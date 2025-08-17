Apple’s latest flagship is almost here. The iPhone 17 is set to bring a bigger 6.3-inch display, sleeker design, and powerful new performance upgrades, all in one stunning package. This year's iPhone looks set to impress with rumours pointing to improved cameras, faster chips, and fresh colour options.

We’ll be bringing you the best iPhone 17 deals from all the major UK networks as soon as they’re announced for pay-monthly contracts. Whether upgrading from an older iPhone or switching from Android, you can compare tariffs, upfront costs, and monthly payments in one place.

Bookmark this page and check back soon for the latest launch-day offers and preorder prices. The moment the iPhone 17 goes on sale, you’ll find competitive deals right here.

Rumoured pricing

Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 could launch at around £50 more than the iPhone 16, which would be £849. That would put the base model in roughly the same ballpark as last year, though with a small bump to reflect upgraded components. Exact UK contract prices will be confirmed closer to launch, and you’ll find them all here first.

Design and display upgrades

The iPhone 17 is tipped to keep Apple’s clean, minimalist aesthetic but introduce slimmer bezels for a more modern look. One of the most noticeable rumoured changes will be the larger 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 16.

That size increase should make the iPhone 17 better for streaming, gaming, and multitasking, without making it feel too bulky in the hand. The panel is expected to remain an OLED with sharp colours and deep blacks, while higher refresh rates will likely stay exclusive to the Pro models.

Camera improvements