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Uswitch Tips
Usually, yes. Compared to broadband packages that include TV or home phone services, broadband-only deals will likely be cheaper.
However, prices may still vary by quite a lot depending on the deal’s broadband speed, contract length and the provider offering it.
Our broadband-only page will likely show many deals available to you for under £25 per month.
Even broadband only deals can come in different shapes and sizes. To find the best one for you, consider the internet speed vs the price on offer, and choose a contract length that suits your living situation.
You can also get more help with choosing a broadband provider with our broadband provider reviews.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Broadband only deals are packages that don't include any extra charges for landline, mobile, or TV services. You pay for your internet access, and that's it.
With a broadband only deal, you pay only for your broadband. This is ideal if you don't need landline or TV services and just want to get online as easily and quickly as possible.
One of the main benefits of these deals is that they tend to be cheaper, so they’re a great option if you're looking to keep your bills low or if you're looking for student broadband. And as you won't be paying extra for services you don't use, it can also be a simpler option with less admin.
However, there are a couple of things to be aware of when looking for the best broadband only deals. Some providers have varying definitions of this, so there are a few key differences to remember.
Most often, 'broadband only' is without a paid home phone package. However, many broadband connections still need phone lines to work, even if you don't want to use them to make calls. However, paying for line rental isn't common these days.
Nowadays, all types of broadband offer a broadband-only connection, even if the internet connection itself still needs a phone line to reach your home. Here are the different ways you could select a broadband only deal.
By far the most common way to get home internet, 'fixed' broadband refers to a connection that you get via a cable.
There are several different types of fixed broadband networks out there, such as Openreach, Virgin Media, CityFibre, and a number of other smaller broadband networks. But this term refers to anything from part-fibre to full-fibre, Virgin Media's cable broadband, to full copper ADSL.
This type of wireless broadband connects you to the internet using a 4G or 5G mobile network via a data-only SIM card. No phone line is required, but a strong mobile connection in your home is a must.
Satellite broadband is available from a small number of providers that operate in the UK. The most well-known is Starlink, which has full UK coverage but high entry prices at the moment, since it has only been operating commercially for a couple of years.
Older, more widely available broadband connections like part-fibre and ADSL still require a copper phone line to reach your home, but this doesn't mean you need to pay for a landline or separate line rental charges.
With these types of broadband, you can still select a broadband-only deal, but the connection will be delivered through the same cables that often supply home phone services.
It's also worth noting that fibre-optic cables support digital home phone services. So, with all types of fixed-cable broadband, it's completely up to you whether to choose a landline.
Almost all UK broadband providers offer some form of broadband only deal. For some UK homes, connections will still need to be made with a phone line, but nowadays, you won't usually be charged line rental as an additional cost.
And of course, most of the big providers now offer full fibre connections to a good number of UK properties, too. So, if the service is available to your home, you can also choose a broadband-only deal with them.
The main disadvantage of a broadband-only package is that if you also watch a lot of pay-TV, it will likely cost more to pay separate providers for your broadband and TV services.
The main TV providers in the UK - Sky, BT and Virgin Media - all offer broadband services that you can bundle together with your TV cost. So you may end up saving money if you choose to get both services from the same provider.
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
Yes. Virgin's fibre deals are all available without a landline, and full fibre providers can deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps without needing a phone connection. If these services are available in your area, you can enjoy fast fibre broadband deals without a phone line.
Around three in four of UK homes also have full fibre. This eliminates the need for a phone line and offers similar (sometimes faster) speeds than Virgin Media. So, if full fibre is available to you, it might be a good option for a broadband-only connection.
If not, however, you will need to pay an extra line rental charge to access part-fibre broadband from providers that use the Openreach network, which includes BT, Sky, and TalkTalk.
Take a look at our latest no contract and monthly rolling broadband deals.
“Even if you still need a phone line to get broadband, you won't need to pay for a landline phone on top of your broadband service for it to work.
With landline use on the way down and streaming becoming an ever-more popular way to watch TV, it's now very common for people to just opt for a broadband-only deal. You should be able to find a range of them available from various providers.”
While broadband only deals will be the better option for many people who don't have an interest in phone or TV services, if you do want to add these options to your home, it may often be cheaper to opt for a bundled package, such as a broadband and home phone deal, even if you only use these services occasionally.
For instance, while many broadband-only providers offer pay-as-you-go phone services, a bundle with included calls may be cheaper depending on how often you use them.
Meanwhile, adding pay TV channels to a bundle will often be less costly than getting them separately, as many pay-TV providers offer better deals for those who take broadband and phone services from them. Just keep in mind that some may come with higher upfront costs.
Therefore, if you are considering getting a TV and broadband deal, compare broadband, phone, and TV deals to ensure you're getting the best package for your needs.
Browse our range of broadband deals with 12-month contracts on Uswitch.