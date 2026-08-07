Compare energy prices and switch today

Energy comparison
Energy comparison
Energy prices have increased by 13%. You can still fix energy today to avoid paying more and also protect yourself from high prices for the rest of the year.
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So don't wait to protect yourself from price spikes - it takes just a few minutes to compare energy and switch in three easy steps.
If switching isn't right for you at the moment, see how else you could save money on your energy bills throughout the year.
What does the new electricity VAT cut mean for you?
New Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a £45-a-year VAT cut on electricity bills, starting this October. We break down what's changing.
Should I fix my energy today?
If you're not on a fixed energy deal already, you should strongly consider fixing today.
You could save against the July price cap by switching to a fixed deal. Locking in rates for a year or more will also help you avoid high prices for at least the rest of the year.
If you haven't already fixed your deal, run a comparison to see what's on the market.
If you're on a "standard variable" or "default" energy deal, you should strongly consider switching to a fixed deal.
Uswitch research shows that only one in seven households on standard tariffs planned to switch to a fixed deal before energy prices rose in July. But you can still fix your deal to avoid paying more than you currently do.
Wholesale prices are likely to stay high for the rest of the year, so you should fix to guarantee that your rates will stay at the same level for at least the next 12 months. Remember, though, that the actual amount you spend on energy will depend on the amount of energy you use.
If you're on a fixed energy deal with less than 49 days left on your contract, you can switch to a new fixed deal now - and you should strongly consider doing so, even if it's more expensive than the current deal that's due to end.
When your fixed deal ends, you'll roll on to a standard variable tariff, so your bills will go up by 13% and likely stay at that level or higher for the rest of the year. You can avoid this happening by fixing again.
You don't have to wait until the end of your contract to switch. If you're inside the final 49 days, you can switch without paying any exit fees.
If you're on a fixed energy deal with more than 49 days left on your contract, you can switch if you want to, but you should probably stay put for now.
This is because you'll probably have to pay an exit fee to leave your contract early, and it's unlikely that you'll find a cheaper deal with prices currently high and likely to stay that way for the rest of the year. If you do decide you want to switch, make sure you factor your exit fees into your potential savings.
If you don't want to switch, you can manage your energy usage to save money instead.
How do wholesale energy prices and the price cap affect my bills?
- Suppliers buy energy in bulk from the wholesale market. When these global prices increase (as they have done recently due to the conflict in the Middle East), the cost to supply your home goes up too.
- Ofgem's energy price cap affects around 19 million UK households on standard variable tariffs (paying by Direct Debit). The price cap limits the amount suppliers can charge for each unit of energy, along with daily standing charges. When wholesale energy prices increase, Ofgem usually increases the price cap to reflect those higher costs.
- From 1 July to 30 September, the price cap for Direct Debit customers is set at £1,663, and the price cap for prepayment customers is set at £1,620.
- Although the price cap is described as a cap, it doesn't cap your total bill. The cap is on the unit cost, so the more energy you use, the more you'll pay.
- If you're not on a fixed deal, you're likely paying the maximum price for energy. Switching to one will help to protect you from the expected future bill hikes.
How much does energy currently cost?
You can see energy costs under the current price cap below. It's worth remembering that standing charges are fixed daily costs, so you pay them regardless of how much energy you use.
|Electricity (July price cap)
|Gas (July price cap)
|Unit rates
|26.11p per kWh
|7.33p per kWh
|Standing charge
|57.19p per day
|29.04p per day
Will energy prices fall soon?
Energy bills did fall in April because the government moved green levies like the ECO scheme into general taxation, saving households on both standard variable and fixed tariffs an average of £150 per year.
However, prices then increased by 13% in July and are currently likely to stay high for the rest of the year. It's worth fixing now if you can to save against the price cap and lock in rates for at least the next 12 months so you can protect yourself from future price spikes.
Find out how the conflict in the Middle East influences your bills here.
|Price cap level
|Annual energy cost for an average usage medium-sized household paying by Direct Debit
|1st July to 30th September (2025)
|£1,720 (old TDCVs)
|1st October to 31st December (2025)
|£1,755 (old TDCVs)
|1st January to 31st March (2026)
|£1,758 (old TDCVs)
|1st April to 30th June (2026)
|£1,477 (new TDCVs)
|1st July to 30th September (2026)
|£1,663 (new TDCVs)
|1 October to 31 December (average of British Gas, EDF and E.ON Next's current predictions)
|£1,732* (new TDCVs)
|1 January to 31 March 2027 (British Gas/EDF/E.ON Next average prediction)
|£1,828* (new TDCVs)
|1 April to 30 June 2027 (British Gas/EDF/E.ON Next average prediction)
|£1,808* (new TDCVs)
*Based on supplier predictions as of 7 August 2026
"With eight in 10 households worried about their energy bills rising, households have a real opportunity to protect themselves by locking in a fixed deal for 12 months or more that gives them certainty on the price they’ll pay, especially over the coldest months.
“Not only can you save against the July price cap, but fixing now will also shield you from high prices for at least a year."
