Utrack

Find the right card payment provider

Save up to £5,400* a year on your small business card payments

*The National Federation of Retail Newsagents estimated that when its members switched acquirers, they saved between £100 and £450 per month on the cost of card acceptance services. This means a NFRA member (largely single sites) could potentially save up to £5,400 a year. Larger businesses could save more. Savings are indicative and will vary based on the information provided by the merchant to Tuza.

It's quick and easy to find a card payment provider

Answer a few simple questions about your business
Compare deals from relevant payment providers
Switch to your chosen provider and save

We're making payments simple for small business

They offer all the card types you want
Choose a terminal that suits your needs
Get fair rates

What are payment providers?

Payment providers enable businesses to accept payments from customers, both online and in-person. They typically process credit and debit card transactions but may also offer alternative payment options like open banking or buy now, pay later.

Examples of payment providers on Tuza include Barclaycard, Worldpay, Tyl by Natwest and Teya.

Why should I compare providers?

Comparing card payment providers is essential to ensure you're getting the most cost-effective deal. Like insurance, payment processing pricing varies based on factors such as risk and technology. By reviewing options regularly, you can take advantage of updated features and competitive pricing, helping to optimise your costs while ensuring you’re using the latest technology.

What payment methods can I accept?

Card-based payments

This category includes credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. These types of payments are often processed via networks such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and others. They are widely used for both online and in-person transactions.

Bank payments

This method includes payments made directly from one bank account to another. This method is often used for recurring payments like bills or subscriptions.

Digital payments

This is a broad category that includes all payments made using digital or mobile technology. This can include app-based services like PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. It can also include mobile payments made using contactless technology or QR codes.

What information does Tuza need about your business?

To generate an accurate quote, Tuza will need some key information about your business. This typically takes just a couple of minutes to provide.

You’ll be asked about your business's annual card turnover, average transaction value, and what your business does.

Additionally, Tuza needs to know how and where you accept payments (online, in-person, or both), which payment methods you use, who your customers are, and the types of cards they use (debit, credit, or business).

Key things to remember when searching for a payment provider

Fees

Providers charge per-transaction fees, often including fixed costs and percentages of each transaction. Consider setup and monthly fees when choosing a provider based on your business size and transaction volume.

Acceptance of different cards

Ensure the provider can process a variety of cards, including Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.

Speed of processing

Find out how quickly the payment provider can process transactions and deposit funds into your bank account. While some providers offer same-day or next-day deposits, others might take longer.

Security

The payment provider should comply with all relevant security standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). This helps ensure the security of your customers' card information.

Integration

How well does the provider's system integrate with your existing infrastructure, such as your POS system, online store, or accounting software? Smooth integration can help reduce administrative burdens and ensure a better experience for your customers.

Customer support

Reliable and responsive customer service is crucial. Check if the provider offers support 24/7, and consider looking at reviews to see how well they handle customer issues.

Fraud protection

Some payment providers offer tools and services to help you detect and prevent fraudulent transactions. This can help protect your business and your customers.

Flexibility and scalability

Ideally, the payment provider should be able to support your business as it grows and evolves. This could include the ability to handle increased transaction volumes, support for multi-currency transactions if you expand internationally, or additional services like invoicing or recurring billing.

Contract terms

Be sure to understand the length of the contract and any penalties for early termination.

