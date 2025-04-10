Remortgage to save money

There are a number of ways you could make both short-term and longer-term savings by shopping around remortgage deals:

1. You're on your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR)

This rate is usually higher than other deals available so at this point, people often look at the best remortgage deals available to them, to see if they could save on their existing rate

2. You've gained equity in your home

If you've gained substantial equity in your home, the loan to value (LTV) ratio of your borrowing will have reduced. This means that the percentage of your borrowing has fallen compared to the cost of the property. As the best remortgage rates tend to be available to those with the lowest LTV, this might be a good time to look at your options

3. Interest rates are increasing

You're on a variable rate deal and there are increases in the Bank of England base rate, you may feel the need for more stability with your repayments. A fixed-rate mortgage can give you peace of mind, as the interest rate cannot increase until the fixed-rate period is over.

4. You want more flexibility with mortgage payments

One way to save money on your mortgage in the longer term is to repay it more quickly, as this reduces the total amount of interest you'll pay over the mortgage term. Some mortgages allow overpayments of up to 10% of the loan per year, but if you want to overpay more you might consider remortgaging to a deal with more flexible terms. An offset mortgage can also help you to pay your mortgage off sooner