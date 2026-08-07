Compare energy prices and switch today

What are the different types of energy tariff?

When it comes to energy tariffs, there are more options available than ever. This means it's easier for customers to ensure they're not overpaying for their energy and choose the tariff type that best fits their lifestyle.

Fixed rate tariffs

Fixed rate tariffs have fixed unit rates and standing charges for the duration of the contract. This means they’re not affected by wholesale market or price cap changes, so you have price certainty during your contract.

Standard variable tariffs

Standard variable tariffs are currently the most expensive tariff type. They're capped by the price cap, which means that when the price cap increases, so do your unit rates. At the moment, people on these tariffs are overpaying and will be able to save by switching to a fixed deal.

Dual fuel tariffs

Dual fuel tariffs allow you to get gas and electricity from the same provider, which can be cheaper than getting them individually. It's worth comparing dual fuel deals and separate gas and electricity deals to work out your best option.

Renewable/green energy tariffs

Green energy is widely available. Most providers now offer tariffs that feature electricity generated from renewable sources (though renewable gas is more difficult to achieve). Use table filters to see green deals.

Prepayment tariffs

Prepayment tariffs require energy to be bought in advance and topped up via your meter. This is often more expensive than being on a credit meter. Suppliers usually offer at least one prepayment tariff.

Time-of-use tariffs

Time-of-use tariffs such as Economy 7 offer multiple unit rates for day and night use, with nighttime use cheaper than daytime use. This can be good for electric vehicle owners with home chargers. It's worth noting that most, if not all, of these tariffs require you to have a smart meter, otherwise you won't be eligible.