Business broadband deals

Fast and reliable business broadband is essential to the success of many modern businesses, especially since the coronavirus pandemic. With many companies now being run from home and video calls almost completely replacing in-person meetings, a good broadband connection to and from the office has never been more crucial.

Business broadband is vital for companies of all shapes and sizes to operate efficiently and profitably. Whether you're a sole trader or running a company of hundreds, a fast and reliable business broadband connection will be one of your most basic requirements. It will help your tech run smoothly, and help to improve your productivity overall.

If you’re thinking of setting up a business, or already run one, this guide will explore the most important things to consider when choosing a business broadband package.

Static IPs for business broadband

An IP address (Internet Protocol) is a numbered code that identifies every computer connected to a certain network, and enables them to exchange information with one another over the internet.

With most home broadband connections, you're assigned a dynamic IP address. This means it changes every time you connect. However, with premium business broadband connections you are usually provided with a static IP address, which means that the identifying number always stays the same.

Static IPs enable you to access more advanced internet features that are helpful to a business, especially when running an office full of colleagues who are working together all day.

With a static IP address and you can:

Run a server

Build your own website

Create an email address that sends directly to an email account of your very own domain

Which providers offer business broadband?

A lot of UK business broadband providers now offer well-priced, high-speed business broadband packages tailored to the needs of companies at any size.

For instance, Vodafone Business usually offers a 76Mbps connection for £22.50 a month, with a £100 reward card when you sign up. And a smaller provider called bOnline is known for great high-speed business broadband deals, such as its Unlimited Ultrafast Business Fibre 160Mbps which gives you ultrafast speeds for less than £30 a month.

BT Business broadband

BT Business' standard broadband packages offer superfast connections and a reliable service that won’t let you down.

Its broadband products range from those suitable for small-to-medium enterprises with light usage needs, all the way to larger firms with dozens (or even hundreds) of connected devices in use at any one time.

Customers can also choose to add mobile broadband with free Wi-Fi minutes available on selected deals. In addition to a minimum 10GB of usage allowance, BT also provides 10 email addresses with spam protection through Outlook Web Access.

Virgin Media Business broadband

Thanks to its highly advanced cable broadband network, Virgin Media Business is able to offer fast and reliable broadband speeds that are faster than most fibre connections — allowing an ultrafast cable service of up to 1000Mbps (or 1Gbps).

Customer support is another strong selling point for Virgin Media, with help on-hand from a dedicated, UK-based team 24/7 via a freephone number.

Other key features of Virgin Media Business Broadband include unlimited downloads and calls, as well as business-grade SLAs and wireless routers as standard on all packages.

Plusnet Business broadband

Plusnet has long been renowned for its excellent customer service, and it recently won Best Provider Customer Service at the 2021 Uswitch Awards.

The provider takes this same customer-focused approach for its Plusnet Business broadband connection, with clients benefitting from a well-informed, UK-based support team that is on call 24/7 every day of the year.

Plusnet Business broadband customers can expect a connection speed of up to 76Mbps on their fibre broadband packages, which are available with 12 or 24 month contracts.

TalkTalk Business broadband

TalkTalk Business broadband packages offer speeds of up to 76Mbps and prioritised business traffic. It's also known to have some of the most competitive prices on the market, so could be a great option if you're looking to keep costs down.

Companies also benefit from years of industry experience, great customer service and the flexibility to tailor a phone line and broadband deal to meet their needs and add extra services for a small additional charge.

Its customer support is excellent, with dedicated, UK-based specialists on call from 9am to 5pm. TalkTalk's superlative aftercare record was highlighted when it scooped a Cisco Customer Service Award for its standards of customer support.

bOnline

bOnline's main focus is to accelerate businesses with fast and reliable internet access. It's a small business broadband specialist, providing three powerful and affordable connections to help equip small businesses in the digital age.

Specifically, bOnline offers broadband on a 12-month contract with speeds ranging from 18Mb to 80Mb.

Important factors when choosing business broadband

Web hosting and email addresses: Look out for antivirus and anti-spam filtering features.

Look out for antivirus and anti-spam filtering features. Site creation: Suites such as EasySiteWizard help you quickly and easily set up a website for your business.

Suites such as EasySiteWizard help you quickly and easily set up a website for your business. Business Voice (VoIP): Receive an inclusive VoIP business line for incoming and outgoing calls.

Receive an inclusive VoIP business line for incoming and outgoing calls. Extranet: This provides employees with one place to store and share information, which is backed up daily and password-protected.

This provides employees with one place to store and share information, which is backed up daily and password-protected. PC Security: Protection suites safeguard your PC from hackers and viruses when you're online and protect you from infected flash drives when you're offline.

