Mortgage eligibility depends on a number of factors, including loan to value, outgoings, salary, and debt to income ratio. If you're remortgaging, it can be easier to get a mortgage as you will have already met the eligibility criteria the first time round.

However, if you've had a significant change in your circumstances since you took our your mortgage, you might have trouble. Say your outgoings have increased or you've lost your job. In which case, you may no longer pass affordability tests for your remortgage. People in this situation are known as mortgage prisoners, as they are unable to remortgage onto a cheaper deal.