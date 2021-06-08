Business broadband deals

You can still switch broadband with confidence. The majority of broadband switches are unaffected by COVID-19. For the few installations that are affected, you can find out more here.
Fast and reliable business broadband is essential to the success of many modern businesses, especially since the coronavirus pandemic. With many companies now being run from home and video calls almost completely replacing in-person meetings, a good broadband connection to and from the office has never been more crucial.
Business broadband is vital for companies of all shapes and sizes to operate efficiently and profitably. Whether you're a sole trader or running a company of hundreds, a fast and reliable business broadband connection will be one of your most basic requirements. It will help your tech run smoothly, and help to improve your productivity overall.
If you’re thinking of setting up a business, or already run one, this guide will explore the most important things to consider when choosing a business broadband package.
An IP address (Internet Protocol) is a numbered code that identifies every computer connected to a certain network, and enables them to exchange information with one another over the internet.
With most home broadband connections, you're assigned a dynamic IP address. This means it changes every time you connect. However, with premium business broadband connections you are usually provided with a static IP address, which means that the identifying number always stays the same.
Static IPs enable you to access more advanced internet features that are helpful to a business, especially when running an office full of colleagues who are working together all day.
With a static IP address and you can:
A lot of UK business broadband providers now offer well-priced, high-speed business broadband packages tailored to the needs of companies at any size.
For instance, Vodafone Business usually offers a 76Mbps connection for £22.50 a month, with a £100 reward card when you sign up. And a smaller provider called bOnline is known for great high-speed business broadband deals, such as its Unlimited Ultrafast Business Fibre 160Mbps which gives you ultrafast speeds for less than £30 a month.
BT Business' standard broadband packages offer superfast connections and a reliable service that won’t let you down.
Its broadband products range from those suitable for small-to-medium enterprises with light usage needs, all the way to larger firms with dozens (or even hundreds) of connected devices in use at any one time.
Customers can also choose to add mobile broadband with free Wi-Fi minutes available on selected deals. In addition to a minimum 10GB of usage allowance, BT also provides 10 email addresses with spam protection through Outlook Web Access.
Thanks to its highly advanced cable broadband network, Virgin Media Business is able to offer fast and reliable broadband speeds that are faster than most fibre connections — allowing an ultrafast cable service of up to 1000Mbps (or 1Gbps).
Customer support is another strong selling point for Virgin Media, with help on-hand from a dedicated, UK-based team 24/7 via a freephone number.
Other key features of Virgin Media Business Broadband include unlimited downloads and calls, as well as business-grade SLAs and wireless routers as standard on all packages.
Plusnet has long been renowned for its excellent customer service, and it recently won Best Provider Customer Service at the 2021 Uswitch Awards.
The provider takes this same customer-focused approach for its Plusnet Business broadband connection, with clients benefitting from a well-informed, UK-based support team that is on call 24/7 every day of the year.
Plusnet Business broadband customers can expect a connection speed of up to 76Mbps on their fibre broadband packages, which are available with 12 or 24 month contracts.
TalkTalk Business broadband packages offer speeds of up to 76Mbps and prioritised business traffic. It's also known to have some of the most competitive prices on the market, so could be a great option if you're looking to keep costs down.
Companies also benefit from years of industry experience, great customer service and the flexibility to tailor a phone line and broadband deal to meet their needs and add extra services for a small additional charge.
Its customer support is excellent, with dedicated, UK-based specialists on call from 9am to 5pm. TalkTalk's superlative aftercare record was highlighted when it scooped a Cisco Customer Service Award for its standards of customer support.
bOnline's main focus is to accelerate businesses with fast and reliable internet access. It's a small business broadband specialist, providing three powerful and affordable connections to help equip small businesses in the digital age.
Specifically, bOnline offers broadband on a 12-month contract with speeds ranging from 18Mb to 80Mb.
A static IP address is vital if you want to set up a website, manage a server or email account or access your network remotely. A static IP address gives businesses a single, unique identifier for their internet connection, whereas most home broadband users have a dynamic IP address that changes every time they connect.
