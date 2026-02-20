Your cookie preferences

Business credit cards in the UK

Find the best business credit card for your small business

Manage spending, control cash flow and earn rewards with a business credit card

  • See options from trusted UK providers

  • Compare fees, rates and rewards at a glance

  • Apply for the card that suits you best

Compare business credit cards

Compare business credit cards
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card logo
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Uncapped 1% cashback on all card spend. Free company cards and no fees.
Compare our best business credit cards – February 2026

Uncapped 1% cashback on all card spend. Free company cards and no fees.

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card

Purchases
34.65%p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
34.65%APR
Representative example:
Representative rate is 34.65% APR (variable).
More Information
Additional information
Get free uncapped 1% cashback on all card spending. Limits up to £250,000, free company cards with spend controls and no annual FX or ATM fees.
Additional information
No monthly or annual fees, free UK ATM withdrawals and 0% commission on FX. Available to limited companies and LLPs. T&Cs apply.
Uncapped 1% cashback or Avios on all card spend - plus unlimited airport lounges

Capital on Tap Business Pro Card

Purchases
34.65%p.a. variable
Annual fee
£299
Representative APR (variable)
110.33%APR
Representative example:
Representative rate is 110.33% APR (variable).
More Information
Additional information
Get uncapped 1% cashback or convert rewards points to Avios on all card spending. Unlimited airport lounge access and silver metal card included. Limits up to £250,000, and free company cards with spend controls.
Additional information
No ATM or FX fees. Available to limited companies and LLPs. £299 annual fee. T&Cs apply.
Earn 2% cashback up to £2000 for 6 months, unlimited 1% thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Funding Circle Business Cashback Credit Card

Purchases
34.9%p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
34.9%APR
Representative example:
The standard interest rate on purchases is 34.9% pa. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 34.9% APR (variable)
More Information
Additional information
Get 2% cashback on all card spend with Cashback Card for the first 6 months or to a limit of £100,000 spend (total cashback capped at £2,000) and then 1% thereafter. T&Cs apply.
Access a business credit card plus loans with 80+ Lenders in one application

Funding Options Business Credit Cards + Business Loans

Purchases
34.9%p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
34.9%APR
Representative example:
Representative rate is 34.9% APR (variable).
More Information
Additional information
Funding Options by Tide have partnered with Capital on Tap to offer free uncapped 1% cashback on all card spending. Free company cards with spend controls and no annual FX or ATM fees.
Additional information
Make one application and Funding Options smart technology will compare quotes from up to 80+ lenders

Uswitch Limited is a credit broker, not a lender, for consumer credit.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Author
Molly Hudson
Fact checker
Andy Elder
Last updated
February 20th, 2026
Financial products that can help my plumbing business

What is a business credit card?

A business credit card lets you cover day-to-day expenses, stabilise cash flow and earn valuable perks that support your growth. It also helps separate business and personal finances, making bookkeeping and taxes easier to manage.

They work much like personal credit cards, but with some key differences such as potentially higher borrowing limits. Many business cards also come with features such as expense management, employee cards, bank account integration and tailored reward schemes.

Plus, making repayments on time can help build your business credit score. You don’t need to run a large company to apply for a business credit card. Freelancers, sole traders and small business owners can all qualify. To be eligible, lenders consider factors like revenue and credit history.

Why get a business credit card?

Keep finances separate

Whatever the size of your business, it’s important to keep your expenses organised. A business credit card means that personal and business funds are separated, which is important for taxes and audits.

Manage cash flow

Some business credit cards offer up to 56 days’ interest-free credit which helps to spread business expenses and improve cash flow. Paying off the balance within a month keeps the company’s bank balance available for emergencies.

Build business credit history

You'll want to make sure your business maintains a strong business credit profile, and a credit card can help if you use it responsibly. If you have a good business credit score you'll improve your chances of getting a loan or other credit in the future.

Control employee spending

With some providers, you can get multiple business credit cards which can then be used by your employees for expenses. Remember to set spending limits so you remain in control of spending.

