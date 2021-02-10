Most short-term car insurance policies will include fully comprehensive cover, although some insurers may be able to offer third party or third party, fire and theft cover.

Comprehensive cover will normally include:

loss or damage caused by vandalism, theft or fire,

damage to the car in an accident

accident recovery and repair

legal cover in case of death or injury to other people

legal cover for damage to other people's cars or property

Fully comprehensive cover means you have cover for any damage and theft of the car are driving as well as for any damage you do to a third-party, their vehicle or their property, as well as loss

So if you don’t own the car you are driving fully comprehensive cover may be the best option, for peace of mind