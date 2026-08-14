iD Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00
12 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
- Data rollover
Keep your mobile phone, switch to SIM Only, and you could save £262* a year. Compare our best SIM Only deals today.
Use our set of filters to adjust the data allowance, contract length, and price of our deals to ensure you find one that suits your budget and needs.
For more help with finding the right SIM Only deal, check out our guide to getting a UK SIM card.
Uswitch tips
1. Choose your new deal
Select a deal below and click through to the network’s site.
2. Get your PAC code
You’ll need a special code to keep your number when you switch. It's quick and free:
Text 'PAC' to 65075 to receive your code.
3. Give the code to your new network
Contact the new network after signing up to provide them with your PAC code, which will begin the process and will automatically cancel your previous plan. Alternatively, you can enter the PAC code when signing up on the network’s site.
Buying a phone outright, also known as SIM-free, can be a smart way to save money in the long run, especially when paired with a good value SIM only deal. It gives you more flexibility and means you're not tied into a lengthy contract.
If a brand-new handset is out of budget, consider a refurbished phone. These professionally tested and restored devices often look and perform like new, but come at a much lower price.
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00
12 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
Check your network coverage
See which mobiles networks are strongest at your address before you switch
Join Uswitch Plus for free to get our biggest savings
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£1.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
1 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90
1 month contract
60 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£7.95 a month
1 month contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
25 GBof 5G data
£8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
12 month contract
40 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£14.00 a month
18 month contract
Unlimited5G data
£7.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.90
12 month contract
30 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£17.00 a month
1 month contract
Unlimited5G data
£9.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
70 GBof 4G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00
12 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95
No contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95
No contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£9.98 a monthfor 3 months, then £24.95
No contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£7.00 a month
1 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.95 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
£8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
50 GBof 4G data
Uses EE's Network
£6.90 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.
*Switching from an ending 24 month handset contract to a SIM-only contract (and keeping your existing handset) could save you £262 per year, or £22 per month. This calculation is based on the price of the top selling 24 month handset package in July 2024 (Apple iPhone 15 with 100GB data) against the cheapest equivalent SIM only deal on the Uswitch site as of July 2026 (talkmobile 100GB Data £8.95 per month). See more here: Uswitch savings
A SIM only plan is a deal from a mobile network that gives you calls, texts and a data allowance without the cost of a new handset included. You keep your existing phone and just pay for the plan, which makes it significantly cheaper than a standard pay monthly contract.
One thing many people don’t realise is that when a pay-monthly contract ends, most networks automatically move you onto a rolling SIM only plan. Which often means you are not on the best available rate. It’s always worth comparing deals at that point rather than letting your plan roll over unchecked.
At Uswitch we work directly with networks to secure exclusive deals you won't find elsewhere, and our experts independently assess providers so you can compare with confidence. Whether you're after the lowest price, the best coverage, or a specific perk like roaming or no price rises, everything you need to make the right call is on this page.
SIM only is the right move if you:
It might not be right if you:
The average saving for someone coming off a typical 24-month iPhone contract could be around £262* a year (roughly £22 a month) by moving to a comparable SIM only plan. The more expensive your current handset deal, the bigger that gap tends to be.
Most people overestimate how much data they need and end up paying for more than they use each month.
According to Ofcom's 2026 Communications Market Report, the average UK mobile user consumes 11.8GB per month. But that figure is pulled upward by a small number of very heavy users. The majority of people use considerably less.
Here's how much monthly data you need in reality:
|Usage type
|Monthly data
|What it covers
|Light user
|Under 3GB
|Browsing, maps, and social media on Wi-Fi most of the time
|Average user
|3-10GB
|Streaming music, occasional video, social media on the go
|Heavy user
|10-30GB
|Regular video streaming, hotspot sharing, working remotely
|Very heavy user
|30GB+
|Constant streaming, heavy video calls, no home broadband
Not all SIM only deals are priced the same way throughout your contract. Many of the major networks apply an annual mid-contract price rise, typically in April. Before signing up to any deal, it's worth checking the pricing terms.
