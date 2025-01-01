What business insurance do you need?

When deciding whether you need business insurance, consider the potential impact an uninsured claim could have on your business. Without coverage, you could face significant financial strain from legal costs, compensation claims, or damage to property, which could disrupt operations and even force your business to close.

Assessing the risks involved and the protection insurance offers can help you make a more informed decision.

Business insurance requirements will likely depend on the needs of your company and the type of work you do. You might also think about these things when choosing business insurance:

Is business insurance a legal requirement? Business insurance is not usually a legal requirement for every business, although it does have its exceptions. Typically, if you hire staff, you may be legally obliged to have business insurance with employers’ liability cover. Not being covered may result in a fine, so if you’re unsure, check your policy.

What risks does my business face? The potential risks you face will likely determine the covers making up your business insurance. For example, public liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance are designed to cover the risks associated with injuring members of the public and providing contracts or giving advice, respectively.

What about risks to your assets, like tools and equipment or even your website and client data? If so, you might also consider a business insurance policy including business contents cover and cyber insurance.

Is business insurance a professional requirement? Some professional bodies may require you to have professional indemnity insurance, which can pay legal fees and compensation awarded to a client if they suffer a financial loss due to errors in your advice, work or services.

Depending on the type of work you do, your business insurance requirements will vary. There are three key things to think about when considering what cover you need for your business.