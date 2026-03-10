What are broadband only deals?

Broadband only deals are packages that don't include any extra charges for landline, mobile, or TV services. You pay for your internet access, and that's it.

With a broadband only deal, you pay only for your broadband. This is ideal if you don't need landline or TV services and just want to get online as easily and quickly as possible.

One of the main benefits of these deals is that they tend to be cheaper, so they’re a great option if you're looking to keep your bills low or if you're looking for student broadband. And as you won't be paying extra for services you don't use, it can also be a simpler option with less admin.

However, there are a couple of things to be aware of when looking for the best broadband only deals. Some providers have varying definitions of this, so there are a few key differences to remember.

Most often, 'broadband only' is without a paid home phone package. However, many broadband connections still need phone lines to work, even if you don't want to use them to make calls. However, paying for line rental isn't common these days.

What types of broadband only deals are there?

Nowadays, all types of broadband offer a broadband-only connection, even if the internet connection itself still needs a phone line to reach your home. Here are the different ways you could select a broadband only deal.

1. Fixed broadband

By far the most common way to get home internet, 'fixed' broadband refers to a connection that you get via a cable.

There are several different types of fixed broadband networks out there, such as Openreach, Virgin Media, CityFibre, and a number of other smaller broadband networks. But this term refers to anything from part-fibre to full-fibre, Virgin Media's cable broadband, to full copper ADSL.

2. Mobile broadband

This type of wireless broadband connects you to the internet using a 4G or 5G mobile network via a data-only SIM card. No phone line is required, but a strong mobile connection in your home is a must.

3. Satellite broadband

Satellite broadband is available from a small number of providers that operate in the UK. The most well-known is Starlink, which has full UK coverage but high entry prices at the moment, since it has only been operating commercially for a couple of years.

Do broadband only deals still come with a phone line?

Older, more widely available broadband connections like part-fibre and ADSL still require a copper phone line to reach your home, but this doesn't mean you need to pay for a landline or separate line rental charges.

With these types of broadband, you can still select a broadband-only deal, but the connection will be delivered through the same cables that often supply home phone services.

It's also worth noting that fibre-optic cables support digital home phone services. So, with all types of fixed-cable broadband, it's completely up to you whether to choose a landline.