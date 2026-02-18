We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Open a business bank account and simplify your finances
Compare deals from award-winning providers
Consider key features and costs involved
Choose the best business bank account tailored to your small business
Compare deals from award-winning providers
Consider key features and costs involved
Choose the best business bank account tailored to your small business
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Maximum balance
|£500,000
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Permanent UK Resident
A business bank account is designed to manage your business income and expenses, keeping them separate from your personal money. With features that make everyday banking easier, it helps you stay on top of your finances, track cash flow and prepare for tax deadlines.
Whether you're a sole trader, freelancer, or limited company, a business bank account makes it easier to:
Receive customer payments
Pay suppliers and staff
Monitor cash flow
Build business credit
Present a more professional image
Keeping business and personal finances separate isn’t just good practice – it’s essential for maintaining accurate records and growing your business with confidence. And if you run a limited company in the UK, it's a legal requirement.
If you run a limited company, then yes, you’re legally required to have a business bank account. That’s because your business is a separate legal entity, so its finances must be kept separate from your personal funds.
If you’re a sole trader, you’re not legally required to open a business bank account. However, it’s often a smart move. Having a separate account can make it easier to manage your finances, look more professional to clients, and help build a business credit history. Some providers even offer fee-free accounts, although these may come with fewer features.
A business bank account works much like a personal one but is tailored to suit businesses, including sole traders, startups, charities and sports clubs.
A business bank account isn’t always required, but it can make running your business much easier.
Keeps business and personal money separate: Makes it easier to track income and expenses, complete your self-assessment, and stay organised.
Looks more professional: Clients and suppliers see payments coming from your business name instead of a personal account.
Helps with tax and compliance: Clear records, statements and accounting software integrations can make tax returns and Making Tax Digital updates simpler.
Access to business features: Many accounts offer overdrafts, credit options, invoicing tools and payroll support.
Ready for growth: As your business grows, a dedicated account makes it easier to manage cash flow and apply for finance.
(If you’re a sole trader, a business account won’t change your legal liability, but it can still make managing your finances much simpler.)
With digital banks it only takes a few minutes to apply for a business bank account online, but the steps will differ depending on the provider. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect:
Choose the right business bank account for your small business
Get the required documents ready for application, including a valid ID
Apply online via the bank’s website
Set up online banking and payment methods
Add the minimum deposit if required
Start using your account
In some cases, you may be asked for specific documentation to confirm your identity but this is decided on a case by case basis. The types of documents you could be asked for include:
A valid identity document, such as your passport or driving licence
A valid proof of address for both you and your business – if this is a utility bill it needs to be less than three months old
Companies House registration documents for your business
Switching your business bank account could help save you money and help your company operate more efficiently. Some accounts may offer lower fees, better interest rates, or features tailored to your specific business needs - helping to streamline operations or simplify processes like accounting.
Ultimately, switching can mean more flexibility, better tools for managing your finances, and extra perks that can support your business growth.
There’s a common misconception that switching business bank accounts is painful and time-consuming. However, it’s actually relatively straightforward and hassle-free thanks to the Current Account Switch Service (CASS).
First, choose a new account that fits your business needs. Then, apply online or in-branch with your chosen provider. Once your application is approved, CASS can handle transferring your balance, payments, and direct debits within seven working days, ensuring no disruption to your day-to-day banking.
Switching business bank accounts can help you save money, access better features, and improve day-to-day banking. Whether you’re unhappy with your current bank’s customer service, looking for lower fees, or want an account with better tools, rewards, or interest rates, it’s always worth reviewing your options to make sure your business account is still the right fit.
You’re not legally required to have a business bank account if you’re self-employed or a sole trader. However, many people choose to, as it helps keep business and personal finances completely separate and easier to manage.
Yes, if you’re self-employed or a sole trader - though you should check the account's terms as some personal bank accounts don't allow business use.
You cannot use a personal current account if you are running a limited company as this would not be compliant with the legal expectations of running a limited company.
Yes, it’s possible to open a business bank account with bad credit, but your options may be more limited. Some banks carry out credit checks, and things like recent bankruptcies or county court judgments (CCJs) can make approval harder.
If you're finding it difficult, consider speaking to a financial adviser, as there are specialist accounts designed for businesses with poor credit histories.
Yes, although you may be charged a handling fee and sometimes a surcharge over and above the base currency exchange rate – and those charges will vary depending on the bank, so you should check first.
For international transactions you’ll need your bank’s Business Identifier Code (BIC) and your unique International Bank Account Number (IBAN), which come with every business bank account.
Fraud and financial crime are happening more often, with fraudsters and scammer tactics getting more sophisticated by the day. A responsible bank account provider will have the security of your funds as their top priority, however there are also things you should do to protect yourself:
Make sure you keep your contact details up to date so your bank account provider can reach you if suspicious activity is seen on your account
Never share your online banking username or password with anyone over the phone, by text or email, even if the caller claims to be from your bank or the police
Never share the answers to your memorable questions linked to your bank account
Never share any unique verification codes or your one time passcode with anyone. Create passwords that are difficult to guess and don’t use personal information. It pays to use a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols
Always use different passwords for your online accounts
If you’re ever contacted by your bank via the phone, SMS or email and you’re not sure it is them, don’t hesitate to end the interaction and call them back on their official customer service phone line to ensure the communication is genuine.
There isn’t a minimum balance requirement for business bank accounts because each provider sets its own eligibility criteria. Always check the terms and conditions before applying for a business bank account.
Yes, although if you want more than one account you’ll have to apply for each separately.
Find out more about our business bank account offerings:
Compare other business products:
Clear and Easy process
Amazing ease to change
Easy to use and efficient switch