How to choose the best energy deal for you
When you switch energy, there are a few things to remember.
- Price
The price you pay through Direct Debit each month is usually based on your estimated energy usage over a year. This may not be the actual cost. Make sure you look at the unit rate and standing charge to work out how much you will be charged for your energy usage.
- Exit fees
If you want to leave a fixed deal after your 14-day cooling-off period, you might have to pay an exit fee for each fuel you use. Not all fixed tariffs have exit fees but most do, and they could be on the expensive side and stop you from switching early if you see a better deal. Be aware of how much you might have to pay to switch early and whether you're comfortable doing so.
- Deal length
Most deals run for between 12 and 24 months. During this time the price cap could rise or fall depending on market conditions, which might affect how much you could save, so consider how long you might be locked in for.
Which is the cheapest energy supplier in the UK?
The cheapest gas and electricity supplier could be different for everyone. It depends on factors like how much energy you use, how much you pay at the moment, what your current deal is and where you live. When you compare energy suppliers with Uswitch, be as accurate as possible with your information so we can find the cheapest provider for you.
Compare energy deals
Fix for price certainty today. It takes just minutes to switch to a fixed deal.
How to compare energy prices
Comparing energy prices on Uswitch only takes a few minutes and could help you save on your energy bills.
1. Enter your postcode
Your postcode allows us to show you the correct regional unit rates and estimates based on your usage from publicly available data. We pre-fill this for you, but you may need to add a couple of details, such as your usage in kWh (estimates are fine!) and the plan name, so it might help to have a bill to hand.
2. Compare energy deals
The deals currently available on Uswitch will appear in a results table, along with their estimated annual costs based on your usage details. You can filter results by plan type (dual fuel or electricity-only), rate type (fixed or variable), payment method and other features.
3. Confirm your switch
Once you've found a deal you like, confirm your move and we'll do the rest - you don't have to speak to either supplier! The process should be complete within five days with no interruption to your supply. You also have a 14-day cooling-off period to cancel for free if you change your mind.
When shouldn't I switch energy?
You should potentially reconsider switching your energy deal if you have to pay an exit fee or penalty which is bigger than the potential savings you could make. Exit fees can be at least £50 per fuel and sometimes as much as £250, which is a huge amount to pay.
If you're desperate to switch to a certain deal, work out how much you'll save over the duration of the contract versus how much you'll pay to leave your current deal early.
3 things to do if you can't switch
If switching isn't right for you at the moment, there are other options to help make sure you’re not paying higher bills than you need to.
- Track your energy usage
Connecting your smart meter to the Uswitch app is an easy way to see if you’re using more energy than you need. You can then take energy-saving steps to keep your bills as low as possible. It might be as simple as reducing the time you spend in the shower or turning your thermostat down slightly (which could save you £90 per year).
- Submit regular meter readings
If you don’t have a smart meter, submitting regular meter readings will ensure your account is kept up to date and that you get charged the right amount for the energy you've used. Set a reminder in your calendar to submit readings every month to your provider, to stay on track.
- Consider home energy efficiency upgrades
Improving your wall or loft insulation, investing in solar panels or replacing your old boiler with a new one could significantly reduce the amount you pay for energy each year. However, these home improvements can be expensive and may not be suitable for everyone.
Why choose Uswitch for energy?
Wide choice of deals
We have one of the widest ranges of energy deals available, so you'll find it easier to choose the right plan for you.
Exclusives and cashback
We work hard to bring you exclusive deals, along with cashback and other incentives when you switch.
Simple and fast
It takes just a few minutes to switch energy with Uswitch, so it couldn't be easier to start saving on your energy.
Is an energy switch hassle-free?
Yes. Most suppliers are signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee, which states that they agree to provide a quick and hassle-free switching experience. The Guarantee also states that your new supplier will resolve any problems and your old supplier will refund any credit due within 14 days of your final bill.
What are the different types of energy tariff?
When it comes to energy tariffs, there are more options available than ever. This means it's easier for customers to ensure they're not overpaying for their energy and choose the tariff type that best fits their lifestyle.
Fixed rate tariffs
Fixed rate tariffs have fixed unit rates and standing charges for the duration of the contract. This means they’re not affected by wholesale market or price cap changes, so you have price certainty during your contract.
Standard variable tariffs
Standard variable tariffs are currently the most expensive tariff type. They're capped by the price cap, which means that when the price cap increases, so do your unit rates. At the moment, people on these tariffs are overpaying and will be able to save by switching to a fixed deal.
Dual fuel tariffs
Dual fuel tariffs allow you to get gas and electricity from the same provider, which can be cheaper than getting them individually. It's worth comparing dual fuel deals and separate gas and electricity deals to work out your best option.
Renewable/green energy tariffs
Green energy is widely available. Most providers now offer tariffs that feature electricity generated from renewable sources (though renewable gas is more difficult to achieve). Use table filters to see green deals.