How the big four mobile networks currently handle price rises:
|Network
|Price rise policy
|O2
|Annual rise each April, currently £2.50/month per year
|Vodafone
|Annual rise each April, currently £1.50-£2.50/month per year
|Three
|Annual rise each April, currently £1.80-£2.30/month per year
|EE
|Annual rise each April, currently £2.50/month per year
Several networks, including Lebara, SMARTY, iD Mobile, VOXI, spusu and giffgaff, currently offer deals with no in-contract price rises. These are all MVNOs running on the same infrastructure as the big four, so the signal quality is the same.
Each deal card in the table above flags this directly. You can also filter by monthly cost, data, roaming and more to show the right deal for your needs. Or opt for a 30-day rolling plan if you want the flexibility to leave at any time.
The length of the contract you choose affects both what you pay and the level of flexibility you have.
Rolling monthly plans let you cancel, upgrade or switch at any time after the first month. They typically cost slightly more per month than equivalent longer deals, but you're never locked in. They're worth considering if you're not sure how long you'll need a particular data allowance, or if you want to keep your options open while waiting for a better deal to come along.
Best for:
Providers with 30-day plans:
The most popular contract length for SIM only deals. You commit to 12 months, and networks typically reward that with a lower monthly price than rolling plans. Once the 12 months are up, you're free to switch, and you'll usually get an end-of-contract notification reminding you to review your options.
Best for:
Providers with 12-month plans:
Longer contracts usually offer the lowest monthly prices, but commit you for a longer period. More common with Vodafone and O2. Worth considering if you've found a deal you're very happy with and don't anticipate switching. Bear in mind that if your network applies annual price rises, the cost at month 24 will be higher than at month one.
Best for:
Providers with 18 and 24-month plans:
Switching to a new SIM only deal is straightforward. Here, our expert takes you through what to expect step by step.
Check where you are in your current contract – Before switching, confirm how long you have left. Log into your network's app or website, or text INFO to 85075 to receive a message with your contract end date and current monthly spend. If you're still in contract, leaving early will usually incur an exit fee.
Get your PAC code – A PAC (Porting Authorisation Code) lets you take your current phone number to a new network. To get yours, text PAC to 65075. Your current network must send it to you within one working day, and it's free; they can't charge you for it.
Sign up with your new network – Choose a deal from the table above, click through to the network's site, and complete the sign-up. You'll usually need to pass a credit check for 12-month or longer contracts. For 30-day rolling plans, the process is typically quicker.
Give your PAC code to your new network – Once signed up, pass the PAC code to your new network. They'll handle the transfer — your old plan will be cancelled automatically when it goes through. The switch usually completes within one working day.
Activate your new SIM – For a physical SIM, just insert it into your phone and switch it on. For an eSIM, follow the activation instructions from your new network; it's usually done through your phone settings in a couple of minutes. You may experience a brief service interruption (typically just a few minutes) while the transfer completes.
What is an eSIM? An eSIM is a digital version of a SIM card built into your phone, allowing you to connect to a mobile network without needing a physical card. You activate a plan directly on your device, which means no waiting for a SIM to arrive in the post, making it particularly convenient when switching networks. Most modern smartphones that support eSIMs are now offered by many networks as standard. Unlike a physical SIM, you can't physically remove or swap it, but most networks allow you to transfer an eSIM to a new handset digitally.
Since December 2021, UK networks have been prohibited from selling locked phones. If you bought your handset after that date, it should already be unlocked and compatible with any UK network.
To check on iPhone: go to Settings > General > About and look for 'Network Provider Lock'. If it says 'No SIM restrictions', you're good. On Android: go to Settings > Connections > Mobile network > Choose network. If you can see multiple networks, your phone is unlocked.
The only mobile network coverage figure that you should really care about is the one for your address. National averages for the four main networks run between 97% and 99%, which is close enough that the gap looks small on paper. But coverage can vary considerably at a postcode level: a network that scores 99% nationally might have a weak spot exactly where you live or commute, while a network with a lower headline figure might cover your area perfectly.
Before committing to any network, check your specific postcode using Ofcom's free coverage checker, it shows all four networks side by side at your address, and takes about 30 seconds.
