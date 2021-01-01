Contact us

If you're having problems switching online, have an enquiry or want to give us feedback, you can get in touch with our team who will be happy to help.

Our Switch Experts can help you switch and are available at the following times:

0800 numbers are now free from all UK mobiles on all networks

Monday to Thursday 8am - 9pm

Friday 8am - 8pm

Saturday 8am - 6pm

Sunday 10am - 4pm

Our Customer Care Team can answer questions about your switch and are also available on the above phone number at the following times:

Monday to Friday 8am - 5pm

Email:

customerservices@uswitch.com

Fax:

020 3214 8417

Send us your bill

We'll make switching your gas and electricity even simpler. Just send us a copy of your bill, and we'll work out which is the cheapest deal for you. Send us your bill

Complaints

Providing a high level of service is important to us, and you can find out more about how to make a complaint on our complaints page.

Business enquiries

Find out more about becoming a partner: new.partnerships@uswitch.com

Uswitch Community Events

Do you run a local association, charity or other voluntary group?

We can come to you and help your members to reduce their energy bills. Find out about Uswitch Community Events here or email us on communityevents@uswitch.com to arrange a visit.

Key email addresses