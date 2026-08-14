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SIM Only deals

Keep your mobile phone, switch to SIM Only, and you could save £262* a year. Compare our best SIM Only deals today.

Read more

Use our set of filters to adjust the data allowance, contract length, and price of our deals to ensure you find one that suits your budget and needs.

For more help with finding the right SIM Only deal, check out our guide to getting a UK SIM card.

Uswitch tips

How do I switch and keep my number?
Thumbnail, graphic - SIM cards from different networks. Uswitch compares deals from Lebara Mobile, O2, iD Mobile, Three, Vodafone and others.

1. Choose your new deal
Select a deal below and click through to the network’s site.

2. Get your PAC code
You’ll need a special code to keep your number when you switch. It's quick and free:
Text 'PAC' to 65075 to receive your code.

3. Give the code to your new network
Contact the new network after signing up to provide them with your PAC code, which will begin the process and will automatically cancel your previous plan. Alternatively, you can enter the PAC code when signing up on the network’s site.

Should I buy a SIM-free phone and pair it with a SIM only deal?

Buying a phone outright, also known as SIM-free, can be a smart way to save money in the long run, especially when paired with a good value SIM only deal. It gives you more flexibility and means you're not tied into a lengthy contract.

If a brand-new handset is out of budget, consider a refurbished phone. These professionally tested and restored devices often look and perform like new, but come at a much lower price.

iD Mobile SIM Deal

Uses Three Mobile's Network

iD Mobile logo

£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00

12 month contract

120 GBof 5G data

Promoted
  • No annual price rise
  • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
  • Data rollover
iD Mobile SIM Deal ad

List of SIM Only deals

Check your network coverage

See which mobiles networks are strongest at your address before you switch

Join Uswitch Plus for free to get our biggest savings

  1. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95

    No contract

    50 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    Promoted
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  2. Sky Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    Sky Mobile

    £1.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract

    12 month contract

    1 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible

  3. spusu Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses EE's Network

    spusu Mobile

    £7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90

    1 month contract

    60 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    • No annual price rise

    4. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile logo

    £1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95

    No contract

    5 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    Promoted
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  4. Talkmobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Talkmobile

    £7.95 a month

    1 month contract

    80 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise

  5. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £6.00 a month

    1 month contract

    25 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  6. O2 SIM Deal

    O2

    £8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50

    12 month contract

    40 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • O2 Priority Tickets

  7. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £14.00 a month

    18 month contract

    Unlimited5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check

  8. Three Mobile SIM Deal

    Three Mobile

    £7.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.90

    12 month contract

    30 GBof 5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible

  9. SMARTY SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    SMARTY

    £17.00 a month

    1 month contract

    Unlimited5G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check

  10. Vodafone SIM Deal

    Vodafone

    £9.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50

    12 month contract

    70 GBof 4G data

    Promoted
    eSIM compatible
    • VeryMe Rewards app

  11. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95

    No contract

    5 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  12. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95

    No contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  13. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00

    12 month contract

    120 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  14. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95

    No contract

    100 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  15. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95

    No contract

    10 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  16. Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Lebara Mobile

    £9.98 a monthfor 3 months, then £24.95

    No contract

    Unlimited5G data

    Exclusive
    • No annual price rise
    • No Credit Check
    • Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  17. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £7.00 a month

    1 month contract

    50 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  18. Talkmobile SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Talkmobile

    £5.95 a month

    1 month contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise

  19. Vodafone SIM Deal

    Vodafone

    £8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50

    12 month contract

    50 GBof 4G data

    eSIM compatible
    • VeryMe Rewards app

  20. spusu Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses EE's Network

    spusu Mobile

    £6.90 a month

    1 month contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    • No annual price rise
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

*Switching from an ending 24 month handset contract to a SIM-only contract (and keeping your existing handset) could save you £262 per year, or £22 per month. This calculation is based on the price of the top selling 24 month handset package in July 2024 (Apple iPhone 15 with 100GB data) against the cheapest equivalent SIM only deal on the Uswitch site as of July 2026 (talkmobile 100GB Data £8.95 per month). See more here: Uswitch savings

Uswitch TrustscoreTrustScore 4.7 | 39,793 reviews

Get the best SIM only deals

A SIM only plan is a deal from a mobile network that gives you calls, texts and a data allowance without the cost of a new handset included. You keep your existing phone and just pay for the plan, which makes it significantly cheaper than a standard pay monthly contract. 

