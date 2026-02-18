Your cookie preferences

Business bank accounts

Find the best business bank account to suit your needs

Open a business bank account and simplify your finances

  • Compare deals from award-winning providers

  • Consider key features and costs involved

  • Choose the best business bank account tailored to your small business

See our business bank account deals

See our business bank account deals
Secured loans Uswitch hero image
Trustpilot

Compare our business current account deals – February 2026

11 results found
Exclusive £120 Cash Reward when you open a Tide account. T&Cs apply.

Tide Business Bank Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free banking duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Register your business for £14.99 through Tide with Companies House, Get a Free instant saver account which gives you up to 4% AER when you sign up for your Tide business bank account. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. 1 month free on any paid plan. FSCS-Protected, Bank Account by ClearBank.
£120 cash reward when you open a Tide account, use code 120RVU. T&Cs apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Get £200 Cashback and Earn up to 4% AER (variable)

Tide Business and Savings Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free banking duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Save more, earn more - up to 4% AER (variable). Interest rates are tiered, with the top rate for balances over £1M. Each tiered rate applies to the portion within that range. New Tide members get these rates free for 6 months; after that, your Tide plan’s rates apply.
More Information
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Free day-to-day online business banking

Virgin Money M Account for Business

Account fee
No account fee
Free banking duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Free online day-to-day business banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). For business with annual turnover less than £1 million.
For limited companies please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2025 5 Star Rating

Virgin Money Business Current Account

Account fee
£6.50per month
Free banking duration
25months free, then£6.50per month
Interest rate
0%AER
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers (excludes CHAPS and international payments). Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
This account is available for eligible businesses with a turnover of less than 6.5m. For limited companies please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Get £100 when you open a Revolut Business account and add money to your account

Revolut Business Basic Account

Account fee
£10
Free banking duration
None
Interest rate
0%AER
Business account with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards. Track expenses, set up teams and permissions and accept online card payments easily. Integrated with your accounting software of choice. Hold and exchange 25+ currencies.
Revolut is not a fully licensed bank in the UK. Your money is safeguarded in an account with a regulated bank or high quality liquid assets. Your savings are deposited with partner banks. Eligible deposits are protected up to £120k per bank. Sign up to Revolut Business and add money to your account by 31 March 2026 to get a £100 welcome bonus. New Revolut Business customers only. Subscription fees and T&Cs apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Apply for an overdraft at the Application Stage

Zempler Bank Business Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free banking duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Zempler Bank, for sole traders, those just starting out & small businesses. Instant payment notifications, UK telephone support, cashflow tracking & integrated accounting, FSCS protection up to £120,000 on eligible deposits.
Eligibility criteria apply, other fees and charges may apply, for UK businesses only, 18+ and UK resident, T&Cs apply.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum balance£500,000
Permanent UK Resident

Monzo Business Lite Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free banking duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Monzo Business Lite gives you free UK bank transfers, effortless accounting with receipt uploads, 24/7 customer support and money management with Pots. Accept payments online or in person. 0% AER.
T&Cs apply. Must be a UK resident and a limited company or sole trader. The best of Monzo for your business. A free, streamlined account that makes it easy for your customers to pay, including contactless in-person payments. Lite is always free.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Free corporate expense management solution

Wallester Business

Account fee
No account fee
Free banking duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Free, no setup fees, unlimited card issuing
More Information
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
No monthly account fee and free UK digital banking*

HSBC UK Small Business Banking Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free banking duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
*Free UK digital banking means day-to-day standard electronic transfers made through Business Internet Banking and HSBC UK Business Banking app are free. Other charges apply e.g. cheques and CHAPS. See Business Price List for details. Subject to application, eligibility, credit check and T&Cs.
AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows how much interest you’d earn on money in the account over a year, assuming the interest is compounded (i.e., interest is added and then earns interest itself).
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Last updated
February 18th, 2026
Florist owner

What is a business bank account? 

A business bank account is designed to manage your business income and expenses, keeping them separate from your personal money. With features that make everyday banking easier, it helps you stay on top of your finances, track cash flow and prepare for tax deadlines.

Whether you're a sole trader, freelancer, or limited company, a business bank account makes it easier to:

  • Receive customer payments

  • Pay suppliers and staff

  • Monitor cash flow

  • Build business credit

  • Present a more professional image

Keeping business and personal finances separate isn’t just good practice – it’s essential for maintaining accurate records and growing your business with confidence. And if you run a limited company in the UK, it's a legal requirement.

Do I need a business bank account? 

If you run a limited company, then yes, you’re legally required to have a business bank account. That’s because your business is a separate legal entity, so its finances must be kept separate from your personal funds.

If you’re a sole trader, you’re not legally required to open a business bank account. However, it’s often a smart move. Having a separate account can make it easier to manage your finances, look more professional to clients, and help build a business credit history. Some providers even offer fee-free accounts, although these may come with fewer features.

A business bank account works much like a personal one but is tailored to suit businesses, including sole traders, startups, charities and sports clubs.

Woman taking notes - (Image collection)

Why open a business bank account? 

A business bank account isn’t always required, but it can make running your business much easier.

Keeps business and personal money separate: Makes it easier to track income and expenses, complete your self-assessment, and stay organised.

Looks more professional: Clients and suppliers see payments coming from your business name instead of a personal account.

Helps with tax and compliance: Clear records, statements and accounting software integrations can make tax returns and Making Tax Digital updates simpler.

Access to business features: Many accounts offer overdrafts, credit options, invoicing tools and payroll support.

Ready for growth: As your business grows, a dedicated account makes it easier to manage cash flow and apply for finance.

(If you’re a sole trader, a business account won’t change your legal liability, but it can still make managing your finances much simpler.)

What are the benefits and drawbacks of a business bank account?

Pros

Invoices paid directly to your business account
Transactions can be tracked with categorised spending
Integrated accounting software
Build a credit history for your business
Tax returns are simpler as finances are separate

Cons

Monthly fees and charges
There are sometimes minimum balance requirements
Lower interest rates
Less flexibility than personal accounts e.g. stricter withdrawal limits

How to choose the best bank account for your small business

If you aren’t sure where to begin, consider the following:

Think about your business needs

Every small business is different, so think about your current banking activity and the size of your business. How many deposits and withdrawals are you making on a regular basis? How often are you receiving payments and do you have any international clients? These questions will help to steer you in the right direction.

Compare fees and charges

Banks charge different fees for business bank accounts, so remember to compare the monthly fees as well as any transaction fees and ATM or cash withdrawal fees. There are some providers that offer fee-free business bank accounts, but they might not come with some useful features.

Check minimum balance requirements

Cash flow is a key part of your business, and you’ll need a business bank account that works best for the money coming in and out. Some providers include minimum balance requirements, so you’ll need to maintain this to avoid extra fees.

Consider features and rewards

You’ll want to find a business bank account that is best for your needs, so always check what features are included. This could be integrated accounting software, a high interest rate or cashback offers to give an added boost.

Research customer service

Before making a final decision, take the time to read customer reviews and consider whether there is suitable support for your business. Do they have 24/7 customer support? Can you pick up the phone and speak with someone? Is the online banking app easy to use? These questions can help you to find the right fit.
Gardener checks her laptop.

How to set up a business bank account online

With digital banks it only takes a few minutes to apply for a business bank account online, but the steps will differ depending on the provider. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect:

  • Choose the right business bank account for your small business

  • Get the required documents ready for application, including a valid ID

  • Apply online via the bank’s website

  • Set up online banking and payment methods

  • Add the minimum deposit if required

  • Start using your account

What do I need to open a business bank account in the UK? 

