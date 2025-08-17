iPhone 17 deals
Looking for the best iPhone 17 deals? You’re in the right place. Apple hasn’t launched its 2025 iPhone lineup just yet, but this page will be your go-to hub for the latest offers as soon as they go live.
iPhone 17: everything we know so far
Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup will feature four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the long-running “Plus” model expected to be dropped. That means the standard iPhone 17 will be the sole entry-level option, sitting below the Air and Pro models. While it’s expected to keep a design similar to last year’s iPhone 16, most of the buzz this year is around the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air and the feature-packed iPhone 17 Pro.
Early reports suggest the base iPhone 17 will see the fewest changes in terms of new features and design tweaks. One upgrade the iPhone 17 will get is a bump in display size, from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, matching the size of the new iPhone 17 Pro.
Display
Screen increased from 6.1 to 6.3 inches
Design
120Hz refresh rate included for the first time
Cameras
Selfie camera upgrade to 24MP from 12MP
Price
Potential for a £50 increase to £849
Rumoured specifications
- 6.27-inch, 120Hz LTPO display
- Black, White, Steel Gray, Green, Purple, Light Blue colourways
- A19 processor
- 24MP TrueDepth camera
- 50W MagSafe charging
- iOS 26
- Starting from £799-£849
Phone 17 deals – coming soon
Apple’s latest flagship is almost here. The iPhone 17 is set to bring a bigger 6.3-inch display, sleeker design, and powerful new performance upgrades, all in one stunning package. This year's iPhone looks set to impress with rumours pointing to improved cameras, faster chips, and fresh colour options.
We’ll be bringing you the best iPhone 17 deals from all the major UK networks as soon as they’re announced for pay-monthly contracts. Whether upgrading from an older iPhone or switching from Android, you can compare tariffs, upfront costs, and monthly payments in one place.
Bookmark this page and check back soon for the latest launch-day offers and preorder prices. The moment the iPhone 17 goes on sale, you’ll find competitive deals right here.
Rumoured pricing
Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 could launch at around £50 more than the iPhone 16, which would be £849. That would put the base model in roughly the same ballpark as last year, though with a small bump to reflect upgraded components. Exact UK contract prices will be confirmed closer to launch, and you’ll find them all here first.
Design and display upgrades
The iPhone 17 is tipped to keep Apple’s clean, minimalist aesthetic but introduce slimmer bezels for a more modern look. One of the most noticeable rumoured changes will be the larger 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 16.
That size increase should make the iPhone 17 better for streaming, gaming, and multitasking, without making it feel too bulky in the hand. The panel is expected to remain an OLED with sharp colours and deep blacks, while higher refresh rates will likely stay exclusive to the Pro models.
Camera improvements
While the iPhone 17 is expected to keep a dual-lens rear camera, rumours point to a major upgrade to the selfie camera to 24MP for crisper photos and clearer video calls.
The Pro and Pro Max models could include triple 48MP lenses, periscope zoom tech, and improved low-light performance. Some of those enhancements may eventually filter down to the standard iPhone, but at launch, the focus is expected to be on improving the front-facing camera for casual users and content creators alike.
When to expect iPhone 17 deals
If Apple sticks to its usual calendar, the iPhone 17 will be unveiled in early September 2025, with preorders opening a few days later and launch day about a week after that.
As soon as the iPhone 17 is officially announced, we’ll update this page with every major UK deal — from unlimited data plans to budget-friendly contracts. Bookmark this page now so you don’t miss out when the offers drop.