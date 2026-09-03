Business broadband deals

What is business broadband?

Business broadband is an internet connection sold to businesses rather than domestic households.

Typically, business broadband packages are more comprehensive than residential broadband and have more dedicated services. So expect matching upload and download speeds, the capacity to host a server or provide remote staff access through a static IP, extensive business customer support, and as a result, a higher monthly price.

You don’t need an office or a limited company structure to access business broadband. If you’re based at home or operate as a sole trader, you can also buy business broadband.

What’s different about business broadband?

While the internet connection coming into a business premises is almost identical to a home connection, a business is actually paying for everything around it. Here are four key differences between business broadband and home broadband.

1. Contention ratio

Contention is simply the number of users sharing the same internet capacity. You might notice your home broadband slows down in the evening when everyone’s streaming at once – that’s because home broadband is heavily contended. Business broadband offers lower contention ratios, ensuring consistent service during working hours.

2. Static IP address

Many businesses need to host a server (or two), run a VPN so remote staff can access internal systems and have the option to run a mail server. To do all this and more, you need a static IP, which most business broadband packages provide. Home broadband, on the other hand, provides a dynamic IP address and rarely offers the option of a static IP address.

3. Service level agreements (SLA) and uptime guarantees

With business broadband, there’s no waiting around for an engineer to make themselves available. Many business packages come with an SLA, meaning the provider must commit to fixing any issues within a specific window, with compensation often due if it falls short.

The uptime guarantee is the percentage of time your connection must remain active over a period, something that isn’t typically provided to home broadband users. While residential customers can access Ofcom’s automatic compensation scheme if things don’t work as they should, it doesn’t guarantee a fast repair and is paid automatically at a fixed rate.

4. VoIP and phone systems

Most business phones now run over broadband, with any still on the old copper network moving over when it’s switched off in January 2027. So if your business needs reliable phone lines, it needs reliable broadband.

Many business broadband packages prioritise call traffic and offer symmetrical internet speeds as standard – something home broadband doesn’t always do, especially when it comes to upload speeds.