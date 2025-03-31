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At Uswitch, you can view a wide selection of TV deals from leading TV providers, streaming services and other digital platforms.
Digital TV providers often bundle their services with broadband packages too, which can give you even better value for money. So if you're looking to combine your bills for a cheaper overall rate, our deals tables might offer a TV and broadband package that's right for you.
TV packages in the UK vary considerably depending on your choice of provider and TV service. When looking for the right deal, it’s important to first consider your TV viewing habits.
If you love watching the latest TV shows and new movies as soon as they're released, you’ll probably want to go for a bigger digital TV package from providers like Sky and Virgin Media.
Live sports are available on a number of TV packages, but usually on the most expensive ones.
If you want to watch live sports, it can be more cost-effective to subscribe to a larger TV package that includes all of them. Individually adding separate services like Sky Sports and TNT Sports can quickly get expensive.
Kids channels are usually included in TV packages from providers like Sky and Virgin Media – as are a number of music channels and reality TV channels for teenagers. But you can add these services individually on streaming services like NOW.
Don’t discount the simple pleasure of having a constant stream of comfort content ready to watch.
Streaming services give you a great choice of content. But sometimes, having to make a choice means you never press play. Having access to a wide range of digital channels in bundle TV packages can be a great comfort that you don’t need to deny yourself.
If you prefer to binge your content and don’t watch TV in the traditional format anymore, streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, NOW, and Amazon Prime are perfect for you. Just make sure you’ve got a good broadband connection, and you’re ready to go.
The best TV package deals will often be linked to a broadband provider. And since you need good internet to enjoy most TV services (especially on-demand and catch-up), it makes sense to start looking for TV deals from your broadband provider.
If your provider doesn’t offer TV package deals, or at least not the kind that you’re looking for, it’s time to look at what other TV providers can offer.
Currently, the biggest TV providers in the UK market are Sky, BT, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk. Below, we will look at the TV packages offered by each to help you find the best deals.
Sky's Signature package includes a wide variety of pay-TV channels, including Sky Atlantic, FOX, Comedy Central and dedicated music and documentary channels like Discovery and Nat Geo Wild. If that's not enough, you can add and remove 31-day packs for Box Sets, HD or kids' content.
Sky’s Multiscreen option—which you can add for a fee—is also great because it allows you to enjoy Sky channels in different rooms in the same household at the same time.
Sky Signature is perfect for families and those that want access to as much TV content as possible. You can bundle in flexible access to Sky Sports, box sets and even Netflix and Disney Plus.
When it comes to the sheer volume of content and the number of ways in which you and your family can watch it, Sky TV is still your best choice.
Virgin Media has simplified its TV packages which are available as part of its broadband, TV and phone bundles. These include the Big Bundle, Bigger Bundle, and Ultimate Oomph Bundle, offering 100+, 190+ and 230+ channels respectively.
While the Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph TV package offers a huge selection of content, it’s the lower-end Big Bundle which probably offers the best value for most TV viewers.
The combination of over 100 premium channels bundled in with Virgin Media’s broadband, makes it a top-range broadband and TV package for a very reasonable price.
Check out the latest Virgin Media broadband and TV deals.
BT TV now trades exclusively as EE TV, allowing BT and EE customers to access a wealth of great TV content.
BT and Sky long ago called a truce in their battle for the airing rights to live sports in the UK. Their new collaboration has made it easier than ever for BT fans to access exclusive Sky content and vice versa.
As such, BT TV users can easily access a range of Sky channels on flexible monthly passes on the NOW streaming service. In return, Sky customers can add TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) to its Sky Sports packages.
There are TV packages specially designed for sports fans, TV lovers, movie buffs and kids. Most of the time, you'll find packages that offer the channels you want in related genres. In some cases, you can mix and match them into bundles or subscribe to individual channels to create your own personalised TV package.
The most expensive TV packages include movie and sports channels, but key TV packages can make even these affordable.
The cheapest TV package for movies is typically the NOW Cinema membership which you can purchase individually or add to other services like BT TV or TalkTalk TV. The NOW Cinema membership lets you watch thousands of new and classic movies, plus get a brand new premiere every day.
The trick to getting the cheapest TV sports package is to consider how much live sport you want to watch. The best sports package will give you access to the matches and events you want to see for the best price.
Are you interested in golf, rugby, Formula 1, boxing? Or are you just here for the football? As TV sports channels are typically the most expensive, make sure you’re selective when looking for the best sport package.
If you’re an all-around sports fan and want to watch everything, it can be tricky to find the cheapest TV sports package that gives you access to both Sky Sports and TNT Sports.
While it may cost the same to purchase TNT Sports from Sky as to purchase Sky Sports from BT, BT TV allows you to get a sports TV package without having to subscribe to all the other entertainment channels.
Read our guide on the what’s the cheapest way to watch football on TV for more details.
TV and broadband bundles are great for consumers looking to consolidate their monthly expenditures on entertainment and internet access, which can be quite expensive when purchased separately.
By picking a TV and broadband bundle, you’ll be paying fewer bills and potentially saving hundreds of pounds a year.
All the top TV and broadband providers, including BT, Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk, EE, and Plusnet, now offer simple and affordable TV and broadband bundles.