

IPTV

IPTV stands for Internet Protocol television and is delivered via a fixed-line broadband connection, as opposed to over radio waves like in the old days of TV. It can give you a huge array of channels, all transmitted to your TV over your home phone line using an IPTV set-top box.

BT is one of the most-popular IPTV providers, offering TV and broadband bundles through the Openreach broadband network.

Freeview

Launched in 2002, Freeview is the UK’s digital terrestrial TV platform that replaced analogue television with improved digital services. It's broadcast over the airwaves and can be received via a set-top box, a Freeview tuner, or directly on your Smart TV once it's connected to your Wi-Fi.

Freeview gives you access to over 100 TV channels, 15 of which are HD, which include the BBC, ITV, E4, Dave, 5USA and truTV to name a few. Apart from your BBC licence fee, all these channels are free to view (hence the name).

YouView

YouView is very similar to Freeview, offering a comparable number of channels, as well as catch-up and on demand options, all without a subscription fee. These TV boxes come free with BT and TalkTalk bundles.

Why choose a broadband and TV package?

If you love watching TV — especially live sports, blockbuster US TV shows and the latest movies — then a paid TV package will definitely be worth the money. And bundling your subscription in a TV and broadband deal could end up saving you a lot on bills throughout the year.

However, if you’re more of a streamer — getting your TV fix mainly from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime or NOW — then it’s probably more important that you compare broadband deals that cater more for your needs.

If you're a regular watcher of both, it might be worth looking for pay-TV deals that include subscriptions to certain streaming services, such as Sky's deals with Netflix and Disney Plus bundled into them.

Can I get a broadband and TV deal without a phone line?

Typically, in order to have an active home broadband connection, you will need to have either a landline or fibre cable connected at your property.

Similarly, satellite TV, IPTV and even Freeview and YouView platforms all require an active cable or landline to make full use of their services, especially since many of them now require an internet connection for catch-up and on-demand options.

Providers who are not part of the Openreach network, such as Virgin Media and Hyperoptic, don’t require a landline because they have their own cables connected directly to your property.

There is also the option of using mobile broadband, which provides 4G and in some places even ultrafast 5G speeds, however this is currently not available to customers who wish to bundle their broadband and TV deal with one provider — even Virgin Media.

You can expect speeds of around 24Mbps with a 4G mobile broadband deal and potentially up to 300Mbps with a 5G deal.

Read our guide on how to get broadband without a landline to see if you can enjoy digital TV services without having to pay for line rental.

What providers offer TV and broadband bundles?

Many broadband providers will offer bundles of their TV and broadband deals in order to entice new customers, but it can often save you a fair amount of money if the package is right for you.

With plenty of competition in the market, these providers are constantly looking to offer you better and cheaper deals, so be sure to check back regularly to compare them.

Sky TV and broadband bundles

Satellite TV from Sky changed the landscape of British broadcasting forever. And today, it is still among the leading providers of broadband and TV packages.

Although Sky Broadband is an excellent choice, the main reason why people tend to choose a Sky Broadband package is to bundle it with its extensive satellite TV service, Sky Q.

Sky TV services and deals

Sky TV offers hundreds of channels, with the option to build a TV package tailored to your own viewing preferences.

Dedicated Sky Sports and Sky Cinema add-ons are available to purchase that you can simply add to your broadband and TV bundle at any point during your contract.

Recently, Sky has added the option to include streaming services in its bundles too, such as Netflix and Disney Plus. It was already possible to subscribe to these services independently and then access their apps via the Sky Q box, but now new customers can also sign up to Netflix and Disney Plus via their Sky subscription.

This has the added convenience of content from streaming services appearing right next to content from Sky channels in lists, searches and recommendations.

Sky TV packages also include the Sky Go app which is free to customers. This lets customers watch Sky TV shows on their tablet, computer or smartphone wherever they are, for no extra charge.

Sky TV installation & equipment

Sky TV is received via satellite, which will need to be installed by an engineer, and requires the user to have a digital set-top box connected to Wi-Fi for viewing online content. The latest Sky TV deals all come with the Sky Q set-top box.

Virgin Media digital TV and broadband bundles

Virgin Media offers a huge range of digital TV and broadband deals. You can mix and match different components of these options depending on your household's needs.

Virgin Media services & deals

Virgin Media broadband packages vary from entry-level average speeds of 54Mbps all the way up to ultrafast speeds of 600Mbps in selected areas. It's also started to roll out a gigabit broadband service at around 1Gbps (1000Mbps) to some lucky towns and cities across the UK.

The provider's TV service offers a huge range of standard definition, HD and even Ultra HD channels delivered through its cable network.

Its new TV platform, Virgin TV 360, lets you watch and record Ultra HD shows in multiple rooms in the house, set up individual profiles for each member of your household and start live broadcasts from the beginning if you joined a little too late.

Virgin Media installation & equipment

All Virgin Media broadband products include a free wireless router and unlimited data for downloads. For Virgin Media cable TV, you will need a Virgin Media V6 or Virgin TV 360 box installed and connected to your television.

Channels are also available via its ‘Virgin TV Go’ app for laptops, tablets and mobile devices. The app is free to TV customers and allows you to watch shows live on your handheld device, control your TV and remotely manage your recordings on your set-top box.

Note: Virgin Media's digital TV service is only available in supported areas.

BT Broadband and TV bundles

The larget telecoms provider in the country, BT has made the most of the bundle revolution by offering great-value home broadband and digital TV deals to go with its home phone packages.

BT services and deals

Perhaps the biggest selling point of BT's TV offering is BT Sport, which has broadcast rights to weekly live Premier League games and is the exclusive UK home of the UEFA Champions League.

BT Sport is included with all of its new TV deals; however if you’re an existing customer, you can also add BT Sport for an additional monthly fee.

BT Broadband has a host of options available as part of its broadband and digital TV packages, giving you the option to build your own TV package to include channels like Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Kids and even Netflix.

You can find out more on our BT TV provider page.

BT digital TV installation and equipment

BT TV is delivered via a YouView set-top box, which allows you to pause and rewind live TV, with the option to record TV shows with the YouView+ Ultra HD option.