Most of the networks on this page are MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators). They don't own their own masts: instead, they buy capacity from one of the big four (EE, O2, Three or Vodafone) and resell it at a lower price.
Building a mobile network is enormously expensive due to spectrum licences, thousands of masts, and the engineers to run them. MVNOs skip all of that, paying a wholesale fee to use existing infrastructure instead. Their costs are mainly in customer service, marketing, and billing, and many operate without high-street stores, which further cuts overheads. The signal travels through exactly the same masts as the parent network; there's no technical difference at the point of delivery.
Customer support is the main reason: the big four have high-street stores and dedicated call centres, while many MVNOs are online-only. The big four also offer perks MVNOs can't match - O2 Priority, EE's entertainment bundles, Vodafone's VeryMe rewards - and some MVNOs can be deprioritised during busy periods, which can affect peak-time speeds.
|MVNO
|Runs on
|Asda Mobile
|Vodafone
|giffgaff
|O2
|Honest Mobile
|Three
|iD Mobile
|Three
|Lebara Mobile
|Vodafone
|Lyca Mobile
|EE
|Sky Mobile
|O2
|SMARTY
|Three
|spusu
|EE
|Talkmobile
|Vodafone
|Tesco Mobile
|O2
|VOXI
|Vodafone
|Zable
|Vodafone
|If you want...
|Big four option
|MVNO alternative (often cheaper)
|Fastest data speeds
|EE
|spusu
|Best city coverage
|Vodafone
|Lebara, Talkmobile, VOXI
|Most reliable signal
|O2
|giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile
|Best 5G for data
|Three
|SMARTY, iD Mobile
If you've recently moved to the UK, have a limited credit history, or simply prefer not to undergo a credit check, several networks offer rolling monthly plans with no credit check required.
Credit searches can temporarily affect your credit score. By choosing a no-credit-check provider, you still get 5G speeds and comparable data allowances, but with the freedom to cancel at any time.
No contracts, no credit checks, and no mid-contract price hikes. Plans are paid upfront, so you're approved instantly.
Flexible 'Monthly Rolling' plans with zero commitment. Good for O2 coverage without the paperwork.
No credit hurdles and strong international calling rates. Their 'Pounds & Pence' pricing makes costs easy to understand.
If you want to stay on your current network and move to a SIM only plan, you'll need to do this directly through your network rather than through Uswitch. No major UK network currently supports upgrades via third-party comparison sites.
Log in to your network's app or website and look for upgrade or plan options. Most networks make this straightforward, and switching to SIM only with your existing provider means you keep your number automatically with no PAC code needed.
It's still worth comparing deals on Uswitch first as you may find a better rate with a different network that makes switching worthwhile.
Beyond data, calls and texts, most networks offer additional perks. These vary significantly.
As well as network perks, you can also join Uswitch Plus free of charge to access deals and benefits, monthly prize draws, exclusive offers and our subscriber newsletter.
Here's a summary of what the main networks currently offer:
|Network
|Key perks
|O2
|O2 Priority - exclusive access to event tickets, restaurant offers and early sale access
|Vodafone
|VeryMe Rewards app - discounts, freebies and prize draws
|Three
|Go Roam (roaming included in 71+ countries on some plans)
|EE
|Apple TV+, BT Sport or Apple Arcade bundles on selected plans; fastest network
|VOXI
|Endless social media - data-free access to TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp and more
|iD Mobile
|Data rollover - unused data carries over to the following month
|Sky Mobile
|Data rollover; Sky Stream integration for Sky subscribers
|Tesco Mobile
|Clubcard points on monthly bills
|giffgaff
|Community-based support; very flexible plans
|Lebara
|Strong international calling rates; free roaming in 37+ destinations
Want to know which network is doing the most for its customers?
Each year, we highlight mobile networks at our Uswitch Telecoms Awards, recognising the best in the market for customer service, coverage, roaming, and more.
Determined by consumer research and a panel of judges comprising technology journalists and industry experts, these awards represent a seal of quality.