One thing many people don’t realise is that when a pay-monthly contract ends, most networks automatically move you onto a rolling SIM only plan. Which often means you are not on the best available rate. It’s always worth comparing deals at that point rather than letting your plan roll over unchecked.

At Uswitch we work directly with networks to secure exclusive deals you won't find elsewhere, and our experts independently assess providers so you can compare with confidence. Whether you're after the lowest price, the best coverage, or a specific perk like roaming or no price rises, everything you need to make the right call is on this page.

SIM only is the right move if you:

  • Are happy with your current phone and don't need a new one
  • Have drifted onto a rolling plan after your existing contract has ended
  • Just paid off a handset deal and want to cut your monthly bill
  • Prefer the flexibility of a shorter commitment

It might not be right if you:

  • Want to spread the cost of a new phone over 24 months
  • Rely on your network's in-store support and want to stay with a high-street brand
  • Can’t afford to buy the phone you want outright

The average saving for someone coming off a typical 24-month iPhone contract could be around £262* a year (roughly £22 a month) by moving to a comparable SIM only plan. The more expensive your current handset deal, the bigger that gap tends to be.

How much data do you really need?

Most people overestimate how much data they need and end up paying for more than they use each month.

According to Ofcom's 2026 Communications Market Report, the average UK mobile user consumes 11.8GB per month. But that figure is pulled upward by a small number of very heavy users. The majority of people use considerably less.

Here's how much monthly data you need in reality:

Usage type Monthly data What it covers
Light user Under 3GBBrowsing, maps, and social media on Wi-Fi most of the time
Average user3-10GBStreaming music, occasional video, social media on the go
Heavy user 10-30GBRegular video streaming, hotspot sharing, working remotely
Very heavy user 30GB+Constant streaming, heavy video calls, no home broadband
Use the Uswitch mobile data calculator tool to see how much data you really need

Price rises: what to watch out for

Not all SIM only deals are priced the same way throughout your contract. Many of the major networks apply an annual mid-contract price rise, typically in April. Before signing up to any deal, it's worth checking the pricing terms.

How the big four mobile networks currently handle price rises:

NetworkPrice rise policy
O2Annual rise each April, currently £2.50/month per year
VodafoneAnnual rise each April, currently £1.50-£2.50/month per year
ThreeAnnual rise each April, currently £1.80-£2.30/month per year
EEAnnual rise each April, currently £2.50/month per year

Providers with no mid-contract price rises

Several networks, including Lebara, SMARTY, iD Mobile, VOXI, spusu and giffgaff, currently offer deals with no in-contract price rises. These are all MVNOs running on the same infrastructure as the big four, so the signal quality is the same.

Each deal card in the table above flags this directly. You can also filter by monthly cost, data, roaming and more to show the right deal for your needs. Or opt for a 30-day rolling plan if you want the flexibility to leave at any time.

Lebara logoLebara
Asda Mobile logoAsda Mobile
Talkmobile logoTalkmobile
Voxi logoVoxi
Giffgaff logoGiffgaff
Honest Mobile logoHonest Mobile
iD Mobile logoiD Mobile
Smarty logoSmarty
spusu Mobile logospusu Mobile

Contract length: Which is right for you?

The length of the contract you choose affects both what you pay and the level of flexibility you have.

30-day plans

Rolling monthly plans let you cancel, upgrade or switch at any time after the first month. They typically cost slightly more per month than equivalent longer deals, but you're never locked in. They're worth considering if you're not sure how long you'll need a particular data allowance, or if you want to keep your options open while waiting for a better deal to come along.

Best for:

  • Flexibility: 30-day rolling plans are ideal if your circumstances are likely to change, or if you want the freedom to switch without penalty
  • People new to the UK: If you've recently moved, you may not yet have the UK credit history required for longer contracts. Rolling 30-day plans from networks like SMARTY, giffgaff and Lebara don't require a credit check, so you can get connected straight away.
  • Those who want to avoid commitment: A 30-day plan means you can cancel, switch or change your allowance at any time. Useful if your data needs might change, or if you simply don't want to be locked in. The monthly cost is usually slightly higher than an equivalent 12-month deal, but the flexibility is the trade-off.

Providers with 30-day plans:

Asda Mobile logoAsda Mobile
Lebara logoLebara
Talkmobile logoTalkmobile
Honest Mobile logoHonest Mobile
iD Mobile logoiD Mobile
Smarty logoSmarty
spusu Mobile logospusu Mobile

12-month plans

The most popular contract length for SIM only deals. You commit to 12 months, and networks typically reward that with a lower monthly price than rolling plans. Once the 12 months are up, you're free to switch, and you'll usually get an end-of-contract notification reminding you to review your options.

