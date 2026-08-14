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Credit card eligibility checker

Check your credit card eligibility in minutes

We've partnered with Experian to help you find the right credit card without impacting your credit score

Find your ideal credit card in minutes

  • Check your eligibility without impacting your credit score

  • Explore options from top UK credit card providers

  • Choose the right card for your needs

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Uswitch Limited is a credit broker, not a lender, for consumer credit.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

AuthorOlly McConnell
Fact checkerChristian Blunden
Last updatedJuly 20th, 2026
Student credit cards, student at laptop

How does the eligibility checker work?

The eligibility checker uses the information you've provided to run a soft credit check on your credit file. We do this to estimate the likelihood of you being accepted for a credit card. Unlike a full credit card application, it is not visible to potential lenders.

We work with Experian who will do a soft credit check to cross-reference the information you have provided with the acceptance criteria of different credit card providers.

Your information is kept securely and will be used in accordance with our terms of use and privacy policy as well as the Terms of Use and Privacy policy of Experian.

Who can use this service?

Anyone over 18 with a UK address can use our eligibility checker.

To get the most accurate results, you'll typically need at least three years of address history. You could still get a credit card without this, but there'll be a more limited number available to you.

Will using the eligibility checker appear on my credit file?

Not to potential lenders. You might be able to see the search yourself if you look at your report, but as a soft credit check, no one else will be able to.

That's because it's not the same as a formal application for credit, meaning using this tool will not be flagged to potential lenders as an application on your credit report.

A soft credit check simply means, we look at the information you’ve provided and information on your credit report to estimate your credit score (we do not see the score you do).

This also means we can only provide an estimate of your eligibility for a credit card and cannot guarantee acceptance or rejection.

Lots of hard checks (or formal applications) could make it look like you are desperate for credit. This is off-putting to prospective credit card providers or lenders because it suggests you cannot repay debt.

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Our expert says

The eligibility checker helps you to understand what credit cards you'll likely to be approved for based on your credit profile. It also does this without impacting your credit score.

Christian Blunden profile
Christian Blunden-
Credit card expert

Why do you need my personal and employment details?

Your age, name and address are used to verify your identity and match it up to your credit file.

Credit card providers care about the security of your income, employment status or retirement income, as well as the amount of debt you have.

Some cards have minimum income requirements. To avoid inaccurate probability results, please ensure this is accurate.

How long are my results valid for?

Your eligibility results are estimates based on information pulled from your credit profile on the day you perform the check. However, these estimates may become less accurate as time passes, especially if you do anything that might affect your credit score or your circumstances change.

Our soft credit checking partners (Experian) refresh the information they use in order to estimate your eligibility on a monthly basis.

So, if you are looking at results that are a few weeks old, a new eligibility check could get you more accurate results.

If you have any pre-approved results, these are only valid for 24 hours from when you first complete the eligibility check.

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About the author

Olly McConnell profileOlly McConnell
Olly joined the team in 2022 and used his SEO expertise to make sure more consumers found the right financial products. Now, he is a product marketing manager and Olly works alongside commercial and marketing teams to grow our product offering within financial services.

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