Samantha Downes is a freelance journalist who covers personal finance and news for national newspapers and specialist finance publications.

She has written extensively on consumer issues, insurance, mortgages and pensions for the i paper as well as investment as an editor at What Investment magazine. She is the author of two finance books and a blogger for The Talented Ladies Club.

Car insurance fronting
17 May 2022

Car Insurance Fronting and its Repercussions

Fronting is falsely putting somebody who is cheaper to insure as the main driver on a policy when the real main driver would be more expensive to insure.

Car MOT: How to check MOT history and get reminders
17 May 2022

Paperless driving licence: What you need to know

As of 8th June 2015, the paper counterpart to your driving licence is no longer required. Find out how this affects car hire and those who drive for work.

31 March 2021

Advanced driving and intensive driving courses

Advanced driving course can make you a safer risk to insurers. Find out about the benefits of taking advanced driving and intensive driving courses and what insurance discounts you might get.

Driver with Covid mask
23 February 2021

Is commuting covered by my car insurance during lockdown if I need to drive to work?

We explain how the latest coronavirus car insurance extension cover works while non-essential travel is technically banned.

Uswitch guide to buying a used car
21 January 2021

Your guide to buying a used car

With sales of used cars on the increase, here’s our guide to the dos and don’ts of buying a second-hand car

How can you manage your finances in Brexit Britain?
15 January 2021

What Brexit Mean for your Car Insurance?

Driving abroad after Brexit. What does the EU’s deal with the UK means for you and your car insurance after 1 January 2021?

Driver with Covid mask
11 December 2020

Your car and Covid-19: a 10-point checklist for motorists

A guide for motorists wanting to stay safe and roadworthy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

How can you manage your finances in Brexit Britain?
11 December 2020

What does the no-deal Brexit mean for your car insurance?

Find out what the UK leaving the European Union (EU) means for you and your car insurance after 1 January2021.

The costs of learning to drive a car in the UK
18 August 2020

What is Pass Plus and can it cut the cost of car insurance?

Pass Plus is an advanced driving scheme that can help inexperienced drivers drive more safely. We explain how Pass Plus works and how it can lead to cheaper car insurance.

