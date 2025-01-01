We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Business insurance is a term describing a policy made up of different types of cover, each designed to provide protection from different business risks.
With adequate and appropriate cover it can be one way to safeguard your company, its directors, customers and employees from the costs associated with a claim against you. For example, your business contents or business equipment insurance would cover the costs of a successful claim where you have been the victim of theft by forcible or violent means, or damage.
Business insurance could also include covers designed to safeguard you and your business from personal injury claims from members of the public, your employees being injured at work or claims against your business for negligence or a fault.
The extent of the policy depends on the level, or number, of types of covers that make up your business insurance.
Having business insurance gives you the peace of mind that you are covered should the worst happen.
When deciding whether you need business insurance, consider the potential impact an uninsured claim could have on your business. Without coverage, you could face significant financial strain from legal costs, compensation claims, or damage to property, which could disrupt operations and even force your business to close.
Assessing the risks involved and the protection insurance offers can help you make a more informed decision.
Business insurance requirements will likely depend on the needs of your company and the type of work you do. You might also think about these things when choosing business insurance:
Is business insurance a legal requirement? Business insurance is not usually a legal requirement for every business, although it does have its exceptions. Typically, if you hire staff, you may be legally obliged to have business insurance with employers’ liability cover. Not being covered may result in a fine, so if you’re unsure, check your policy.
What risks does my business face? The potential risks you face will likely determine the covers making up your business insurance. For example, public liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance are designed to cover the risks associated with injuring members of the public and providing contracts or giving advice, respectively.
What about risks to your assets, like tools and equipment or even your website and client data? If so, you might also consider a business insurance policy including business contents cover and cyber insurance.
Is business insurance a professional requirement? Some professional bodies may require you to have professional indemnity insurance, which can pay legal fees and compensation awarded to a client if they suffer a financial loss due to errors in your advice, work or services.
Depending on the type of work you do, your business insurance requirements will vary. There are three key things to think about when considering what cover you need for your business.
Not all businesses require the same range of cover. And some types of insurance can be a legal requirement in certain circumstances. Employers' liability is for example, but only if you have people working for you that aren't immediate family members.
Your business insurance requirements may also depend on the type of work you do and the size and turnover of your business.
The types of covers to consider when building your business insurance covers could include:
If your business hires employees you’re likely to need employers’ liability insurance as this is a legal requirement for most employers. If a company does not have employers liability insurance, it can be fined at a rate of £2,500 for every day the company has traded without it.
This is worth considering if people come to your premises or if your business involves in-person interaction with clients.
It covers you if a member of the public is injured or even killed as a result of your business activities or their property is damaged.
If you provide professional advice, knowledge or skills as part of your work you should consider this type of insurance. If you’re sued for giving negligent advice or services, it could be costly and damage your reputation.
Some professions, such as solicitors and accountants, are required to have it.
In the event that your business contents are damaged or lost due to fire, flooding, malicious damage, storm damage or theft, this can cover you for the cost of repairs or replacement.
Make sure you include all your equipment – such as computers, laptops, phones, technical machinery, documents and even cash – when working out how much contents cover you need.
This provides protection against things like cyber attacks or accidental data breaches. It can also provide specialist technical, financial and communications support in the event of a cyber incident.
From ransomware attacks to accidental privacy breaches, the cost to your business can be devastating if you’re not insured.
Directors’ and officers’ insurance, also known as management liability insurance, covers claims made personally against company directors and officers for wrongful acts, such as a breach of trust or misleading statements.
Without it, any directors and officers in your business may not be able to defend themselves against claims that could result in disqualification from their position, compensation and legal costs or criminal prosecution.
Enter your details
Tell us a bit about your business – such as name, industry and turnover.
Compare covers
See how much different types of insurance would cost you.
Apply or save
Start your policy straight away, or save your personalised quote for 30 days.
|Insurance type
|*From
|*To
|Public liability
|£4.67
|£18.07
|Professional indemnity
|£9.08
|£45.42
|Employers' liability
|£1.86
|£25.68
|Building, contents and stock
|£6.84
|£50.37
|Cyber
|£10.79
|£43.65
|Personal accident
|£0.55
|£4.75
*Superscript: 10% of Superscript customers paid this much, or less, between October and December 2023.
**Superscript: 90% of Superscript customers paid up to this much between October and December 2023.
These prices should only be used as a guide. When you get a quote, it will be tailored*** to your unique circumstances and risk profile – so you may be quoted a price that’s a bit higher or lower.
And as with most covers, price shouldn’t be your only priority. Cheaper insurance could end up costing you more if it doesn’t provide the cover you need. To get the best deal, look for insurers that allow you to tailor*** your policy to your needs so you're not left over- or under-insured.
You can buy cover immediately, or save your business insurance policy quote for 30 days using our quote builder.
To make a claim, all you need to do is log into your online customer account with Superscript.
Gather all relevant information about the incident that prompted the claim. This may include photographs, videos, witness statements, police reports (if applicable), and any other evidence that supports your claim. Be prepared to provide detailed information about the incident, including the date, time, location, and a description of what happened. You may also need to provide documentation such as receipts, invoices, or estimates for damages.
Once you've submitted the claim, the claims team will get in touch to process your claim. How fast your claim is settled depends on how much your claim is amounting to. Smaller claims can be processed within hours or days. Larger claims could take longer.
Public liability insurance provides cover for legal and compensation costs in relation to a claim made against a business due to injury or property damage inflicted on a non-employee.
Employers’ liability (EL) is a legal requirement for UK businesses that hire employees, including full-time, part-time, contract or temporary staff. Exceptions include firms that only employ immediate family members or use bona fide sub-contractors.
Professional indemnity insurance, or PI insurance, is designed to protect your businesses if a client loses money because of a mistake you made in your professional services.
Travel insurance is a form of cover to protect you while you are away on holiday or travelling abroad. it can also provide monetary compensation for other loss or inconveniences you may suffer when your travels don't go to plan.
***Individual cover purchased online is offered on a standardised, non-advised basis and is not bespoke. Terms, conditions and coverage limits are predetermined by the Underwriter. If you require bespoke coverage offered on an advised basis, please contact our in-house broking team.