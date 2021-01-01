About Uswitch

Uswitch is an online and telephone comparison and switching service that helps you to compare prices on a range of products and services.
Read more about the history of Uswitch, the price comparison service saving consumers money on their electricity, mobile phones and broadband deals since 2000.
At Uswitch we want to provide the highest possible level of service to all our customers. However, if you do need to make a complaint, here's how.
Read about our beliefs, including the measures we are taking to improve diversity, equality and inclusion at Uswitch.
The Uswitch privacy policy explains how any personal information collected from you through your use of Uswitch is used.
The Uswitch Community Events team provides help to local communities looking to become more informed about managing their energy bills.
The Uswitch editorial team write and edit everything on the Uswitch site - from news and blogs, to guides and tips.
At Uswitch we have hundreds of pages of helpful content that provides information on everything from top tips to build your credit score to the UK’s safest cars.