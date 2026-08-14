Credit card eligibility checker

How does the eligibility checker work?

The eligibility checker uses the information you've provided to run a soft credit check on your credit file. We do this to estimate the likelihood of you being accepted for a credit card. Unlike a full credit card application, it is not visible to potential lenders.

We work with Experian who will do a soft credit check to cross-reference the information you have provided with the acceptance criteria of different credit card providers.

Your information is kept securely and will be used in accordance with our terms of use and privacy policy as well as the Terms of Use and Privacy policy of Experian.

Who can use this service?

Anyone over 18 with a UK address can use our eligibility checker.

To get the most accurate results, you'll typically need at least three years of address history. You could still get a credit card without this, but there'll be a more limited number available to you.