Earn rewards and perks

Business credit cards offer more than credit, they also come with rewards when you spend. For example, you could earn airmiles or vouchers which can then be shared with the team as an incentive. For businesses with high expenses, this can soon add up.

Improve financial visibility

Some business credit cards come with tools for tracking and categorising expenses, which can save time and enhance financial visibility. This is great if you have big expenses or many employees to manage.

What types of business credit cards are there?

There are different types of business credit cards that can be helpful depending on what you're looking to do with it, so it's a good idea to explore your options to find the right fit.

  • Balance transfer cards: If you're paying monthly interest on an existing business credit card then it might be worth considering a balance transfer. This type of card allows you to transfer a balance from an old card, for a fee, to a new card with a 0% interest period. This can help you pay off the debt quicker if you clear the balance before the interest-free period ends.

  • Rewards and cashback cards: A type of business credit card that provides perks on purchases, sometimes for a fee. The perks can range from air miles to cashback.

  • Travel cards: This credit card normally has no foreign transaction fees for purchases made abroad and there can be travel points or special discounts on spending.

  • Low APR or 0% interest cards: You can find business credit cards that have a low interest rate for a set period of time. This is great for businesses that might need to pay for large purchases over time.

How to choose the best business credit card

Finding the right credit card for your business doesn't have to be complicated. Follow these simple steps to make the right choice:

Check your spending

First of all, try and get a clear picture of your business expenses and spending habits. For example, would you be able to pay a credit card balance off in full each month? If not, then you might need a card with a low APR.

Decide on your priority

Credit cards can offer different perks, so it's important to focus on your main priority for getting a business credit card. Are you keen to earn some rewards on your business spending? Or maybe you want to simplify expenses?

Compare features

Once you know your priority, you can start to compare business credit cards with the features that matter most for you. And remember, always check for fees, customer service ratings and any credit requirements.

Check eligibility

When you’ve picked a shortlist of providers, you can see if your company is eligible for a business credit card before you apply. This involves a ‘soft' credit check, so it will not appear on your credit file.

Our expert says

If you're eligible, you can use multiple credit cards for different business needs. For example, you could have one for big purchases with 0% APR and then one that's used for expenses to maximise rewards.
Author image
Molly Hudson-
Business finance expert

Who's eligible for a business credit card?

Eligibility requirements for a business credit card account will vary between providers, with criteria including:

  • Age: Must be over 18 years old

  • Business type: Either a UK-registered sole trader, partner, director or company director with authority to borrow on behalf of the company

  • Bank account: Most providers require customers to have a business current account before opening a credit card account (this does not necessarily need to be with the same provider, although it may be simpler to do so)

  • Purpose: You need to make purchases for the company you work for, like covering utility bills, office supplies or advertising costs

There may also be additional needs for your business to open a credit card with the provider, such as:

  • Turnover: Some providers will require your company to meet a minimum or maximum turnover amount

  • Cashflow: You could be asked to present proof that your business has a steady cash flow

More specific requirements depend on the provider and the deal it is offering to you. So, there may be further considerations that could impact the amount of borrowing your business can apply for.

For example, the number of employees your company has or the length of time you've been trading.

How to apply for a business credit card in the UK

  • Understand your credit score: Before applying for a business credit card, it's important to review your business credit rating. Check your credit reports for any errors and make sure you don't have any negative marks as they can prevent your application from being successful.

  • Check the market: Try not to pick the first business credit card you find as there could be better deals on the market. Instead, do your research and see which card would be best suited to your business. Every card has different fees, interest rates and rewards so it's worth looking around.

  • Try an eligibility checker: Once you've found a card that's right for your business needs, it's always worth checking if you're eligible. This usually works as a soft check, so it won't harm your credit file.

  • Apply online: The application for most business credit cards is online. As this is a formal agreement that can include a hard credit check, so make sure you fully understand what you're signing up for by reading the Ts&Cs carefully before you apply.

What do I need to apply for a business credit card?

