Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

<Business bank accounts

Online business bank accounts in the UK

Find an online bank account for your small business

Whether you’re a sole trader, freelancer or limited company, online business accounts make it easier to track spending, make payments and stay on top of cash flow.

  • See online accounts from trusted UK providers

  • Compare fees, features and more with ease

  • Choose the account that suits your business best

Compare online business bank accounts

  • See online accounts from trusted UK providers

  • Compare fees, features and more with ease

  • Choose the account that suits your business best

Compare online business bank accounts
Secured loans Uswitch hero image
Trustpilot

Our best online business bank accounts – January 2026

8 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
£100 cash reward when you open a Tide account

Tide Business Bank Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Register your business for £14.99 through Tide with Companies House, Get a Free instant saver account which gives you up to 4% AER when you sign up for your Tide business bank account. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. 1 month free on any paid plan. FSCS-Protected, Bank Account by ClearBank.
£100 cash reward when you open a Tide account, use code BCA100. Offer ends 1st January 2026
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Get £200 Cashback and Earn up to 4% AER (variable)

Tide Business and Savings Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Save more, earn more - up to 4% AER (variable). Interest rates are tiered, with the top rate for balances over £1M. Each tiered rate applies to the portion within that range. New Tide members get these rates free for 6 months; after that, your Tide plan’s rates apply.
More Information
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Free accounting software available to business account holders. T&Cs apply

Lloyds Business Account

Account fee
£8.50per month
Free Banking Duration
12months free, then£8.50per month
Interest rate
0%AER
*After 12 months, there’s a monthly fee of £8.50. Some fees and transaction charges will apply as soon as the account is open. This offer only applies to the business’s first current account. Free accounting software available to business account holders. You must be registered for Online for Business or Commercial Banking Online. UK based businesses only
To qualify for this account you need to be a sole trader, partner or company director and be aged 18 or over. Must not already have a Lloyds Bank business account for this business. Lending is subject to status.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Free day-to-day online business banking

Virgin Money M Account for Business

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Free online day-to-day business banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). For business with annual turnover less than £1 million.
For limited companies please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2025 5 Star Rating

Virgin Money Business Current Account

Account fee
£6.50per month
Free Banking Duration
25months free, then£6.50per month
Interest rate
0%AER
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers (excludes CHAPS and international payments). Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
This account is available for eligible businesses with a turnover of less than 6.5m. For limited companies please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Get £100 when you open a Revolut Business account and add money to your account

Revolut Business Basic Account

Account fee
£10
Free Banking Duration
None
Interest rate
0%AER
Business account with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards. Track expenses, set up teams and permissions and accept online card payments easily. Integrated with your accounting software of choice. Hold and exchange 25+ currencies.
Revolut is not a fully licensed bank in the UK. Your money is safeguarded in an account with a regulated bank or high quality liquid assets. Your savings are deposited with partner banks. Eligible deposits are protected up to £120k per bank. Sign up to Revolut Business and add money to your account by 31 March 2026 to get a £100 welcome bonus. New Revolut Business customers only. Subscription fees and T&Cs apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Apply for an overdraft at the Application Stage

Zempler Bank Business Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Zempler Bank, for sole traders, those just starting out & small businesses. Instant payment notifications, UK telephone support, cashflow tracking & integrated accounting, FSCS protection up to £120,000 on eligible deposits.
Eligibility criteria apply, other fees and charges may apply, for UK businesses only, 18+ and UK resident, T&Cs apply.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum balance£500,000
Permanent UK Resident

Monzo Business Lite Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0%AER
Monzo Business Lite gives you free UK bank transfers, effortless accounting with receipt uploads, 24/7 customer support and money management with Pots. Accept payments online or in person. 0% AER.
T&Cs apply. Must be a UK resident and a limited company or sole trader. The best of Monzo for your business. A free, streamlined account that makes it easy for your customers to pay, including contactless in-person payments. Lite is always free.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident

Uswitch Limited is a credit broker, not a lender, for consumer credit.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Author
Molly Hudson
Editor
Andy Elder
Last updated
January 20th, 2026
Hands holding a mobile phone with a screen that says "Online banking". In the background is a desk with paper business reports, a cup of coffee and a laptop.

What is an online business bank account?

An online business bank account is a fully functional business account that can be opened and managed digitally via an app or online banking. It operates in the same way as a traditional business bank account, letting you make payments, receive income and manage cash flow, but without the need for branch visits. Online business accounts may be:

  • App-only accounts offered by digital banks and fintechs

  • Digital-first accounts with no physical branches

  • Traditional business accounts that offer comprehensive online and mobile banking

Most online business bank accounts allow you to send and receive payments, monitor your balance in real time, download statements, and connect to accounting software, all from your phone or laptop.

Features to look for in the best online business accounts

Online business accounts aren’t one-size-fits-all. Some are better suited to everyday banking, while others focus on extra digital tools, so it helps to know what matters most to you.

Fast, fully digital setup

Many online business bank accounts can be opened in minutes, with no paperwork or branch visits. This is especially useful for new businesses that need to get up and running quickly.

Low or no monthly fees

Some of the most popular online business accounts are free, with no monthly charges and basic UK transactions included. Always check for limits on free payments or charges for premium features.

