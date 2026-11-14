Compare our best savings accounts

A savings account is a secure place to store cash you don’t need for everyday expenses. When you deposit money into a savings account, banks, building societies and other financial institutions pay interest on your balance, so your savings grow over time.

Provided you don’t exceed your personal savings allowance (PSA), you don’t pay tax on the savings interest you earn. Basic-rate (20%) taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 a year without paying tax, while higher-rate (40%) taxpayers can earn up to £500. Additional-rate (45%) taxpayers have no PSA and must pay tax on all savings interest.