BT TV Deals

With its YouView boxes, BT TV gives you the ability to pause and rewind live TV, plus you get access to catch-up TV and hours of on-demand content, allowing you to watch TV the way you want to.

BT YouView box

BT TV all starts with the BT YouView set-top box. It comes in three different models, each corresponding to one of BT's TV packages.

The basic YouView box comes with BT's Starter package. With this package, you get a total of 80 channels, including Freeview and BT Sport.

If you go for BT's mid-tier option, the Entertainment Plus package, you get the YouView+ box, which allows you to record TV shows, too. It has enough storage for up to 300 hours of television, and you can record across the 110 channels you get access to.

BT's top-tier box is the YouView+ UltraHD. As the name implies, this set-top box allows you to watch programmes in 4K, also known as UHD. This box comes with the Total Entertainment package, which offers 141 channels, 21 of which are in HD. With the Total Entertainment package, you can get BT Sport for free, and you can watch BT Sport in HD or 4K formats.

Find out more about what channels are on BT TV.

Can I watch Netflix on BT?

Yes, you can. Netflix is one of the apps included on all YouView boxes, so as long as you have a Netflix subscription, you can use your YouView to watch Netflix directly on your TV.

Learn more about what's on Netflix.

You'll also soon be able to watch NOW TV through BT.

What sports are on BT Sport?

Sports fans are more than catered for with BT TV. Below we take a look at some of the viewing options available.

BT Sport

BT Sport is already included for customers with the Starter + BT Sport package or the Total Entertainment package. Otherwise, it can be added for a small fee on a rolling monthly basis.

BT Sport encompasses four channels: BT Sports 1, 2 and 3, plus BT Sport ESPN. With BT Sport, you get access to every match in the UEFA Champions League, top games from the Premier League and FA Cup, and Box Nation, dedicated to boxing events.

Read more about what's on BT Sport.

BT and Sky Sports

For an additional charge, BT TV customers who live in a BT Infinity area can add Sky Sports Main Event and Main Event Extra to their package. This can be done on a month-to-month basis, so there’s no need to commit to a lengthy contract. Once NOW TV has integrated with YouView, BT subscribers will be able to get every Sky Sports channel through NOW TV's Sky Sports pass.

Not sure which one you prefer? Compare BT Sport and Sky Sports here.

BT TV movies

All BT TV packages give you access to the BT TV Store. There, you can find hundreds of films to buy and keep, including all the newest releases.

BT customers also have the option of adding on a Sky Cinema bundle to their package. Similar to the Sky Sports package, this can be done on a month-to-month basis.

Kids TV on BT TV

Kids programming is available on the Total Entertainment package, which gives you the Nickelodeon channels, the Disney Channel and Cartoon Network, in addition to other kids' channels.