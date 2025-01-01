To generate an accurate quote, Tuza will need some key information about your business. This typically takes just a couple of minutes to provide.

You’ll be asked about your business's annual card turnover, average transaction value, and what your business does.

Additionally, Tuza needs to know how and where you accept payments (online, in-person, or both), which payment methods you use, who your customers are, and the types of cards they use (debit, credit, or business).