Best for:

  • Most people: A 12-month plan suits most users. Prices are competitive, and once the year is up, you're free to switch, stay or renegotiate.
  • Good balance of price and flexibility: You're not locked in long-term, but networks reward the commitment with better rates than 30-day deals.

Providers with 12-month plans:

Asda Mobile logoAsda Mobile
Vodafone logoVodafone
Talkmobile logoTalkmobile
Honest Mobile logoHonest Mobile
iD Mobile logoiD Mobile
Sky Mobile logoSky Mobile
O2 logoO2
Three logoThree
Tesco logoTesco

18 and 24-month plans

Longer contracts usually offer the lowest monthly prices, but commit you for a longer period. More common with Vodafone and O2. Worth considering if you've found a deal you're very happy with and don't anticipate switching. Bear in mind that if your network applies annual price rises, the cost at month 24 will be higher than at month one.

Best for:

  • People who want to set and forget: Sign up, put it out of your mind, and enjoy a consistently low bill without having to shop around each year.
  • On a network without price rises: If your chosen network doesn't apply annual mid-contract increases, a longer deal locks in that rate for longer. Check the pricing terms before signing up for a 24-month plan with one of the big four.

Providers with 18 and 24-month plans:

Asda Mobile logoAsda Mobile
Giffgaff logoGiffgaff
Three logoThree
Tesco logoTesco

How to switch and keep your number

Switching to a new SIM only deal is straightforward. Here, our expert takes you through what to expect step by step.

  • Check where you are in your current contract – Before switching, confirm how long you have left. Log into your network's app or website, or text INFO to 85075 to receive a message with your contract end date and current monthly spend. If you're still in contract, leaving early will usually incur an exit fee.

  • Get your PAC code A PAC (Porting Authorisation Code) lets you take your current phone number to a new network. To get yours, text PAC to 65075. Your current network must send it to you within one working day, and it's free; they can't charge you for it.

  • Sign up with your new network Choose a deal from the table above, click through to the network's site, and complete the sign-up. You'll usually need to pass a credit check for 12-month or longer contracts. For 30-day rolling plans, the process is typically quicker.

  • Give your PAC code to your new network – Once signed up, pass the PAC code to your new network. They'll handle the transfer — your old plan will be cancelled automatically when it goes through. The switch usually completes within one working day.

  • Activate your new SIM – For a physical SIM, just insert it into your phone and switch it on. For an eSIM, follow the activation instructions from your new network; it's usually done through your phone settings in a couple of minutes. You may experience a brief service interruption (typically just a few minutes) while the transfer completes.

Read more on how to keep your number when switching networks

What is an eSIM? An eSIM is a digital version of a SIM card built into your phone, allowing you to connect to a mobile network without needing a physical card. You activate a plan directly on your device, which means no waiting for a SIM to arrive in the post, making it particularly convenient when switching networks. Most modern smartphones that support eSIMs are now offered by many networks as standard. Unlike a physical SIM, you can't physically remove or swap it, but most networks allow you to transfer an eSIM to a new handset digitally.

Do you need to unlock your phone first?

Since December 2021, UK networks have been prohibited from selling locked phones. If you bought your handset after that date, it should already be unlocked and compatible with any UK network.

To check on iPhone: go to Settings > General > About and look for 'Network Provider Lock'. If it says 'No SIM restrictions', you're good. On Android: go to Settings > Connections > Mobile network > Choose network.  If you can see multiple networks, your phone is unlocked.

If your phone is locked, contact your current network. Unlocking is usually free and takes up to 10 working days. Full details are in our guide to unlocking your phone.

Coverage: Which network works best where you are?

The only mobile network coverage figure that you should really care about is the one for your address. National averages for the four main networks run between 97% and 99%, which is close enough that the gap looks small on paper. But coverage can vary considerably at a postcode level: a network that scores 99% nationally might have a weak spot exactly where you live or commute, while a network with a lower headline figure might cover your area perfectly.

Before committing to any network, check your specific postcode using Ofcom's free coverage checker, it shows all four networks side by side at your address, and takes about 30 seconds.

Same signal, lower bill: Understanding MVNOs

Most of the networks on this page are MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators). They don't own their own masts: instead, they buy capacity from one of the big four (EE, O2, Three or Vodafone) and resell it at a lower price.

Why is it cheaper if the signal is the same? 

