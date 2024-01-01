Welcome to our media centre
Energy press releases
Uswitch responds to Ofgem’s announcement of the January energy price capFrom 1 January the energy price cap is set at £1,738 per year for a typical household who ..
Nearly six million households are putting christmas lights up in November... and two million have switched them on already!Almost six million households will turn their Christmas lights on in November, with one in ..
Uswitch responds to Cornwall Insight’s prediction for the January energy price capCornwall Insight has predicted the January price cap to be £1,736 per annum, a rise of 1% ..
1.4 million households waiting more than six months for their smart meter to be fixedHalf of households without a smart meter would consider getting one in the future, but con ..
Cornwall is the UK's Heat Pump Capital, With 13,000 Households Using the Technology to Reduce Their Energy Bills and EmissionsCornwall is the heat pump capital of the UK – with 14,043 homes already using the technolo ..
Households bad energy habits could be adding £117 a year to their billsNearly every household (96%) admits to having at least one bad energy habit that could be ..
Broadband press releases
Uswitch Addresses Ofcom's Telecoms and TV Complaints DataErnest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com responds to Ofcom’s latest telecoms and pay-TV ..
Uswitch responds to Ofcom's latest telecoms and pay TV complaints dataErnest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com comments on Virgin Media O2’s announcement of ..
Don't let bad WI-FI steal your spot: broadband expert shares top tech tips to bag Glastonbury ticketsAfter much anticipation, the on-sale dates for the first batch of the 2025 Glastonbury Fes ..
Procrastination Nation: £3.3bn lost as Brits put off tackling toPutting off the to-do list has cost Brits £3.3 billion[1] in additional fees and missed sa ..
Falling Flat: Providers Could Gain £497 Million With New £3 Blanket Broadband Price RisesMany broadband customers are set to see bills increase by even more next year, thanks to s ..
Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Over Wi-Fi): Broadband expert shares top tech tips to bag Oasis tickets this SaturdayAfter 15 years, Britpop favourites Oasis are set to reunite for a huge UK-wide tour in sum ..
Mobiles press releases
Low-temp tech tips - expert issues warning to avoid tech damage in cold weatherAs the country heads into the first cold snap of the winter, experts at Uswitch are warnin ..
Warning to mobile customers at risk of overpaying by as much as £352 a year this Black FridayBrits who signed up for Black Friday mobile deals in 2023 and 2022 are at risk of overpayi ..
Warning of Shock Roaming Charges For Brits Travelling Over Half-Term HolidayTwo-thirds (66%) of Brits risk unexpected roaming bills this half-term as they don’t know ..
Uswitch comments on new Ofcom roaming rules for providersErnest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, comments on the new Ofcom roaming rules for providers:
Uswitch comments on the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 rangeErnest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com comments on the launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 ran ..
One in five iPhone users would never date someone with an AndroidWith the latest iPhone set to be unveiled this month, new data from Uswitch.com, the compa ..
Business Energy press releases
The final curtain: quarter of music and theatre venues concerned about closure due to rising costsEnergy bills are taking the centre stage of concern for live performance venues, as energy ..
UK salons struggle as energy bills top 40% of business costsEnergy bills make up 40% of the average hair and beauty salon's total business costs, acco ..
Uswitch for Business comments on Government announcement that leisure centres with swimming pools will be given a £63m boost“Public leisure centres with swimming pools typically have very high energy usage - but ar ..
Struggle for restaurants as cost of energy accounts for a third of your restaurant billApproximately a third (33%) of a diner’s restaurant bill goes towards paying the total cos ..
Over half of customer-facing businesses will have to raise prices without government energy supportOver half (51%) of businesses with customer-facing premises such as shops, hairdressers, n ..
Digital TV press releases
Plusnet, Tesco Mobile and Community Fibre win providers of the year in Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2024Plusnet has landed Broadband Provider of the Year, with Tesco Mobile scooping Network of t ..
Small providers steal the show as consumers prioritise value in annual Uswitch Telecoms AwardsHyperoptic has scooped Broadband Provider of the Year in the Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023...
Uswitch comments on Apple TV+ price hikesNick Baker, TV and streaming expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “As the cheapest of the main ..
Uswitch comments on Netflix launching a new ad-version to their subscription optionsErnest Doku, streaming and TV expert at Uswitch.com, says: “Falling Netflix subscriber num ..
Uswitch expert comments on the launch of Sky StreamErnest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “The launch of Sky Stream is a bold ..
