Honest Mobile also includes EU roaming in all of its packages in the form of 5 free days every trip to ensure you can stay connected while abroad. Another perk is that it only offers 30-day or 12-month contracts, so if you are unhappy at any point, you don’t have long to wait until you can change your plan.

Honest Mobile is a fantastic company to get your SIM only deal from if you are environmentally conscious. As mentioned before, it was the first UK mobile network B Corp, which means it has been verified to meet high social and environmental performance standards.

This is due to companies like Honest Mobile, which are carbon-negative (removing double the carbon created across the phone's lifespan) and donate 1% of revenue to fighting climate change.

Honest Mobile SIM only features:

Loyalty discount - Your bill will decrease over time up to 30%

- Your bill will decrease over time up to 30% Lightning-fast speeds - Powered by Three’s network to ensure fast data speeds

- Powered by Three’s network to ensure fast data speeds 5 days’ free EU roaming - Receive up to 20GB/month across 5 days every single EU trip you go on

- Receive up to 20GB/month across 5 days every single EU trip you go on Flexible plans - You can choose between 30-day or 12-month plans for whatever package you choose

- You can choose between 30-day or 12-month plans for whatever package you choose 99.8% UK coverage - No need to worry about a bad signal with Three’s 5G network

- No need to worry about a bad signal with Three’s 5G network Carbon negative - Reduce your carbon footprint and secure a great phone deal

What SIM only deals does Honest Mobile offer?

Honest Mobile offers three plans, all of which come with unlimited UK messages and minutes. They differ only in the amount of data you can use each month, which is 4GB, 10GB, and Unlimited.

The prices reflect the data you can access, with monthly costs ranging from £10 to £25. However, remember that your bill will decrease over time.

How do I activate my Honest Mobile SIM?

Ordering and activating a SIM with Honest Mobile could not be easier, depending on which type of SIM you opt for.

If you opt for an eSIM, simply:

Order your eSIM from Honest Mobile

Download your eSIM by scanning the QR code or setting it up manually

Activate your eSIM in the Honest app and follow the steps provided

For a physical SIM:

Order your 100% recycled plastic SIM card with carbon-negative shipping

Register your SIM by entering the last four digits of the number on the back into the app

Insert your new SIM card into your phone

Can I keep my number with an Honest Mobile SIM only deal?

When switching between networks, keeping your number and using it on your new network is effortless. Just send a text with the word PAC to 65075 to obtain your PAC code from your previous provider.

Then, when registering with Honest Mobile, provide this code, and they'll handle the transfer of your existing number.

Honest Mobile Wi-Fi calling

If you don’t want to rely on your included minutes to make calls, you can easily make and receive them over Wi-Fi as long as you have a stable connection. All of Honest Mobile’s plans fully support Wi-Fi calling as long as you have a compatible phone.

Honest Mobile customer service

Honest Mobile prides itself on its customer service and really promotes its friendly customer service team. In 2023, its response time to customers was a rapid 35 seconds.

Its support hours are Monday through Friday, 8am—7pm, and Saturday through Sunday, 10am—6pm.

There are three ways to contact Honest Mobile: