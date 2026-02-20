Compare business credit cards

What is a business credit card?

A business credit card lets you cover day-to-day expenses, stabilise cash flow and earn valuable perks that support your growth. It also helps separate business and personal finances, making bookkeeping and taxes easier to manage.

They work much like personal credit cards, but with some key differences such as potentially higher borrowing limits. Many business cards also come with features such as expense management, employee cards, bank account integration and tailored reward schemes.

Plus, making repayments on time can help build your business credit score. You don’t need to run a large company to apply for a business credit card. Freelancers, sole traders and small business owners can all qualify. To be eligible, lenders consider factors like revenue and credit history.