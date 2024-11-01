Honest Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£12.50 a monthfor 2 months, then £25.00
No contract
Unlimited5G data
- No price rise in 2024
Looking for a cheap Honest Mobile SIM only deal? Compare no-contract deals with a range of eco-conscious data bundles to suit your needs.
Uswitch tips
1. Choose your new deal
Select a deal below and click through to the network’s site.
2. Get your PAC code
You’ll need a special code to keep your number when you switch. It's quick and free:
Text PAC to 65075 to receive your code.
3. Give the code to your new network
Contact the new network after signing up to provide them with your PAC code, which will begin the process and will automatically cancel your previous plan. Alternatively, you can enter the PAC code when signing up on the network’s site.
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.07 a monthfor 2 months, then £12.15
12 month contract
4 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£7.87 a monthfor 2 months, then £15.75
12 month contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.75 a monthfor 2 months, then £13.50
No contract
4 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£8.75 a monthfor 2 months, then £17.50
No contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£11.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £22.50
12 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Since launching in 2019, Honest Mobile has positioned itself as a ‘green’ alternative to the traditional big mobile network providers. Honest Mobile is the UK’s first B Corp mobile network, a carbon-negative company, and a member of 1% for the Planet.
When choosing the best Honest Mobile SIM only deal for you, it’s important to factor in how much data you actually need. The provider only offers monthly 4GB, 10GB, and Unlimited SIM only plans, so only select the higher data options if you think you need them to avoid paying unnecessary fees.
Unlike many other providers, Honest Mobile rewards loyalty by reducing your phone bill by 5% every year you have been with them (up to 30%) and pledges never to raise your bill mid-contract.
Honest Mobile also includes EU roaming in all of its packages in the form of 5 free days every trip to ensure you can stay connected while abroad. Another perk is that it only offers 30-day or 12-month contracts, so if you are unhappy at any point, you don’t have long to wait until you can change your plan.
Honest Mobile is a fantastic company to get your SIM only deal from if you are environmentally conscious. As mentioned before, it was the first UK mobile network B Corp, which means it has been verified to meet high social and environmental performance standards.
This is due to companies like Honest Mobile, which are carbon-negative (removing double the carbon created across the phone's lifespan) and donate 1% of revenue to fighting climate change.
Honest Mobile SIM only features:
Honest Mobile offers three plans, all of which come with unlimited UK messages and minutes. They differ only in the amount of data you can use each month, which is 4GB, 10GB, and Unlimited.
The prices reflect the data you can access, with monthly costs ranging from £10 to £25. However, remember that your bill will decrease over time.
Ordering and activating a SIM with Honest Mobile could not be easier, depending on which type of SIM you opt for.
If you opt for an eSIM, simply:
For a physical SIM:
When switching between networks, keeping your number and using it on your new network is effortless. Just send a text with the word PAC to 65075 to obtain your PAC code from your previous provider.
Then, when registering with Honest Mobile, provide this code, and they'll handle the transfer of your existing number.
If you don’t want to rely on your included minutes to make calls, you can easily make and receive them over Wi-Fi as long as you have a stable connection. All of Honest Mobile’s plans fully support Wi-Fi calling as long as you have a compatible phone.
Honest Mobile prides itself on its customer service and really promotes its friendly customer service team. In 2023, its response time to customers was a rapid 35 seconds.
Its support hours are Monday through Friday, 8am—7pm, and Saturday through Sunday, 10am—6pm.
There are three ways to contact Honest Mobile: