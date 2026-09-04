Ready to switch? Uswitch's pioneering Energy Accreditation scheme helps you make a well-informed choice based on how ‘green’ you want your plan to be.

Look for tariffs marked ‘Uswitch Green Tariff’. These meet our required standards, which are:

100% of electricity bought directly from renewable generators

70% of your electricity sourced from renewable generation as you use it

10% of your gas certified as renewable

Here’s how to find and choose a Uswitch Green Tariff accredited energy plan:

1. Enter your postcode above to run an energy comparison.

2. Click Filter above the results, tick Green plans under Plan features and click Show results to display only renewable energy plans.

3. Look for the Uswitch Green Tariff badge next to the plan, which indicates it’s been accredited by Uswitch.

4. Click Switch today to choose this tariff and let us handle the switching process for you.