Building a mobile network is enormously expensive due to spectrum licences, thousands of masts, and the engineers to run them. MVNOs skip all of that, paying a wholesale fee to use existing infrastructure instead. Their costs are mainly in customer service, marketing, and billing, and many operate without high-street stores, which further cuts overheads. The signal travels through exactly the same masts as the parent network; there's no technical difference at the point of delivery.

Check out our guide all about MVNOs for more details

So why would anyone choose a big four network? 

Customer support is the main reason: the big four have high-street stores and dedicated call centres, while many MVNOs are online-only. The big four also offer perks MVNOs can't match - O2 Priority, EE's entertainment bundles, Vodafone's VeryMe rewards - and some MVNOs can be deprioritised during busy periods, which can affect peak-time speeds.

Here's which network each MVNO runs on:

MVNORuns on
Asda MobileVodafone
giffgaffO2
Honest MobileThree
iD MobileThree
Lebara MobileVodafone
Lyca MobileEE
Sky MobileO2
SMARTYThree
spusuEE
TalkmobileVodafone
Tesco MobileO2
VOXIVodafone
ZableVodafone

If you want a specific type of coverage, here are the alternatives to consider:

If you want...Big four optionMVNO alternative (often cheaper)
Fastest data speedsEEspusu
Best city coverageVodafone Lebara, Talkmobile, VOXI
Most reliable signalO2 giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile
Best 5G for dataThreeSMARTY, iD Mobile

No credit check SIM cards

If you've recently moved to the UK, have a limited credit history, or simply prefer not to undergo a credit check, several networks offer rolling monthly plans with no credit check required.

Credit searches can temporarily affect your credit score. By choosing a no-credit-check provider, you still get 5G speeds and comparable data allowances, but with the freedom to cancel at any time.

SMARTY

No contracts, no credit checks, and no mid-contract price hikes. Plans are paid upfront, so you're approved instantly.

giffgaff

Flexible 'Monthly Rolling' plans with zero commitment. Good for O2 coverage without the paperwork.

Lebara

No credit hurdles and strong international calling rates. Their 'Pounds & Pence' pricing makes costs easy to understand.

Switching to SIM only with your current network

If you want to stay on your current network and move to a SIM only plan, you'll need to do this directly through your network rather than through Uswitch. No major UK network currently supports upgrades via third-party comparison sites.

Log in to your network's app or website and look for upgrade or plan options. Most networks make this straightforward, and switching to SIM only with your existing provider means you keep your number automatically with no PAC code needed.

It's still worth comparing deals on Uswitch first as you may find a better rate with a different network that makes switching worthwhile.

Network perks: what each provider adds to its plans

Beyond data, calls and texts, most networks offer additional perks. These vary significantly.

As well as network perks, you can also join Uswitch Plus free of charge to access deals and benefits, monthly prize draws, exclusive offers and our subscriber newsletter.

Here's a summary of what the main networks currently offer:

NetworkKey perks
O2O2 Priority - exclusive access to event tickets, restaurant offers and early sale access
VodafoneVeryMe Rewards app - discounts, freebies and prize draws
ThreeGo Roam (roaming included in 71+ countries on some plans)
EEApple TV+, BT Sport or Apple Arcade bundles on selected plans; fastest network
VOXIEndless social media - data-free access to TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp and more
iD MobileData rollover - unused data carries over to the following month
Sky MobileData rollover; Sky Stream integration for Sky subscribers
Tesco MobileClubcard points on monthly bills
giffgaffCommunity-based support; very flexible plans
LebaraStrong international calling rates; free roaming in 37+ destinations

Uswitch Mobile Awards 2026 winners

Want to know which network is doing the most for its customers?

Each year, we highlight mobile networks at our Uswitch Telecoms Awards, recognising the best in the market for customer service, coverage, roaming, and more.

Determined by consumer research and a panel of judges comprising technology journalists and industry experts, these awards represent a seal of quality.

Take a look at the 2026 winners to see how the networks did in a selection of different categories.

AwardWinnerDecided by
Mobile Network of the YearVOXIPublic Choice
Best SIM Only Mobile NetworkVOXIPublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for Customer ServiceTesco MobilePublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for DataVOXIPublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for RoamingLebaraJudges' Choice
Best Value for Money Mobile ProviderVOXIPublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for PerksThreePublic Choice
Most Popular Mobile NetworkLebaraPublic Choice + Sales Data
Best Mobile Network CoverageO2Powered by Opensignal
Fastest Mobile Network OverallEEPowered by Opensignal
Best Mobile Handset Contract NetworkgiffgaffPublic Choice
Best Mobiles ResellerFonehouseJudges' Choice
Our mobiles expert's top tip to save money with a SIM only deal

“If you’re nearing the end of your contract, you could reduce your bill dramatically by switching to a SIM only plan as you’ll no longer pay extra for a handset.”


