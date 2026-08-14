Get the best SIM only deals

A SIM only plan is a deal from a mobile network that gives you calls, texts and a data allowance without the cost of a new handset included. You keep your existing phone and just pay for the plan, which makes it significantly cheaper than a standard pay monthly contract.

One thing many people don’t realise is that when a pay-monthly contract ends, most networks automatically move you onto a rolling SIM only plan. Which often means you are not on the best available rate. It’s always worth comparing deals at that point rather than letting your plan roll over unchecked.

At Uswitch we work directly with networks to secure exclusive deals you won't find elsewhere, and our experts independently assess providers so you can compare with confidence. Whether you're after the lowest price, the best coverage, or a specific perk like roaming or no price rises, everything you need to make the right call is on this page.

SIM only is the right move if you:

Are happy with your current phone and don't need a new one

Have drifted onto a rolling plan after your existing contract has ended

Just paid off a handset deal and want to cut your monthly bill

Prefer the flexibility of a shorter commitment

It might not be right if you: