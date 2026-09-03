Business broadband deals
Enter your postcode to find our best business broadband deals available to you:
Here’s a small number of the business broadband offers available on our site. Enter your business's postcode and add some information about the package you need – you can then compare deals, providers and speeds available in your area.
Focus 330Mb and Phone Line+
Average speed:
330Mbps*
Upfront cost:
None
Contract length:
60 months
Digital Phone Line
Monthly cost:
£45.00
No price rise during contract
BT Full Fibre 150 Essential
Average speed:
145Mbps*
Upfront cost:
None
Contract length:
36 months
Minimum Speed Guarantee, Guest Wi-Fi
Monthly cost:
£37.95
then price rises each April in contract by £4
bOnline 5G Mobile Broadband (3 Network)
Average speed:
150Mbps* Nationally
Upfront cost:
£12.00
Contract length:
24 months
Monthly cost:
£27.95
then price rises each April in contract by £2.50
Virgin Media VOOM 200 Solus
Average speed:
200Mbps*
Upfront cost:
£100.00
Contract length:
36 months
Monthly cost:
£34.95
No price rise during contract
Hyperoptic 500 Full Fibre
Average speed:
500Mbps*
Upfront cost:
None
Contract length:
36 months
Monthly cost:
£47.50
No price rise during contract
Daisy Ultrafast Full Fibre 150
Average speed:
150Mbps*
Upfront cost:
£9.99
Contract length:
48 months
Broadband only connection
Monthly cost:
£36.50
then price rises each April in contract by £2.50
BT Digital Line and SOGEA 76 Essential
Average speed:
73Mbps*
Upfront cost:
None
Contract length:
24 months
Minimum Speed Guarantee
Monthly cost:
£32.95
then price rises each April in contract by £4
Focus 1000Mb Full Fibre
Average speed:
1000Mbps*
Upfront cost:
None
Contract length:
36 months
Broadband only
Monthly cost:
£55.00
No price rise during contract
Virgin Media VOOM 1GB Broadband & VoIP
Average speed:
1000Mbps*
Upfront cost:
£100.00
Contract length:
36 months
Unlimited UK calls, Dynamic IP
Monthly cost:
£51.95
No price rise during contract
Hyperoptic 150 Full Fibre
Average speed:
150Mbps*
Upfront cost:
£50.00
Contract length:
36 months
Broadband only
Monthly cost:
£37.50
No price rise during contract
* Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
What is business broadband?
Business broadband is an internet connection sold to businesses rather than domestic households.
Typically, business broadband packages are more comprehensive than residential broadband and have more dedicated services. So expect matching upload and download speeds, the capacity to host a server or provide remote staff access through a static IP, extensive business customer support, and as a result, a higher monthly price.
You don’t need an office or a limited company structure to access business broadband. If you’re based at home or operate as a sole trader, you can also buy business broadband.
What’s different about business broadband?
While the internet connection coming into a business premises is almost identical to a home connection, a business is actually paying for everything around it. Here are four key differences between business broadband and home broadband.
1. Contention ratio
Contention is simply the number of users sharing the same internet capacity. You might notice your home broadband slows down in the evening when everyone’s streaming at once – that’s because home broadband is heavily contended. Business broadband offers lower contention ratios, ensuring consistent service during working hours.
2. Static IP address
Many businesses need to host a server (or two), run a VPN so remote staff can access internal systems and have the option to run a mail server. To do all this and more, you need a static IP, which most business broadband packages provide. Home broadband, on the other hand, provides a dynamic IP address and rarely offers the option of a static IP address.
3. Service level agreements (SLA) and uptime guarantees
With business broadband, there’s no waiting around for an engineer to make themselves available. Many business packages come with an SLA, meaning the provider must commit to fixing any issues within a specific window, with compensation often due if it falls short.
The uptime guarantee is the percentage of time your connection must remain active over a period, something that isn’t typically provided to home broadband users. While residential customers can access Ofcom’s automatic compensation scheme if things don’t work as they should, it doesn’t guarantee a fast repair and is paid automatically at a fixed rate.
4. VoIP and phone systems
Most business phones now run over broadband, with any still on the old copper network moving over when it’s switched off in January 2027. So if your business needs reliable phone lines, it needs reliable broadband.
Many business broadband packages prioritise call traffic and offer symmetrical internet speeds as standard – something home broadband doesn’t always do, especially when it comes to upload speeds.
How to compare business broadband deals
Here’s how you can compare relevant broadband deals to your business in just a few minutes.
Enter your business details
Provide us with your office address and key information about your business.
Tell us what you need
Answer our quick questions about your broadband to help us find you the right deals.
Choose from our best quotes
UK-based experts employed by our partner, Bionic, will call you with a tailored list of options.
How to choose business broadband
How you choose the right business broadband depends on the type of business you run. A graphic designer who works from home will likely need a simpler package compared to a large limited company with 300 remote workers.
So start by asking yourself if you need business broadband at all:
- Would a few days offline come at a significant cost to your business?
- Do you need a static IP?
- Do you need matching upload and download speeds?
- Do your phones run over a broadband connection?
If you answer no to most of these questions, or you’re a sole trader working from home, a simple home broadband package should meet your needs.
If you run a small office and have a few employees, business broadband starts to make more sense. You’ll need decent upload speeds for video calls and an SLA in place so you aren’t caught short.
If your business spans multiple premises, it’s very likely you’ll need business broadband. Find a package which guarantees a static IP, an SLA, uptime guarantees and matching upload/download speeds.
Visit our Uswitch business hub
Here's everything you need to know about running or starting a business, and how we at Uswitch can help.
What to consider about business broadband
Here are the first things you should keep in mind when looking for a new business broadband deal.
- Web hosting and email addresses
Look out for antivirus and anti-spam filtering features.
- Site creation
Sites such as SiteWizard help you quickly and easily set up a website for your business.
- Business Voice (VoIP)
Receive an inclusive VoIP business line for incoming and outgoing calls.
- Extranet
This provides employees with one place to store and share information, which is backed up daily and password-protected.
- Internet security
Protection suites safeguard your connection from hackers and viruses when you're online and protect you from infected flash drives when you're offline.
Why do I need a business broadband deal?
Fast and reliable business broadband is essential to the success of most modern companies, startups and enterprises. And with more companies now operating remotely, a reliable business broadband connection has never been more vital.
If you have an office space, business broadband is a must. And it can be claimed back as a business expense on your company taxes.
These deals also come with priority customer service, which could be critical if your business relies on a strong connection to keep running. Even something as simple as using a card machine for payments relies on an internet connection – if it fails, it could cause chaos.
You'll also benefit from enhanced security with a business broadband deal, which is essential if you're handling payments or other sensitive data on your network.
1. Business broadband traffic is prioritised
Business broadband providers prioritise business broadband traffic over residential broadband customers in your area.
The result is that the speed and quality of your connection won't be affected by internet traffic from other premises, such as nearby residents streaming the same live event or downloading high-quality video games. This also means it won't slow down during busy times of day, keeping your business running smoothly.
2. Static IP address
An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a code that identifies every computer connected to a certain network. It then enables them to exchange information over the internet. With most residential broadband connections, you're assigned a dynamic IP address. This means it changes every time you connect.
However, with premium business broadband connections, you are usually provided with a static IP address, meaning the identifying number stays the same.
Static IPs enable you to access more advanced internet features that are helpful to a business, especially when running an office full of colleagues who are working together all day.
With a static IP address, you can:
- Run a server
- Set up and run a corporate VPN
- Create and run an email server
3. Dedicated customer support for business broadband
If your business broadband connection goes down, it's vital you get back online as soon as possible, or you could risk losing revenue and damaging your reputation. For that reason, business broadband deals typically offer around-the-clock, UK-based customer support, so you can get help with any problems whenever they occur.
There are also multiple customer support features that you won’t usually find on a standard home broadband deal. These often include priority access for your broadband traffic over residential connections, 24/7 technical support and shorter lead times for engineer visits.
In contrast, home broadband typically operates customer support services only during select hours.
Business broadband customer support staff also prioritise business broadband callers, so there’s less chance of you being stuck in a queue waiting to speak to an operator.
4. Internet security
In addition to better customer care, business broadband providers prioritise protecting your company from harmful malware and cyberattacks.
They usually offer a range of advanced security measures, such as firewalls, premium antivirus software, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and data backup features to keep your information safe.
What types of business broadband and phone are available?
Depending on where your office is located and your business’s broadband needs, you may have several different types of broadband to choose from. This could be the type of connection available to your building or the type of contract that best suits you.
Broadband connection types
Broadband connections run across the UK on a number of different networks, and some are older than others. The oldest ones are available nationwide, but offer a slower and less reliable experience, while others have more regional coverage in specific areas of the country but are faster and more reliable.
Read our guide for a rundown of the main types of broadband connections you may find at your business address.
Digital voice
Copper phone lines are still widely used in many offices. But Openreach, which owns the vast majority of the UK's copper phone line network, is now working to improve these connections.
Digital Voice is BT's new phone line offering, as it works to move the country away from copper phone lines. It plans to have fully rolled out digital phone lines by January 2027, which should help improve the quality and reliability of phone communications for businesses.
If you’re looking for a new phone line package for your business, most new deals you find will likely include a Digital Voice service rather than a copper phone one. You should then get assistance from your new provider to replace your copper phone lines with Digital Voice, but you may need to notify your old provider that you are switching away.
The One Touch Switch process does not apply to business broadband.
Broadband for small businesses or the self-employed
There isn’t much of a difference between the type of broadband a small business or self-employed user would need compared to what a larger business needs. The most important consideration for a smaller business is price, as you may need to be more mindful of your overheads.
Thankfully, though, business broadband prices don’t differ too much depending on the speed or type of broadband you choose. And some smaller providers offer ultrafast speeds for very reasonable prices. So you shouldn’t necessarily need to choose the slowest deal to get by if you’re a small business.
Which business internet providers should I choose?
A lot of UK business broadband providers now offer fairly-priced, high-speed packages tailored to the needs of companies at any size.
BT business broadband
BT Business offers business broadband packages with a wide range of speeds and reliable customer service.
Its broadband packages range from those suitable for small-to-medium enterprises with light usage needs, to those for larger firms with hundreds of connected devices in use at any one time.
BT’s plans are split into three tiers – Essential, Enhanced and Pro. Speeds range from 25Mbps to 900Mbps on a 24-month contract.
bOnline
bOnline is a small business broadband specialist, providing three powerful and affordable connections to equip small businesses in the digital age.
Specifically, bOnline offers broadband on 12- and 24-month contracts, with speeds up to 1Gbps.
How to choose the right business broadband deal
Instead of taking the time to check which packages are available from each operator, you can use the address checker above to get in touch with our business broadband experts. Our access to a panel of providers means we can save you time and hassle and help you select the right package.
To get started, we’ll just need your business address, as deals often vary from one street to the next. Our team from Bionic will then walk you through all the necessary steps and paperwork to get you up and running with the new supplier.
If you would like to discuss your current broadband set-up to save money or improve performance – or if you’re considering a completely new broadband package – just give the Bionic team a call on 0800 3265578.
Using business broadband when working from home
If you run a business from home, or are thinking of starting up, it's a good plan to get a business broadband connection rather than relying on your current home broadband service.
In fact, some home broadband providers include a clause in their T&Cs stating that home broadband must not be used for business or professional purposes. So be sure to check that you're using yours correctly. You can also claim broadband as a business expense for the hours that you’re using it for professional purposes.
As long as you're operating a genuine business with your broadband, no matter how small, you should be able to find a cheap business broadband and phone package for your home on Uswitch.
“Whether you’re a business of one or one hundred thousand, business broadband offers a range of high-quality features to provide you with a fast, reliable, secure internet connection. It’s simply a must if you’re running an enterprise, and you can usually claim it as a business expense too.
“There’s a wide range of business broadband providers out there, and often a few different types of broadband packages to choose from. So you should be confident that you’ll find a service that’s tailored well to your business’s needs.”
Why compare business broadband deals with Uswitch?
If you're looking to compare business broadband prices and switch to a cheaper deal – or even set up a new business broadband connection – we can help make the process quick, simple and painless.
Trusted & experienced
Uswitch, along with our partner, Bionic, are trusted brands that work closely with a panel of broadband providers to help you find the right deal for your business.
Great unlimited deals
We work together to offer unlimited business broadband packages as standard to keep your business connected without the worry of limits on your data usage.
We're on hand to help
Our UK-based experts will help you find the right business broadband deals by explaining what's on offer in simple terms. No more jargon.
Business broadband FAQs
Learn more about how to get the most out of your business broadband with some of our frequently asked questions.
Is business broadband better than residential?
For running a business, yes. Business broadband providers focus much more on providing a faster, more reliable connection with more attentive customer service.
How can I keep a strong internet connection across the office?
A strong wireless network is the key to business broadband connectivity, so you'll need a Wi-Fi router with a long range that you can trust to handle multiple connections reliably. Consider adding additional access points for busier or larger locations.
How many phone lines do I need for my office?
For older phone lines, a good rule of thumb is to count one line per desk or meeting room with a phone. So if you have 30 employees and two meeting rooms with conference calling set up, you will need at least 32 phone lines.
These days, though, many business phone lines run through VoIP, so the most important thing is a strong internet connection.
Why is business broadband more expensive than home broadband?
While it tends to come with higher monthly prices than residential broadband, business broadband is arguably better value because of the extras that come with it.
For instance, many business broadband providers also offer customers multiple email accounts, each specific to your business (for example, firstname@yourbusiness.com), which present a more professional image to clients.
How many routers do I need for my office?
For small offices with around ten or fewer workers, one router should suffice, but if you have many users or a large area to cover, supplementing these with multiple access points may be necessary.
As a general rule, each access point can reach around 150ft (46m) indoors before performance starts to degrade.
Is business broadband affected by price rises?
Yes, many business broadband providers include mid-contract price increases in their contracts. And almost all providers will increase your monthly price after your initial contract term ends.
Some smaller providers commit to a fixed monthly price for the entire duration of your business broadband contract, but they will still increase prices when your contract ends. The main thing to remember is to switch providers or renew your contract at the end of your minimum term.
Should I bundle my business phone line and broadband?
Many business broadband deals also include a landline service from the same provider. So it would make sense to bundle your phone line with your business broadband, both to save costs and to get a more seamless customer experience.
Can I claim back business broadband expenses?
Broadband is a valid business expense. Companies that use broadband in offices will be able to claim the full cost. If you work from home, you can claim a percentage back based on how much is used for business purposes.
If you run a business from a residence or you are self-employed, you can also claim your broadband usage as an expense but only for the time spent using your broadband for business purposes.
If you split your broadband usage between business and personal use, you can only claim for the business usage. Make sure to keep note of this for your personal records.
How many devices can business broadband support at once?
There’s no fixed limit on the number of supported devices. It comes down to your bandwidth and what each device is doing. A 500Mbps connection should be able to handle 20 devices across your office comfortably – but if everyone’s on video calls or there’s a lot of cloud backups going on, it might stretch capacity more than if everyone’s sending emails.
What SLA should I expect from a business broadband provider?
Standard business packages usually promise a fix within 24-48 hours. It’s worth checking if your SLA includes just the repair time, or an uptime guarantee as well as this will manage your expectations if things stop working.
Can I keep my business phone number if I switch broadband provider?
Yes, you can keep your number if you switch. Simply ask your new provider to port your number across first. It’s important you do this before cancelling your old contract. Porting can take a few days, and some providers may charge a fee.
What is a contention ratio, and why does it matter for business broadband?
Contention ratio is the number of users sharing the same bandwidth. A 4:1 contention ratio means four premises share one line’s capacity. Business broadband packages use a lower ratio for a more consistent service, free of the dips you might experience at home when the whole family’s online.
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Find more ways to save money on your business services with Uswitch.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. The deals available at your postcode are subject to local availability. The provider will confirm availability for your line.