“If you’re happy with your current phone or bought a device outright, SIM only offerings give you more opportunity to tailor your package - whether you’re a data guzzler or prefer to keep things minimal. “


“Plenty of SIM only offers have no contract, allowing consumers to hang on to their handset for as long as they like and choose the right time to upgrade.”

Ernest Doku author headshotErnest Doku, Broadband and mobiles expert

Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Mobiles Expert

FAQs

What is an end-of-contract notification?

Mobile phone networks must now notify their customers when their phone contracts are coming to an end.

This lets consumers avoid spending more than they need to and gives them a heads-up that they can find a better deal with them or a new network should they wish to shop around.

Find out more about end of contract notifications.

Are SIM only deals cheaper than phone contracts?

Yes. With a SIM only deal, you only pay for your data, calls and texts and not the cost of a handset. Monthly bills are typically much lower as a result. Switching from an expiring 24-month handset contract to an equivalent SIM only plan could save you up to £262* a year.

Do SIM only deals include annual price rises?

It depends on the network. Major networks, including O2, Vodafone, Three and EE, apply annual mid-contract price rises, typically in April. Many MVNOs, including Lebara, SMARTY, iD Mobile and VOXI, currently offer deals with no in-contract rises. Always check the pricing terms before signing up for a longer contract.

Do I need to pass a credit check?

For 12-month, 18-month and 24-month contracts, most networks will run a credit check. For 30-day rolling plans, the process is less stringent, and approval is usually faster. If you want to avoid a credit check entirely, SMARTY, giffgaff and Lebara all offer no-credit-check plans.

Compare SIM only deals that don't require a credit check.

Will a SIM only deal affect my credit score?

Passing a credit check for a SIM only plan and paying on time each month can have a small positive effect on your credit score. Missing payments, however, can have a negative effect. If you're concerned about keeping up with monthly payments, a 30-day plan is easier to cancel or downgrade if your circumstances change.

How do I get my PAC code from my current network?

Getting your PAC code is easy. You can either just call up your network and request it to be sent to you, or simply text 'PAC' to 65075 and your PAC code will be sent back to you as an SMS message.

Can I buy a 5G SIM only deal?

Yes, most of the networks that offer 5G services also offer 5G SIM only deals. You can get one from VodafoneO2Three, and more.

Is 5G available throughout the UK?

Yes, you can get 5G in a range of towns and cities across the United Kingdom if you have a 5G SIM card and a 5G-compatible phone.

UK locations where 5G is available include: Aberdeen, Barnsley, Basildon, Bath, Bedford, Belfast City, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Carlisle, Colchester, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Northampton, Nottingham, Oxford, Peterborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Preston, Reading, Sheffield, Slough, Southampton, Southend-on-Sea, Sunderland, Swindon, Wigan, York.

Do SIM only deals come with any perks or incentives?

As with other mobile contracts, SIM only deals can include incentives and perks to give customers even more for their money, often come with many features and incentives.

For instance, Vodafone and O2 both offer various freebies to their customers via their apps.

What is a pay as you go SIM?

A pay as you go SIM is a flexible plan that lets you pre-pay for calls, data and texts as and when you need them. There’s no contract and no monthly commitment, just top up when you want to and only pay for what you use. It’s a good option if you use your phone very occasionally, or if you’re looking for a temporary solution while you decide on a longer-term plan. 

Do SIM only deals include roaming?

Different networks have different roaming policies. Many major networks, like Three, Vodafone and O2, offer data roaming with their SIM only deals. If you’d like a SIM only deal that allows you to use your data overseas, take a look at our deals tables and compare our best SIM only roaming deals.

Can't see what you're looking for?

More SIM only deals

Unlimited data SIMs

5G SIM deals

30-day SIM deals

Pay-as-you-go SIMs

iPhone SIM deals

No credit check SIMs

Featured SIM only guides

Switching mobile phone provider

Mobile data roaming explained

How to keep your number when switching networks

How much mobile data do you actually need?

Which mobile network offers the best perks?

How to unlock your phone

What to do when your mobile contract price rises 

*£262 is our calculated savings figure from July 2026, which details the potential amount a customer could save per year by switching from an existing 24-month handset contract to a SIM-only contract. Learn how we calculate our savings figures.