What's average daily energy usage?

Based on the figures above, the average daily usage for gas would be 26.03 kWh and the average daily usage for electricity would be 6.85 kWh.

How is the average gas and electricity bill set?

When we talk about average gas and electricity bills, we’re usually talking about the price of standard variable tariffs.

The average gas and electricity bill for those on standard variable tariffs is affected almost entirely by the level of the energy price cap, which is set by Ofgem according to wholesale market prices. It limits the price that suppliers can charge per unit rate of gas and electricity. If wholesale prices rise, so does the cap.

There are two main elements that affect average gas and electricity bills in the UK, then: wholesale market prices, and then Ofgem's reaction via the price cap. But the average bill is only average if that’s the amount of energy you use - if you use more or less, your bill will be higher or lower than the average.

What influences my energy costs?

Everyone uses different amounts of energy depending on their lifestyle and circumstances. For example, a large home with a family living in it is likely to use more energy than a small flat with one occupant because there is more space to heat and more rooms to light. A home that is well-insulated will use less energy than one where the insulation needs to be updated, as will a home with energy-efficient appliances.

Ultimately, being aware of how you use energy and how energy-efficient your home is will have a big impact on your energy costs because you'll be able to see where you might be able to use less energy and save money.

How do I check if my energy bill is correct?

The easiest way to check if your energy bill is correct is to cross-check your bill against your meter to see if the readings match up. Your bill should also tell you if your usage (and therefore the amount you're being charged) is estimated, which means your supplier doesn't have an accurate meter reading to use. This is where smart meters can help in terms of automatically sending readings to your supplier.

How do seasonal changes impact gas and electricity bills throughout the year?

The amount we pay for energy changes as our energy usage changes throughout the year (though we may continue to pay the same Direct Debit amount until our supplier decides to update it).

In the summer, we tend to use less energy because it's lighter for longer so we don't need to turn on the lights, and warmer so we don't use heating. In the winter, the opposite is true, so we usually use more energy and spend more on our bills as a result.

How do regional variations affect average gas and electricity bills across different parts of the UK?

Average energy bills can differ across different areas of the UK. Regional price changes are affected by:

The number of customers the energy company has in your area

The amount of energy the supplier buys from generators in your area

The different charges imposed on the energy supplier by your area's distribution network

The level of energy usage by customers in your area.

Find out more in our regional energy prices guide.

Why has my energy bill gone up?

Your energy bill could have gone up for a range of reasons:

You may be using more energy than you were before

Your supplier may be estimating your usage

Your meter may have been mixed up with someone using more energy than you

You may be on a standard variable tariff where your unit rates go up or down depending on the price cap - if the price cap goes up, your unit rates will do as well.

How can I reduce my home energy costs?

Energy customers can reduce their home energy costs by reducing their energy usage wherever possible. For instance, you can invest in energy-efficient appliances and make sure your home is well-insulated.

One of the key ways you can manage your energy use more effectively is to use Uswitch’s free mobile app. It connects to your smart meter, tracks energy use throughout your home and uses that information to provide you with personalised energy advice and opportunities to reduce the amount of energy you use. Smart meter statistics show that smart meters have an accuracy rate of 95.5% when it comes to reporting your domestic energy consumption, so you should only be charged for the energy you use because the likelihood of human error when reporting energy usage is reduced.

There are also 104 energy-saving tips that Uswitch has compiled for every area of the home and every budget that may inspire some opportunities as far as your home’s energy efficiency is concerned.

What if I'm struggling with my energy bills?

If you're struggling with your bills, there is support available (though you may not necessarily qualify for it). The first thing to do is contact your supplier to see how it can help. Together, you can either come up with a payment plan or, in extreme cases, there might be a fund designed to help those most in need with their energy bills.

There is no widespread government support this winter, but there are the usual schemes (Warm Home Discount, Winter Fuel Payment and Cold Weather Payment) in addition to local authority and council funding that can be used to help those who need it most. There is also help available from charities and similar organisations.

Find out more about getting help with energy bills here.