By using the Current Account Switch Service, which covers most UK banks and building societies, switching a business bank account is straightforward. If your business has fewer than 50 employees and a turnover of £6.5 million or less, you can switch in just seven working days.

To prepare, review and cancel any unnecessary payments, request a copy of your account history, and select a switch date that suits you. On the switch date, your balance, Direct Debits, and standing orders will transfer to your new account, and your old account will close.

The Current Account Switch Guarantee protects you from any issues during the process. If needed, you can opt for a partial switch, allowing you to keep your old account open for specific features or overdraft support.