Intuitive, easy-to-use app

If you expect to do most of your banking on your phone, the quality of the app matters. Useful features can include real-time balance updates, spending alerts, simple payments and tools for managing who has access to the account.

Seamless integrations

Some online business accounts can connect directly to accounting software. These integrations can help reduce admin and make it easier to keep on top of tax and bookkeeping.

Responsive customer support

While many providers rely on in-app chat, some online business accounts also offer phone support, which is still a must-have for many UK SMEs.

Security and protection

Most online business bank accounts use security features like two-factor authentication. Many are also protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but coverage can differ depending on the provider, so check before you commit.

How to choose the right digital account for your business

Every business is different, and so is the best online business account for it.

Assess your business needs

Consider your day-to-day banking: how often you move money and whether you mostly take card payments, send bank transfers, or handle cash.

Compare fees and charges

Don’t just focus on the monthly fee. Also check what the account charges for transfers, international payments, cash handling and extra services.

Review features

Make sure the account offers the tools you need, such as invoicing, multi-user access or accounting integrations.

Check support options

If speaking to someone matters to you, check whether phone support is available or if help is limited to chat and email.

Verify financial protection

Check whether your money is protected by the FSCS and who actually holds your funds, especially with newer digital providers.

Our business expert says...

Online business bank accounts have transformed the way small businesses manage their finances, offering speed, convenience and low costs, allowing business owners to open an account quickly and handle day-to-day banking entirely from a phone or computer. For many SMEs, the combination of easy-to-use apps, integrated tools and real-time visibility over cash flow makes running a business simpler and more efficient, without sacrificing the core services you’d expect from a traditional bank.
Author image
Andy Elder-
SME financial expert

How to open a business bank account online in the UK

Applying for a business bank account online is straightforward, but it helps to know what you’ll need and what to expect.

1. Pick the right provider

Compare online business accounts to find one that suits your business size, transaction volume and budget.

2. Gather business documents

You’ll typically need a personal ID, proof of address and basic business details. Limited companies may need a Companies House registration number.

3. Apply online or via the app

Most applications are completed online or in-app and take less than 10 minutes.

4. Verify your identity

This often involves uploading ID and completing a quick selfie or video check.

5. Wait for approval

Some online business accounts are opened instantly, while others may take a few days if additional checks are needed.

Benefits and drawbacks of online business bank accounts

Pros

Quick and easy to open
Often free or low cost
Comprehensive mobile apps and digital tools
Manage business finances from anywhere
Ideal for modern, digital-first businesses

Cons

Limited or no branch access
Phone support not always available
Cash deposits can be restricted
FSCS protection can vary by provider

FAQs

What do I need to apply for an online business bank account?

To open an online business account, you’ll usually need:

  • Personal ID (passport or driving licence)

  • Proof of address

  • Business details, like your company registration number if you’re a limited company

  • Some accounts may also ask for information about your business activities or turnover

Having these documents to hand can make the application process smoother.

How long does it take to open a business account online in the UK?

It depends on the provider. Some online business accounts can be approved almost instantly, while others may take a few days if additional checks are needed.

Generally, the process is faster than opening a traditional branch-based account.

Are online business accounts protected by the FSCS?

Yes, most UK-licensed online banks are covered by the FSCS. This protects eligible deposits up to £120,000 per person, per authorised institution.

The way this protection applies depends on your business structure:

  • Limited companies: As a separate legal entity, your company receives its own £120,000 limit, even if you also have a personal account with the same bank.

  • Sole traders: Your personal and business deposits with the same bank are combined under a single £120,000 limit because there is no legal distinction between you and your business.

Learn more about FSCS protection.

Is online business banking safe?

Yes, online banking is very safe. Online business accounts use the same security standards as traditional banks, including encryption, two-factor authentication, and biometric logins for apps. Choosing a provider regulated by the FCA can add an extra layer of reassurance.

Is it easy to switch to an online business bank account?

Switching is usually straightforward. Many providers support online switching, and you can often move your incoming and outgoing payments over in just a few steps. However, it’s worth checking if the provider offers support for transferring regular payments and direct debits, especially if you’re moving from a traditional bank.

Learn more about business bank accounts

Discover more on how business bank accounts work with our in-depth guides.
Business bank accounts explained
Business bank accounts explained
Key benefits of a business bank account
Key benefits of a business bank account
Can I use my personal bank account for business?
Can I use my personal bank account for business?

About the author

Author imageMolly Hudson
Molly Hudson
Molly's expertise is underpinned by a passion for helping small business owners to understand what financial products are available to them. Day-to-day she works with teams to create user-led experiences that are easy to understand and engaging to use

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.7 out of 5
by 34,315 people
Really good price at £34 a month for…
Trust Pilot stars
Really good price at £34 a month for 900-1000mb. unbelievably fast installation date, (only 3 day) was the earliest which i thought I'd be waiting a week (5-7 day) minimum if i was lucky, and thought 10-14 days. only thing i would of liked is.. when i filled out the forms step 3 wants me or any new customer me 2 link it 2 a bank account for a direct debt which is fine but nothing about when the 1st payment is due out because if they try the day the engineer comes= ive no money till 27th) n wil...
John Barnard
So easy
Trust Pilot stars
So easy. I hope
Sir Anthony Jolliffe
Many offers and easier to understand
Trust Pilot stars
Many offers and easier to understand
Irina Crenganis