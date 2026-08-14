Compare credit cards

How to choose the right credit card

With so many credit cards out there - each with their own features and costs - choosing the right one can have a real impact.

Start by considering your financial goals and spending habits, as well as how you plan to use the card. Whether you want to save on interest, earn rewards on everyday spending or build your credit history - understanding what you need the card to do can help you narrow down your options and find the best fit for your lifestyle.

Here are some common things you might want to do, and the type of credit card that could help:

If you want to pay down debt, think balance transfer cards

Balance transfer cards can help you reduce interest by moving existing credit card debt to a card with a low or 0% introductory rate. This can make it easier to pay off what you owe faster, as long as you stick to a repayment plan and clear the debt before the rate ends.

If you want to make a big purchase, think 0% purchase cards

0% purchase cards allow you to spread the cost of a large expense over a set period without paying interest. They’re useful for planned purchases, provided you can clear the balance before the promotional period ends.

If you want to earn perks, think rewards cards

Rewards cards let you earn points, cashback or other perks on your everyday spending. They work best if you pay off your balance in full each month to avoid interest outweighing the rewards.

If you want to improve your credit history, think credit builder cards

Credit builder cards are designed for people with limited or poor credit history. Using one responsibly by keeping balances low and making payments on time can help strengthen your credit score over time.

If you want to spend abroad, think travel cards

Travel cards are designed to reduce the cost of spending overseas, often by offering low or no foreign transaction fees. Some also provide travel-related perks, such as rewards on overseas spending.

If you have bad credit, consider cards designed for bad credit

Cards for bad credit are built to help you access credit when options are limited. They typically come with higher interest rates, so they’re best used for small purchases that you can repay in full and on time to rebuild your credit profile.

Before choosing a credit card and jumping into an application, it’s a good idea to check your credit score. This helps you find cards you’re more likely to be approved for that offer you the features and benefits that fit your financial goals.