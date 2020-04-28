Compare energy prices and switch today

Your gas and electricity bills are largely dependent on usage, but there are other reasons your bills might have gone up recently:

1. Your fixed price plan ended

A fixed price energy plan protects against price rises. These plans do end though, and when they do you get automatically rolled on to a new plan with different rates. This is often a standard variable tariff or default tariff, the most expensive type of energy plan on offer.

2. Your energy supplier has raised prices

If you’re on a standard variable or default tariff, your energy supplier can raise their gas and electricity prices at any time.

3. Your bills are based on estimated meter readings

Check that your bill is based on actual readings of your gas and electricity meters rather than estimated ones. It’s important to take your own readings so that you get charged accurately. Or consider getting a smart meter, which provides real-time meter readings and can help you monitor your energy usage — you can request one from your supplier or switch to a smart meter tariff.