Take a look at the 2026 winners to see how the networks did in a selection of different categories.
|Award
|Winner
|Decided by
|Mobile Network of the Year
|VOXI
|Public Choice
|Best SIM Only Mobile Network
|VOXI
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Customer Service
|Tesco Mobile
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Data
|VOXI
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Roaming
|Lebara
|Judges' Choice
|Best Value for Money Mobile Provider
|VOXI
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Perks
|Three
|Public Choice
|Most Popular Mobile Network
|Lebara
|Public Choice + Sales Data
|Best Mobile Network Coverage
|O2
|Powered by Opensignal
|Fastest Mobile Network Overall
|EE
|Powered by Opensignal
|Best Mobile Handset Contract Network
|giffgaff
|Public Choice
|Best Mobiles Reseller
|Fonehouse
|Judges' Choice
“If you’re nearing the end of your contract, you could reduce your bill dramatically by switching to a SIM only plan as you’ll no longer pay extra for a handset.”
“If you’re happy with your current phone or bought a device outright, SIM only offerings give you more opportunity to tailor your package - whether you’re a data guzzler or prefer to keep things minimal. “
“Plenty of SIM only offers have no contract, allowing consumers to hang on to their handset for as long as they like and choose the right time to upgrade.”
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Mobiles Expert
Mobile phone networks must now notify their customers when their phone contracts are coming to an end.
This lets consumers avoid spending more than they need to and gives them a heads-up that they can find a better deal with them or a new network should they wish to shop around.
Yes. With a SIM only deal, you only pay for your data, calls and texts and not the cost of a handset. Monthly bills are typically much lower as a result. Switching from an expiring 24-month handset contract to an equivalent SIM only plan could save you up to £262* a year.
It depends on the network. Major networks, including O2, Vodafone, Three and EE, apply annual mid-contract price rises, typically in April. Many MVNOs, including Lebara, SMARTY, iD Mobile and VOXI, currently offer deals with no in-contract rises. Always check the pricing terms before signing up for a longer contract.
For 12-month, 18-month and 24-month contracts, most networks will run a credit check. For 30-day rolling plans, the process is less stringent, and approval is usually faster. If you want to avoid a credit check entirely, SMARTY, giffgaff and Lebara all offer no-credit-check plans.
Compare SIM only deals that don't require a credit check.
Passing a credit check for a SIM only plan and paying on time each month can have a small positive effect on your credit score. Missing payments, however, can have a negative effect. If you're concerned about keeping up with monthly payments, a 30-day plan is easier to cancel or downgrade if your circumstances change.
Getting your PAC code is easy. You can either just call up your network and request it to be sent to you, or simply text 'PAC' to 65075 and your PAC code will be sent back to you as an SMS message.
Yes, most of the networks that offer 5G services also offer 5G SIM only deals. You can get one from Vodafone, O2, Three, and more.
Yes, you can get 5G in a range of towns and cities across the United Kingdom if you have a 5G SIM card and a 5G-compatible phone.
UK locations where 5G is available include: Aberdeen, Barnsley, Basildon, Bath, Bedford, Belfast City, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Carlisle, Colchester, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Northampton, Nottingham, Oxford, Peterborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Preston, Reading, Sheffield, Slough, Southampton, Southend-on-Sea, Sunderland, Swindon, Wigan, York.
As with other mobile contracts, SIM only deals can include incentives and perks to give customers even more for their money, often come with many features and incentives.
For instance, Vodafone and O2 both offer various freebies to their customers via their apps.
A pay as you go SIM is a flexible plan that lets you pre-pay for calls, data and texts as and when you need them. There’s no contract and no monthly commitment, just top up when you want to and only pay for what you use. It’s a good option if you use your phone very occasionally, or if you’re looking for a temporary solution while you decide on a longer-term plan.
Different networks have different roaming policies. Many major networks, like Three, Vodafone and O2, offer data roaming with their SIM only deals. If you’d like a SIM only deal that allows you to use your data overseas, take a look at our deals tables and compare our best SIM only roaming deals.
*£262 is our calculated savings figure from July 2026, which details the potential amount a customer could save per year by switching from an existing 24-month handset contract to a SIM-only contract. Learn how we calculate our savings figures.