How do I find the cheapest electricity supplier?

There isn’t one single cheap electricity supplier for everyone. The cheapest electricity deal for you will depend on your consumption levels, the type of meter you have (standard, prepayment or smart meter), what type of tariff you’d prefer (fixed or variable), and whether you’d like your electricity to be renewable.

Make sure you compare electricity prices regularly to make sure you’re on the best deal

Try to have a recent bill or annual statement to hand so you can compare electricity prices tailored to your usage

If you use both gas and electricity in your home, be sure to compare electricity prices alongside dual fuel energy deals. You might find that a dual fuel tariff works out cheaper for you.

If you haven’t switched energy in a while, it’s likely you’re on your supplier’s standard variable tariff, which is typically the most expensive type of plan. The cheapest electricity tariffs can often be found by switching to a fixed deal. You might not even need to switch away from your supplier to get a better deal - run a comparison to find the cheapest electricity tariff on offer from your supplier.

If you only use electricity in your home, enter your details and we’ll show you the cheapest electricity deals we can switch you to today. If you use both gas and electricity in your home we’ll automatically show you dual fuel deals – but if you want to compare electricity prices on their own, simply select ‘show me electricity deals’ on your results page.