In some cases, you may be asked for specific documentation to confirm your identity but this is decided on a case by case basis. The types of documents you could be asked for include:

  • A valid identity document, such as your passport or driving licence

  • A valid proof of address for both you and your business – if this is a utility bill it needs to be less than three months old

  • Companies House registration documents for your business

Why should I switch business bank accounts?

Switching your business bank account could help save you money and help your company operate more efficiently. Some accounts may offer lower fees, better interest rates, or features tailored to your specific business needs - helping to streamline operations or simplify processes like accounting.

Ultimately, switching can mean more flexibility, better tools for managing your finances, and extra perks that can support your business growth.

How do I switch my business bank account?

There’s a common misconception that switching business bank accounts is painful and time-consuming. However, it’s actually relatively straightforward and hassle-free thanks to the Current Account Switch Service (CASS).

First, choose a new account that fits your business needs. Then, apply online or in-branch with your chosen provider. Once your application is approved, CASS can handle transferring your balance, payments, and direct debits within seven working days, ensuring no disruption to your day-to-day banking.

FAQs

Why should I switch business bank accounts?

Switching business bank accounts can help you save money, access better features, and improve day-to-day banking. Whether you’re unhappy with your current bank’s customer service, looking for lower fees, or want an account with better tools, rewards, or interest rates, it’s always worth reviewing your options to make sure your business account is still the right fit.

Do I need a business bank account if I’m a sole trader?

You’re not legally required to have a business bank account if you’re self-employed or a sole trader. However, many people choose to, as it helps keep business and personal finances completely separate and easier to manage.

Can I use my personal bank account for business?

Yes, if you’re self-employed or a sole trader - though you should check the account's terms as some personal bank accounts don't allow business use.

You cannot use a personal current account if you are running a limited company as this would not be compliant with the legal expectations of running a limited company.

Can I open a business bank account if I have bad credit?

Yes, it’s possible to open a business bank account with bad credit, but your options may be more limited. Some banks carry out credit checks, and things like recent bankruptcies or county court judgments (CCJs) can make approval harder.

If you're finding it difficult, consider speaking to a financial adviser, as there are specialist accounts designed for businesses with poor credit histories.

Can I receive international payments into a business bank account?

Yes, although you may be charged a handling fee and sometimes a surcharge over and above the base currency exchange rate – and those charges will vary depending on the bank, so you should check first. 

For international transactions you’ll need your bank’s Business Identifier Code (BIC) and your unique International Bank Account Number (IBAN), which come with every business bank account.

How do I keep my business bank account safe from fraud?

Fraud and financial crime are happening more often, with fraudsters and scammer tactics getting more sophisticated by the day. A responsible bank account provider will have the security of your funds as their top priority, however there are also things you should do to protect yourself:

  • Make sure you keep your contact details up to date so your bank account provider can reach you if suspicious activity is seen on your account

  • Never share your online banking username or password with anyone over the phone, by text or email, even if the caller claims to be from your bank or the police

  • Never share the answers to your memorable questions linked to your bank account 

  • Never share any unique verification codes or your one time passcode with anyone. Create passwords that are difficult to guess and don’t use personal information. It pays to use a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols

  • Always use different passwords for your online accounts

If you’re ever contacted by your bank via the phone, SMS or email and you’re not sure it is them, don’t hesitate to end the interaction and call them back on their official customer service phone line to ensure the communication is genuine.

What is the minimum balance requirement for business bank accounts?

There isn’t a minimum balance requirement for business bank accounts because each provider sets its own eligibility criteria. Always check the terms and conditions before applying for a business bank account.

Can I have more than one business bank account?

Yes, although if you want more than one account you’ll have to apply for each separately.

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Find out more about our business bank account offerings:

Free business bank accountsOnline business bank accounts

Compare other business products:

Business credit cardsBusiness loansBusiness savings accountsBusiness card payment solutions

About the author

Author imageMolly Hudson
Molly Hudson
Molly currently works in the product team, after climbing the ranks of our graduate scheme. Her expertise is underpinned by a passion for helping small business owners to understand what financial products are available to them.

