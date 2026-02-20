Compare business credit cards

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
A business credit card lets you cover day-to-day expenses, stabilise cash flow and earn valuable perks that support your growth. It also helps separate business and personal finances, making bookkeeping and taxes easier to manage.
They work much like personal credit cards, but with some key differences such as potentially higher borrowing limits. Many business cards also come with features such as expense management, employee cards, bank account integration and tailored reward schemes.
Plus, making repayments on time can help build your business credit score. You don’t need to run a large company to apply for a business credit card. Freelancers, sole traders and small business owners can all qualify. To be eligible, lenders consider factors like revenue and credit history.
Whatever the size of your business, it’s important to keep your expenses organised. A business credit card means that personal and business funds are separated, which is important for taxes and audits.
Some business credit cards offer up to 56 days’ interest-free credit which helps to spread business expenses and improve cash flow. Paying off the balance within a month keeps the company’s bank balance available for emergencies.
You'll want to make sure your business maintains a strong business credit profile, and a credit card can help if you use it responsibly. If you have a good business credit score you'll improve your chances of getting a loan or other credit in the future.
With some providers, you can get multiple business credit cards which can then be used by your employees for expenses. Remember to set spending limits so you remain in control of spending.
Business credit cards offer more than credit, they also come with rewards when you spend. For example, you could earn airmiles or vouchers which can then be shared with the team as an incentive. For businesses with high expenses, this can soon add up.
Some business credit cards come with tools for tracking and categorising expenses, which can save time and enhance financial visibility. This is great if you have big expenses or many employees to manage.
There are different types of business credit cards that can be helpful depending on what you're looking to do with it, so it's a good idea to explore your options to find the right fit.
Balance transfer cards: If you're paying monthly interest on an existing business credit card then it might be worth considering a balance transfer. This type of card allows you to transfer a balance from an old card, for a fee, to a new card with a 0% interest period. This can help you pay off the debt quicker if you clear the balance before the interest-free period ends.
Rewards and cashback cards: A type of business credit card that provides perks on purchases, sometimes for a fee. The perks can range from air miles to cashback.
Travel cards: This credit card normally has no foreign transaction fees for purchases made abroad and there can be travel points or special discounts on spending.
Low APR or 0% interest cards: You can find business credit cards that have a low interest rate for a set period of time. This is great for businesses that might need to pay for large purchases over time.
Eligibility requirements for a business credit card account will vary between providers, with criteria including:
Age: Must be over 18 years old
Business type: Either a UK-registered sole trader, partner, director or company director with authority to borrow on behalf of the company
Bank account: Most providers require customers to have a business current account before opening a credit card account (this does not necessarily need to be with the same provider, although it may be simpler to do so)
Purpose: You need to make purchases for the company you work for, like covering utility bills, office supplies or advertising costs
There may also be additional needs for your business to open a credit card with the provider, such as:
Turnover: Some providers will require your company to meet a minimum or maximum turnover amount
Cashflow: You could be asked to present proof that your business has a steady cash flow
More specific requirements depend on the provider and the deal it is offering to you. So, there may be further considerations that could impact the amount of borrowing your business can apply for.
For example, the number of employees your company has or the length of time you've been trading.
Understand your credit score: Before applying for a business credit card, it's important to review your business credit rating. Check your credit reports for any errors and make sure you don't have any negative marks as they can prevent your application from being successful.
Check the market: Try not to pick the first business credit card you find as there could be better deals on the market. Instead, do your research and see which card would be best suited to your business. Every card has different fees, interest rates and rewards so it's worth looking around.
Try an eligibility checker: Once you've found a card that's right for your business needs, it's always worth checking if you're eligible. This usually works as a soft check, so it won't harm your credit file.
Apply online: The application for most business credit cards is online. As this is a formal agreement that can include a hard credit check, so make sure you fully understand what you're signing up for by reading the Ts&Cs carefully before you apply.
When applying for a business credit card, you'll need to provide both business and personal information. This typically includes your legal business name, address, phone number, business structure, years in operation, industry type, annual revenue, business expenses, and your personal income details.
The simple answer is yes! You can get a business credit card if you are a small business or startup. However, similar to personal credit cards you'll need to check your eligibility, as it depends on your financial situation and whether you'll be able to repay the credit.
The difference between a business credit card and a business charge card is simple. It's all about how the payments and balances are managed.
For example, a business credit card allows you to carry a balance from month to month, so you can pay it off over time. However, a business charge card works differently as you normally have to pay off the balance each month and you can't carry over the balance.
In terms of how long it takes to get a business credit card, this can vary depending on your application details and the provider. So, it's a good idea to check whether your chosen business credit card has instant approval or whether you'll need to wait a few weeks, before starting the application process.
APR is the annual percentage rate of borrowing money on a credit card. For business credit cards, APR applies when you carry a balance from month to month. If you pay off the balance in full by the due date, you won't be charged any interest.
First of all, your business and personal credit files are separate, but that doesn't mean that your personal score can't be affected.
When applying for a business credit card, lenders will check your business credit score. However, if you're new to business (so don't have much credit history), or if a personal guarantee is linked to your business card, then they may check your personal credit score too.
So, if your business is struggling to pay back the money on a business credit card and you have a personal guarantee or you're a sole trader, this could impact your own credit score.
You can have as many business credit cards as you wish, but if you're applying for a lot in a short space of time this can cause concern for lenders.
Yes, some business credit cards allow you to withdraw money from an ATM like personal credit cards. However, there could be additional fees to do this, so always check the terms and conditions for withdrawals.
