At Uswitch, you can view a wide selection of TV deals from leading TV providers, streaming services and other digital platforms.

Digital TV providers often bundle their services with broadband packages too, which can give you even better value for money. So if you're looking to combine your bills for a cheaper overall rate, our deals tables might offer a TV and broadband package that's right for you.

What to look for in UK TV packages

TV packages in the UK vary considerably depending on your choice of provider and TV service. When looking for the right deal, it’s important to first consider your TV viewing habits.

Do you like to watch new TV shows and movies as soon as they’re available?

If you love watching the latest TV shows and new movies as soon as they're released, you’ll probably want to go for a bigger digital TV package from providers like Sky and Virgin Media.

Do you watch a lot of live sports?

Live sports are available on a number of TV packages, but usually on the most expensive ones.

If you want to watch live sports, it can be more cost-effective to subscribe to a larger TV package that includes all of them. Individually adding separate services like Sky Sports and TNT Sports can quickly get expensive.

Do you have kids – young or old – who need quite a lot of entertainment?

Kids channels are usually included in TV packages from providers like Sky and Virgin Media – as are a number of music channels and reality TV channels for teenagers. But you can add these services individually on streaming services like NOW.

Do you like to have the TV on in the background and just rewatch episodes of your favourite shows?

Don’t discount the simple pleasure of having a constant stream of comfort content ready to watch.

Streaming services give you a great choice of content. But sometimes, having to make a choice means you never press play. Having access to a wide range of digital channels in bundle TV packages can be a great comfort that you don’t need to deny yourself.

Do you only really use streaming services these days and don’t tend to watch any other TV?

If you prefer to binge your content and don’t watch TV in the traditional format anymore, streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, NOW, and Amazon Prime are perfect for you. Just make sure you’ve got a good broadband connection, and you’re ready to go.

How to get the best TV deal for you

The best TV package deals will often be linked to a broadband provider. And since you need good internet to enjoy most TV services (especially on-demand and catch-up), it makes sense to start looking for TV deals from your broadband provider.

If your provider doesn’t offer TV package deals, or at least not the kind that you’re looking for, it’s time to look at what other TV providers can offer.