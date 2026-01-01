BT TV Deals

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Why choose BT TV?
Free YouView, YouView+ or YouView+ Ultra HD set-top box
Available with BT broadband, with speeds of up to 67Mb
TNT Sports included with select TV packages
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Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
BT TV – now known as EE TV – gives you the ability to pause and rewind live TV, plus you get access to catch-up TV and hours of on-demand content, allowing you to watch TV the way you want to.
New customers can receive an EE TV Box Pro to get the top-end experience when they sign up for a TV package. However, BT YouView set-top boxes are still available with slightly fewer features.
The EE TV Box Pro lets you record up to 600 hours of TV on its 1TB hard drive, pause and rewind live TV for up to two hours, record remotely with the EE TV app, and of course watch a range of EE TV content.
Find out more about what channels are on BT TV.
Yes, you can. Netflix is one of the apps you can access on all EE TV boxes. As long as you have a Netflix subscription, you can use your EE TV set-top box to watch Netflix directly on your TV.
NOW is fully integrated into the EE TV experience. So you can add subscription packages with monthly NOW TV memberships, giving you access to all of the best Sky TV content.
Sports fans are more than catered for with BT. Below we take a look at the viewing options you'll have available.
TNT Sports is already included for customers with a number of EE TV bundles. Otherwise, it can be added for a small fee on a rolling monthly basis.
TNT Sports encompasses four channels: TNT Sports 1, 2 and 3, plus TNT Sports ESPN. With TNT Sports, you get access to every match in the UEFA Champions League, top games from the Premier League and FA Cup, and Box Nation, dedicated to boxing events.
Learn more about what's on TNT Sports.
For an additional charge, EE TV customers can add Sky Sports channels to their subscription. This is done via a NOT TV Sports membership which can be viewed directly via your set-top box and can be signed for ona month-to-month basis, so there’s no need to commit to a lengthy contract.
Not sure which one you prefer? Compare TNT sports and Sky Sports here.