When applying for a business credit card, you'll need to provide both business and personal information. This typically includes your legal business name, address, phone number, business structure, years in operation, industry type, annual revenue, business expenses, and your personal income details.

5 questions to ask before deciding

What to look for, what to avoid, and how to match it to your goals.

Do I need additional cards?

If you plan to give cards to employees, check the provider's policy on supplementary cards first. Confirm if there are fees for adding extra cards and if you can set individual spending limits to manage your team's expenses. It's also wise to check if there's a limit to how many cards you can have.

What credit limit do I need?

A good starting point is to look at your business's single biggest month of expenses from the last year. Choose a credit limit that comfortably covers that amount, giving you a small buffer for unexpected costs. The goal is to have enough credit to manage your cash flow without the temptation to overspend. Even if you're offered a higher limit, it’s often smarter to stick with one that matches what you can comfortably pay off each month.

How much can I afford to borrow?

Business credit cards are designed for short-term spending, not long-term debt, as the interest rates can be high. A good rule is to only charge what you know your business can afford to pay off in full each month. It's essential to make at least the minimum monthly payment. If you don't, you'll face late payment fees and risk hurting your business's credit score.

Will I pay an annual fee?

Many business credit cards charge an annual fee, so it's important to weigh the cost against the benefits. A high-value rewards program or travel insurance could easily be worth the price, but there are also great no-fee options available. Always compare cards to find the best fit for your budget.

What protections come with the card?

Business credit cards come with their own set of protections, which are different from the Section 75 cover you might be used to on personal cards. Providers often build in safeguards designed specifically for businesses, such as insurance against employee misuse and enhanced fraud protection. Many cards also include online payment guarantees for your purchases and even business travel insurance. The level of protection is a key feature of any card, so it's always important to read the terms and conditions to see exactly what you're covered for before you apply.

What are the benefits and drawbacks of a business credit card account?

Pros

Keeps business and personal expenses apart
Financial safety net
Rewards and cashback
Boost business credit rating
Higher credit limits

Cons

Negative credit file impact if repayments are missed
Charges and annual fees
High interest on accounts
Overspending risk

FAQs

Can I get a company credit card as a small business?

The simple answer is yes! You can get a business credit card if you are a small business or startup. However, similar to personal credit cards you'll need to check your eligibility, as it depends on your financial situation and whether you'll be able to repay the credit.

What is the difference between business charge cards and business credit cards?

The difference between a business credit card and a business charge card is simple. It's all about how the payments and balances are managed.

For example, a business credit card allows you to carry a balance from month to month, so you can pay it off over time. However, a business charge card works differently as you normally have to pay off the balance each month and you can't carry over the balance.

How long does it take to get a business credit card?

In terms of how long it takes to get a business credit card, this can vary depending on your application details and the provider. So, it's a good idea to check whether your chosen business credit card has instant approval or whether you'll need to wait a few weeks, before starting the application process.

What is APR?

APR is the annual percentage rate of borrowing money on a credit card. For business credit cards, APR applies when you carry a balance from month to month. If you pay off the balance in full by the due date, you won't be charged any interest.

Does a business credit card affect your personal credit score?

First of all, your business and personal credit files are separate, but that doesn't mean that your personal score can't be affected.

When applying for a business credit card, lenders will check your business credit score. However, if you're new to business (so don't have much credit history), or if a personal guarantee is linked to your business card, then they may check your personal credit score too.

So, if your business is struggling to pay back the money on a business credit card and you have a personal guarantee or you're a sole trader, this could impact your own credit score.

How many business credit cards can you have?

You can have as many business credit cards as you wish, but if you're applying for a lot in a short space of time this can cause concern for lenders.

Can I take out cash using a business credit card?

Yes, some business credit cards allow you to withdraw money from an ATM like personal credit cards. However, there could be additional fees to do this, so always check the terms and conditions for withdrawals.

About the author

Author imageMolly Hudson
Molly Hudson
Molly currently works in the product team, after climbing the ranks of our graduate scheme. Her expertise is underpinned by a passion for helping small business owners to understand what financial products are available to them.