Prepayment tariffs
Prepayment tariffs require energy to be bought in advance and topped up via your meter. This is often more expensive than being on a credit meter. Suppliers usually offer at least one prepayment tariff.
Time-of-use tariffs
Time-of-use tariffs such as Economy 7 offer multiple unit rates for day and night use, with nighttime use cheaper than daytime use. This can be good for electric vehicle owners with home chargers. It's worth noting that most, if not all, of these tariffs require you to have a smart meter, otherwise you won't be eligible.
We compare these energy suppliers
We compare deals from a wide range of energy suppliers, from household names to newer brands.
Using Uswitch is a no-brainer
"It took me a couple of minutes to compare energy prices and switch, with all the faff of switching and payments etc. done for you. I've just saved close to £450 (per year) in gas and electricity by switching. I also use their app to take part in their energy saving sessions and earn cashback - it couldn't be easier. Great comparison and switching app - highly recommend it."
Energy prices and suppliers FAQs
Why should I switch energy?
The main reason to switch energy is to find a cheaper deal than the one you’re currently on. This hasn’t been easy because the wholesale energy market crisis has caused high prices, but it's still worth considering switching to lock in cheaper prices for at least the next 12 months. You may still wish to stay on a standard variable energy tariff if you're on one. For price certainty, run an energy comparison to find a better deal.
How often do energy prices change?
Energy prices can change every day as they reflect the market news. If you're on a variable plan, your rates will change throughout the year. They're set at £1,663 from 1 July to 30 September.
On a fixed plan, your rates will stay the same during the fixed period.
How long does it take to switch energy?
It takes an average of just under 10 minutes to compare energy and complete a switch with Uswitch. Under the Energy Switch Guarantee, it should then take five working days (if not less) for your old supplier and new supplier to complete the process on their end.
How can I get a cheap gas and electricity deal?
Energy prices have risen, with deals a lot more expensive than they were a few years ago.
A standard variable tariff, which is capped at £1,663 from 1 July to 30 September, is usually the most expensive deal for customers. Fixed deals can offer price certainty and, increasingly, significant savings, so it's worth running an energy comparison. Consider your options carefully and check out our energy Q&A here for more information.
Is it easy to switch energy supplier?
Yes - comparison sites like Uswitch make it easy to compare a lot of deals at once so you can quickly see how much you could save. You then just need your Direct Debit details to set up the payments part and then your work is done - it's up to your suppliers to sort the rest out.
Which is the best energy supplier?
The best gas and electricity supplier for you won’t necessarily be the same as the best supplier for your neighbour. It depends on what's important to you in a provider. You can use Uswitch to filter deals by factors other than price, like green energy.
What happens when I switch energy?
After confirming, you’ll get an email from your chosen supplier within a day or two to notify you that it’s going ahead. Once it’s completed you’ll get another email confirming you’re officially getting your energy from your new provider. Your supply won’t be cut off at any point, so just sit back and relax.
Can I compare gas and electricity deals individually?
Those who use both gas and electricity may prefer to look at energy prices for gas-only energy deals or electricity-only energy deals, rather than combining them in one deal. This can sometimes work out cheaper than a dual fuel energy deal depending on the supplier. You can see deals for electricity-only deals on the results table by using the filters provided, but we don't currently compare gas-only deals.
Can I get a green energy deal with Uswitch?
If you want to move to a greener option, look for our Green Accreditation badges on the results table.
Every green energy deal Uswitch offers is rated as either Bronze, Silver or Gold, depending on how ‘green’ the deal is and how its energy is sourced. Selecting a specific deal will tell you why it’s been given its rating.
Can I change energy provider if I'm in debt?
You can switch if you’ve been in debt for less than 28 days; the debt will be added to your final bill. If you’ve been in debt for longer, you won’t be able to move until you’ve settled that debt (unless the supplier’s billed you incorrectly).
If you’re on a prepayment meter, you can switch as long as the debt to your current provider is less than £500.
I'm moving home. How do I switch gas and electricity?
If moving, inform your provider to see if you can take your current deal with you. If not, you’re free to move away from the default supplier at your new property.
Remember to take a meter reading when you move out and another at your new property. This ensures you only pay for what you use.
Can I change energy provider if I rent?
You can usually move energy suppliers if you’re a renter who pays the energy bills. If your landlord pays the bills, ask for permission before signing up for a new deal.
Can I change energy if I have a prepayment meter?
Yes, you can switch energy if you’re on a prepayment meter. Select ‘Prepayment meter’ when you’re asked how you pay your energy bills. You can tell you’re on a prepayment meter if you pay in advance with a smart card, token or key. You can also move away from using a prepayment meter by replacing it with a credit meter.
What support can I get if I'm struggling with my energy bills?
There are three energy support schemes available throughout the winter for those who qualify:
Targeted support is also available for the most vulnerable customers from providers, local authorities and charitable organisations, including:
If you're struggling with your bill payments, the best first step is to contact your supplier to see how it can help. Most of them have hardship funds, but will also be able to work on payment plans or even waive fees in some cases.
You might also be able to claim back energy credit from your account.