Bournemouth supporters will spend 241% more per game to follow their team on TV than Premier League giantsFans of the Premier League’s newly promoted teams face paying £35 per game to watch them p ..
Insurance press releases
New study reveals the UK's most endangered cars and bikesThe Austin Montego, Fiat Regata and Lada Samara are the UK’s most endangered cars, accordi ..
New study reveals the most popular vehicle makes and models on TikTokBMW, the German car manufacturer, is the most popular vehicle brand on TikTok, according t ..
Uswitch offers advice to drivers ahead of the UK snow warningsAs the weather takes a turn and snow is forecast to fall in places of the UK tomorrow, Ben ..
Uswitch reveals the safest and most dangerous roads in the UKKent has been revealed to have the most dangerous roads in the UK, according to new resear ..
Uswitch offers advice to drivers during the second UK lockdownFlorence Codjoe, car insurance expert at Uswitch.com, offers advice to vehicle owners duri ..
Uswitch comment on driving after the clocks go backFlorence Codjoe, car insurance expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “While we’ll all enjoy an ..
Money press releases
14 million homes face £288 million bill shock as unread meters hide rise in lockdown power useAlmost 14 million households with traditional meters[1] are facing a £288 million energy b ..
Reassuring to see regulators tightening up the package of consumer rightsRichard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com, comments: “It is reassuring to see reg ..
Half of Brits will be heading into the office during the festive season – but spend their time watching films and online shoppingUK is a nation of Christmas workers as it’s revealed that 44% will heading to the office b ..
High street banks charge overdraft users £640 million more than challengersBritain’s 12 million overdraft users could be wasting £640 million a year on fees and inte ..
Uswitch comments on Citizens Advice super-complaint to the CMACommenting on Citizens Advice lodging a super-complaint with the CMA, Richard Neudegg, hea ..
Uswitch comments on anniversary of Current Account Switch ServiceThe Current Account Switch Service launched in 2013 and since then has helped five million ..
Regulation press releases
Uswitch responds to Ofgem’s announcement of the October energy price capRichard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, comments: “The news of a 10% rise ..
Uswitch responds to Cornwall Insight’s prediction for the October energy price capRichard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, comments: “This prediction compoun ..
Uswitch comments on Ofgem’s decision to retain the Ban on Acquisition-only Tariffs Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “The decision to continue wi ..
Uswitch comments on Ofcom’s decision to fine BT following the failure of its emergency call handling service last summer. Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com comments: “Ofcom’s investigation into BT’s e ..
Uswitch responds to Ofgem’s announcement of the July energy price cap Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “A 7% drop in the energy price cap from ..
Uswitch responds to Cornwall Insight’s prediction for July’s energy price cap Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, comments: “A predicted 7% drop in ..
Water press releases
Postcode lottery: Devon residents fork out twice as much as Westminster in household running costsPL8 in South Hams, Devon, is the most expensive postcode for running a household, with loc ..
Parents to fork out £5.8 billion for Uni students this yearUK university students’ parents are set to dish out over £5,000 per child in financial sup ..
Drain on households as water bills rise on 1st AprilWater bills to rise by an average of 2% or £8 a year from 1st April – average household wi ..
Consumers wrung out as water UK announces price hikesWater bills set to rise by 2% or £8 a year on average from 1st April – average household w ..
Brits suffer bad customer service yet almost three quarters of consumers let companies get away with itResearch shows that when it comes to customer service British consumers are getting a raw ..
Another drain on household finances as water price hike comes into effect next MondayWater bills to rise by an average of 3.5% or £13 a year from 1st April, 2013[1] Average an ..
Home phone press releases
Uswitch comments on Ofcom's update on their guidance on the treatment of financially vulnerable customersErnest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “The cost of living is increasing a ..
Uswitch comments on Ofcom’s latest pledge to crack down on scam calls and textsErnest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “For millions of Brits, scam calls ..
Brits hang up the landline: Five million households say they no longer need a home phoneThe landline is in terminal decline, with five million households never using theirs for p ..
Homes hoarding 184 million old gadgets worth almost £7 billionOur homes hold a staggering 184 million pieces of out-of-date tech with a value of more th ..
‘Customers will be rightly concerned’ – comment from Uswitch.com on Virgin Media data breachCommenting on Virgin Media’s data breach, Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, say ..
End of contract notifications should finally end lack of transparency in telecoms industry – Uswitch commentsCommenting on the introduction of mandatory end of contract notifications from telecoms pr ..