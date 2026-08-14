Compare credit cards

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Credit cards work by allowing you to borrow money from a bank or card issuer to make purchases - up to an agreed and set credit limit.
Each month, you're billed for any spending on your credit card. This is known as your balance. To avoid interest charges or penalty fees you must make at least the minimum payment - which is usually a fixed amount set by the card provider or a percentage of your balance.
Any unpaid balance carries over to the next month and accrues interest, based on the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) you were given when you applied for the credit card.
The more you repay, the less interest you’re charged.
Most credit cards offer up to 56 days of interest-free spending if you pay off your balance in full each month - so if you clear the full balance each month, it's essentially free to use.
Balance transfer credit cards allow you to transfer debt from one credit card to another and pay no interest on it for a set period. Some deals give you 0% interest for as long as 38 months, helping you pay down debt without worrying about interest.Compare balance transfer cards
With a 0% purchase credit card, no interest is charged on any debt built up through new purchases you make on the card for a set period - for example 12 months. But you still have to at least pay back the minimum amount requested each month.Compare 0% purchase credit cards
Money transfer credit cards allow you to transfer cash into your current account. This means you can pay off other kinds of debt, such as an expensive overdraft, or use it a small cash loan.Compare money transfer cards
Some credit cards give you rewards or cashback on purchases. They usually have higher interest rates and often charge annual fees, but you can benefit from perks like airmiles and shopping cashback.Compare cashback and reward cards
If you have a poor credit score, you might still be able to get a credit building or bad credit credit card. These credit cards are aimed at those with a less than perfect credit history and can help customers improve their credit score.Compare credit building credit cards
Make purchases overseas without the foreign transaction fees charged by standard credit and debit cards. This type of card uses the payment issuer's exchange rate to work out the price in pounds with no added fees.Compare travel credit cards
With so many credit cards out there - each with their own features and costs - choosing the right one can have a real impact.
Start by considering your financial goals and spending habits, as well as how you plan to use the card. Whether you want to save on interest, earn rewards on everyday spending or build your credit history - understanding what you need the card to do can help you narrow down your options and find the best fit for your lifestyle.
Here are some common things you might want to do, and the type of credit card that could help:
Balance transfer cards can help you reduce interest by moving existing credit card debt to a card with a low or 0% introductory rate. This can make it easier to pay off what you owe faster, as long as you stick to a repayment plan and clear the debt before the rate ends.
0% purchase cards allow you to spread the cost of a large expense over a set period without paying interest. They’re useful for planned purchases, provided you can clear the balance before the promotional period ends.
Rewards cards let you earn points, cashback or other perks on your everyday spending. They work best if you pay off your balance in full each month to avoid interest outweighing the rewards.
Credit builder cards are designed for people with limited or poor credit history. Using one responsibly by keeping balances low and making payments on time can help strengthen your credit score over time.
Travel cards are designed to reduce the cost of spending overseas, often by offering low or no foreign transaction fees. Some also provide travel-related perks, such as rewards on overseas spending.
Cards for bad credit are built to help you access credit when options are limited. They typically come with higher interest rates, so they’re best used for small purchases that you can repay in full and on time to rebuild your credit profile.
Before choosing a credit card and jumping into an application, it’s a good idea to check your credit score. This helps you find cards you’re more likely to be approved for that offer you the features and benefits that fit your financial goals.
“Before applying for a credit card, understand your financial habits and compare terms, fees and rewards. Choose wisely to build credit responsibly and maximise benefits.”
There's a lot to think about when choosing the right credit card. Understanding the key terms and costs can help you make the right decision for you, so here are the main things to keep in mind:
APR (Annual Percentage Rate): The interest rate you’ll pay if you don't pay you balance in full each month
Credit limit: The maximum amount you can borrow on the card
Minimum repayment: The smallest amount you must pay each month, the exact amount is detailed on your monthly statement
Annual fees: The yearly cost of holding the card - this isn't always applicable so check with the card provider if you're unsure
Other fees: Other potential charges such as late payment fees, foreign transaction fees or cash advance fees
Introductory offers: Promotions like 0% interest on purchases or balance transfers, and how long they last
Rewards and benefits: Points, cashback, travel perks or other incentives the card may offer
See which credit cards you're eligible for in just a few clicks
“Applying for multiple credit cards at once can hurt your credit score, so it’s wise to use eligibility checkers first. They show which cards you’re likely to be approved for without affecting your credit”
There's an additional benefit to spending on a credit card rather than a debit card or with cash too.
Thanks to Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, if you're buying something costing £100 or more, up to £30,000, using a credit card to pay for any part of it means the card provider is held jointly liable if things go wrong. That means you can apply to them for a refund (for the full purchase amount) if the seller lets you down, breaches their contract with you or misrepresents what it's selling.
This is especially useful for things like holidays and purchases abroad, where you might not have the same rights to refunds as you have in the UK.
Credit card deals and interest rates are constantly shifting - and keeping an eye on the latest offers can help you find a card that fits your financial goals and spending habits.
The current Bank of England base rate is 3.75%, but it's widely expected this will fall further if and when inflation drops.
A base rate cut could make borrowing slightly cheaper over time, while a hold or rise might keep credit costs higher. Either way, monitoring how card APRs align with the latest BoE rate decisions can help you choose the right product right now,
In terms of what you will need to provide, it's generally straightforward. Questions you can expect on a credit card application include:
Your name
Contact information
Date of birth
Address and how long you have lived there
Residential status (tenant, owner, living with parents, etc)
Your annual income
On a balance transfer card application, you will need to provide the details of the other accounts you are transferring to your new credit card.
There’s no prescribed number of credit cards you should have. It all depends on your personal circumstances, but it’s a good idea for most people to have at least two credit cards.
One for everyday spending that helps earn rewards or cashback, which you’d preferably pay off in full every month. And then another, which you keep for emergencies to pay for unexpected expenses, such as car repairs or having to travel at short notice.
While physically they might look and operate the same way, the difference is in the source of funds the card is using.
A credit card allows users to borrow money up to a predetermined limit, which you pay back with interest if not paid in full every month.
Debit cards, on the other hand, are linked to your account and directly deduct funds for purchases, requiring sufficient balance without incurring interest.
If your credit card application is declined, start by reviewing the reason provided by the card provider. Common reasons include a low credit score, existing debt or too many recent applications. You can:
Check your credit report for errors and correct any inaccuracies
Wait before applying again - especially if you’ve made multiple recent applications
Consider applying for a card suited to your credit profile, such as a credit builder card
Use eligibility checkers to see which cards you’re more likely to be approved for without it affecting your credit score
Yes, it’s still possible to get a credit card if you have a bad credit score, though you may face higher interest rates or lower credit limits. Using a credit card responsibly by making small purchases and paying them off on time can help rebuild your credit over time though.
To cancel a credit card you no longer wish to have, you’ll first have to make sure you pay off any remaining balance on the card. Once you've done that you can contact your credit card provider and ask them to cancel the card.
Once the card has been cancelled, check your credit report to make sure it’s been reflected on your credit record. This won’t happen right away, so wait a few weeks after you cancel the card to check your credit report.
Cancelling a credit card can impact your credit score as it’ll affect your credit utilisation, which is the percentage of overall borrowing against your total available credit. A high credit utilisation ratio can lead lenders to think your finances are a bit tight.
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