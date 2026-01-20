We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Whether you’re a sole trader, freelancer or limited company, online business accounts make it easier to track spending, make payments and stay on top of cash flow.
An online business bank account is a fully functional business account that can be opened and managed digitally via an app or online banking. It operates in the same way as a traditional business bank account, letting you make payments, receive income and manage cash flow, but without the need for branch visits. Online business accounts may be:
App-only accounts offered by digital banks and fintechs
Digital-first accounts with no physical branches
Traditional business accounts that offer comprehensive online and mobile banking
Most online business bank accounts allow you to send and receive payments, monitor your balance in real time, download statements, and connect to accounting software, all from your phone or laptop.
Online business accounts aren’t one-size-fits-all. Some are better suited to everyday banking, while others focus on extra digital tools, so it helps to know what matters most to you.
Many online business bank accounts can be opened in minutes, with no paperwork or branch visits. This is especially useful for new businesses that need to get up and running quickly.
Some of the most popular online business accounts are free, with no monthly charges and basic UK transactions included. Always check for limits on free payments or charges for premium features.
If you expect to do most of your banking on your phone, the quality of the app matters. Useful features can include real-time balance updates, spending alerts, simple payments and tools for managing who has access to the account.
Some online business accounts can connect directly to accounting software. These integrations can help reduce admin and make it easier to keep on top of tax and bookkeeping.
While many providers rely on in-app chat, some online business accounts also offer phone support, which is still a must-have for many UK SMEs.
Most online business bank accounts use security features like two-factor authentication. Many are also protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but coverage can differ depending on the provider, so check before you commit.
Applying for a business bank account online is straightforward, but it helps to know what you’ll need and what to expect.
Compare online business accounts to find one that suits your business size, transaction volume and budget.
You’ll typically need a personal ID, proof of address and basic business details. Limited companies may need a Companies House registration number.
Most applications are completed online or in-app and take less than 10 minutes.
This often involves uploading ID and completing a quick selfie or video check.
Some online business accounts are opened instantly, while others may take a few days if additional checks are needed.
To open an online business account, you’ll usually need:
Personal ID (passport or driving licence)
Proof of address
Business details, like your company registration number if you’re a limited company
Some accounts may also ask for information about your business activities or turnover
Having these documents to hand can make the application process smoother.
It depends on the provider. Some online business accounts can be approved almost instantly, while others may take a few days if additional checks are needed.
Generally, the process is faster than opening a traditional branch-based account.
Yes, most UK-licensed online banks are covered by the FSCS. This protects eligible deposits up to £120,000 per person, per authorised institution.
The way this protection applies depends on your business structure:
Limited companies: As a separate legal entity, your company receives its own £120,000 limit, even if you also have a personal account with the same bank.
Sole traders: Your personal and business deposits with the same bank are combined under a single £120,000 limit because there is no legal distinction between you and your business.
Yes, online banking is very safe. Online business accounts use the same security standards as traditional banks, including encryption, two-factor authentication, and biometric logins for apps. Choosing a provider regulated by the FCA can add an extra layer of reassurance.
Switching is usually straightforward. Many providers support online switching, and you can often move your incoming and outgoing payments over in just a few steps. However, it’s worth checking if the provider offers support for transferring regular payments and direct debits, especially if you’re moving from a traditional bank.
