At Uswitch we want to provide the highest possible level of service to all our customers and we take any complaints very seriously. Use this page to find out how to make and escalate a complaint.

Energy, broadband or mobiles comparison

Stage 1: Contact Us

For complaints about Uswitch’s energy, broadband or mobiles comparison and switching services, please contact the Uswitch customer services team using one of the options below:

Email: complaints@uswitch.com

Uswitch Customer Services, The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH Telephone: 0800 6888 244

Our Customer Services team will respond to your enquiry as quickly as possible, and will discuss with you how best to resolve the matter.

Stage 2: Senior Management Review

If your complaint has not been resolved to your satisfaction, you can ask us for an internal review. We will then escalate your complaint to a senior manager, who will investigate and try to resolve the matter for you

Stage 3: Independent External Review

Following the final outcome of a senior management review, if you feel that the matter has not been resolved to your satisfaction, you can ask the appropriate independent alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service to review your complaint for free. We will set out how to escalate your complaint for external review when we let you know the final outcome of Stage 2. In any event, you have the right to seek external review of complaint if we've been unable to resolve it within eight weeks, as set out below. These dispute resolution services are available at no cost to you.

Uswitch participates in the Dispute Resolution Ombudsman scheme to provide an external review body for complaints. The Dispute Resolution Ombudsman can be contacted using the details below:

Website: Dispute Resolution Ombudsman

Dispute Resolution Ombudsman Address: Dispute Resolution Ombudsman, Premier House, First Floor, 1-5 Argle Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 2AD

Dispute Resolution Ombudsman, Premier House, First Floor, 1-5 Argle Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 2AD Phone: 0333 241 3209

Credit, mortgages and boiler cover comparison

For complaints about Uswitch’s personal finance or boiler cover comparison and switching services, please contact the Uswitch customer services team using one of the options below:

Post: Uswitch Customer Services, The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH

Telephone: 0800 6888 244

Our Customer Services team will respond to your enquiry as quickly as possible, and will discuss with you how best to resolve the matter.

We'll record your complaint and try to resolve the problem as quickly as possible – right there and then if we can. But if we can't do anything that quickly, we'll fully investigate your complaint and aim to sort things out as soon as we can - keeping you updated along the way.

Once we have fully investigated the problem, we will send you our Final Response with details of our investigation and the outcome – together with any redress or resolution if suitable.

If, after we've done everything we can to help, you're not satisfied with our Final Response, or if eight weeks have passed since you first raised your complaint, you can refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). You have six months from the date of our final response to refer your complaint to them. Here's how to get in touch with them:

The Financial Ombudsman Service Exchange Tower London E14 9SR

Telephone: 0800 023 4567 or 0300 123 9 123 and (+44) 20 7964 0500 (from abroad)

Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk

If your complaint is eligible for further investigation, the FOS will listen to what you say and will listen to what we say and look at all the facts. If they think we have treated you fairly, they will tell you why. If they don't think we have treated you fairly, they can make us put things right for you.

Whilst the majority of complaints are eligible for further investigation by the FOS, it is important that you are aware this does not apply in every instance. If you are in any doubt about whether your complaint is eligible for further investigation you should contact the FOS direct for clarification. Details of the types of complaints the FOS will not consider are given on their website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk.

Car or home Insurance

Uswitch’s car and home insurance service is provided and administered by confused.com. If you have any enquiries or a complaint about this service, please follow the procedure as set out on confused.com’s website below:

If you feel the matter has not been resolved to your satisfaction, you can request that the Financial Ombudsman Service reviews your case. The Financial Ombudsman Service can be contacted using the details below:

Website: http://www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/

http://www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/ Address: The Financial Ombudsman Service, Exchange Tower, London, E14 9SR

The Financial Ombudsman Service, Exchange Tower, London, E14 9SR Phone: 0300 123 9 123

Breakdown or gadget Insurance

Uswitch’s breakdown and gadget insurance service is provided and administered by Comparison Creator. For complaints about the comparison and switching service, please contact the Uswitch customer services team using one of the options below:

Post: Uswitch Customer Services, The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH

Telephone: 0800 6888 244

Our Customer Services team will respond to your enquiry as quickly as possible, and will discuss with you how best to resolve the matter.

We'll record your complaint and try to resolve the problem as quickly as possible – right there and then if we can. But if we can't do anything that quickly, we'll fully investigate your complaint and aim to sort things out as soon as we can - keeping you updated along the way.

Once we have fully investigated the problem, we will send you our Final Response with details of our investigation and the outcome – together with any redress or resolution if suitable.

If, after we've done everything we can to help, you're not satisfied with our Final Response, or if eight weeks have passed since you first raised your complaint, you can refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). You have six months from the date of our final response to refer your complaint to them. Here's how to get in touch with them:

Health or life insurance

Uswitch’s health and life insurance service is provided and administered by Active Quote. If you have any enquiries or a complaint about this service, please follow the procedure as set out on Active Quote’s website below:

Travel Insurance

Uswitch’s travel insurance service is provided and administered by theidolcom. For complaints about the comparison and switching service, please contact the Uswitch customer services team using one of the options below:

Anything else

Stage 1: Contact Us

For complaints about Uswitch in general, please contact the Uswitch customer services team using one of the options below:

Email: complaints@uswitch.com

Stage 2: Senior Management Review

If your complaint has not been resolved to your satisfaction, you can ask us for an internal review. We will then escalate your complaint to a senior manager, who will investigate and try to resolve the matter for you.

Stage 3: Independent External Review

Following the final outcome of a senior management review, if you feel that the matter has not been resolved to your satisfaction, you can ask the appropriate independent alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service to review your complaint. We will set out how to escalate your complaint for external review when we let you know the final outcome of Stage 2. In any event, you have the right to seek external review of complaint if we've been unable to resolve it within 8 weeks, as set out below. These dispute resolution services are available at no cost to you.

Uswitch participates in the Dispute Resolution Ombudsman scheme to provide an external review body for complaints. The Dispute Resolution Ombudsman can be contacted using the details below: