Best business savings accounts

Why do you need a business savings account?

A business savings account offers a range of features which, when combined, could benefit your business’s ability to deal with unforeseen events.

1. Interest

Your business could earn interest on any money deposited into the savings account and the rates are usually always better than what you might find on a standard business current account. This allows you to grow your savings over time too.

2. Keep your finances separate

Keeping your business finances separate from your personal finances helps maintain a clear line between the two - meaning you can be far more organised when it comes to accounting and financial management.

3. Security

Keeping your money in an account is far safer than keeping large amounts of cash on hand. Plus most savings account providers are part of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), meaning should the bank or building society fail, the FSCS will compensate you up to £85,000. Keep in mind that if you are a sole trader, the £85,000 cover is across all personal and business accounts across the institution and not separated out as it would be for a limited company or partnership.

4. Planning

Keeping funds in a business savings account allows you to plan for future investments, emergencies and the expansion of your business.

5. Access your money

Depending on the type of business savings account you opt for, funds can remain accessible for when you might need them, whether it’s for an unforeseen expense or to seize an opportunity.

If your business is a limited company then you will not be able to use a personal savings account in just the same way a limited company cannot use a personal current account. This is because a limited company is a separate legal entity and so its finances must be kept separate.