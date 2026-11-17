What is temporary car insurance?
Short-term car insurance is flexible and affordable by design. Whether you’re driving occasionally or filling a temporary gap in cover, it’s often a smarter and more cost-effective choice than committing to a full annual policy.
What do you get with temporary car insurance?
Flexible durations
Get car insurance that lasts for hours, days, weeks or a month.
Comprehensive cover
Enjoy full cover with no risk to your no-claims bonus.
Instant protection
No matter how short-notice your needs are, you'll be covered in minutes.
If you need to drive for more than a few months, it might be worth exploring a standard policy.
How does temporary car insurance work?
The whole point of temporary vehicle insurance is that it’s a quick, easy, and user-friendly alternative to annual policies.
Here’s how it works:
- Select your vehicle and coverage period
- Confirm which car you’re insuring, when you want the policy to start, and how long you’ll need it – whether that’s a few hours or several days.
- Tailor your policy
- Pick from a range of fully comprehensive, budget-friendly policy options that match your driving needs.
- Get instant coverage
- Once you’ve completed your purchase, your policy activates immediately, allowing you to get on the road within minutes.
When your temporary car insurance ends, the cover simply expires. If you need more time, you can purchase another policy as needed – no long-term commitments or unnecessary spend required.
One of the great benefits of temporary car insurance is that it’s completely separate from any existing policies on the vehicle. This means there’s no impact on no-claims bonuses if an accident occurs.
Do you need temporary or annual car insurance?
Temporary car insurance is great if you only need to use a vehicle occasionally, but it’s not always going to be the best option for your driving needs. Here are some situations where a short-term policy will and won’t be right.
Temporary car insurance:
- Collecting a new vehicle
- Sharing the driving on a long journey
- If your regular vehicle is off the road
- Test-driving a vehicle
- Visiting the UK with an overseas licence
- Borrowing your parents' car
Annual car insurance:
- Regular commuting
- Travelling long distances frequently
- Building your no-claims bonus
- Insuring a leased or financed vehicle
- Regularly driving a family car
- Driving a company-owned car full-time
What are the benefits of comparing temporary car insurance quotes?
Comparing quotes from different providers helps you find the cover that’s tailored to your needs.
Save money
Find a policy that offers great value without paying for extras you don’t need.
Ensure complete cover
Not all short-term insurance policies are the same, so be sure to check yours includes everything you need before buying.
Only pay for what you use
Temporary insurance is all about flexibility, so you don’t waste money on unnecessary coverage.
Customise to your needs
Adjust your voluntary excess and policy add-ons to strike the perfect balance between cost and protection.
Even if you need to get cover in place quickly, it’s important to take time to read through your quotes and consider which is the right policy and the right price.
How much does temporary car insurance cost?
To give you an idea of how much it might cost you to get temporary cover for a period of hours, days, or weeks, here are the average* policy prices our customers paid last year.
As you can see, the price per day decreases the longer the policy duration, meaning weekly car insurance will be better value than hourly or daily premiums.
|Hourly car insurance cost
|Daily car insurance cost
|Weekly car insurance cost
|1 Hour: £21.93
|1 Day: £38.18
|1 Week: £112.97
|2 Hours: £25.69
|2 Days: £60.89
|1-2 Weeks: £155.27
|3 Hours: £27.20
|3 Days: £77.81
|2-3 Weeks: £203.89
|4 Hours: £30.11
|4 Days: £86.62
|3 weeks + : £272.52
|5 Hours: £32.37
|5 Days: £97.78
|6 Hours: £32.40
|6 Days: £103.91
*No two insurance policies are the same, so the costs listed above might not reflect the tailored options you receive when requesting quotes online. Figures are accurate as of 25/04/2023.
What affects the cost of temporary car insurance?
The cost of temporary car insurance depends on the driver, their licence, the vehicle they are looking to insure, along with several other factors. Here’s what insurers typically consider when quoting for temporary cover:
Driving history
If the driver has previous claims, accidents, or criminal convictions, this can lead to higher premiums. A clean driving record, on the other hand, often results in lower quotes.
Driver's age
Younger drivers (especially under 25) and older drivers (over 75) are generally seen as higher risk, leading to increased premiums.
Location
Where the driver lives and where the vehicle will be parked or used can affect costs. High-risk areas, such as those with higher rates of theft or accidents, may lead to increased premiums.
Car insurance group
Insurers categorise vehicles into groups based on factors like their make, model, value, and repair costs. Cars in higher insurance groups are generally more expensive to cover, even for a short-term policy.
Policy duration
While temporary insurance offers flexibility, it’s not usually cheaper than an annual policy on a per-day basis. However, it’s often better suited to drivers who only need cover for specific situations, like borrowing a car or driving occasionally.
Add-ons and extras
Add-ons outside of the fully comprehensive cover might cost extra. This includes optional features such as breakdown cover and legal protection.
What’s covered with temporary car insurance?
Temporary car insurance is great if you only need to use a vehicle occasionally, but it’s not always going to be the best option for your driving needs. Here are some situations where a short-term policy will and won’t be right.
Comprehensive UK cover
Accidental and malicious damage
Cover lasting up to 28 days
No risk to your no-claims bonus
Cover to drive in Europe with third-party or equivalent
Driving more than one vehicle per policy
Cover for additional drivers
Claims that happen outside the car’s stated use
Release from an impound (you’ll need impound insurance for this)
Who's eligible for temporary car insurance?
Like any insurance product, temporary car insurance comes with some basic eligibility requirements such as:
- Be a UK resident
- Hold a valid UK driving licence
- Be between 17 and 78 years old
For full terms and conditions, always check your policy details carefully.
Temporary car insurance durations
Here are some of the most popular policy durations:
Hourly
Ideal for quick trips or collecting a car, providing cover for just a few hours.
1-day
Perfect for single-day needs like borrowing a friend’s car for a day trip.
2-day
Great for shared driving on weekend trips or extended short-term use.
Weekly
Best for driving a car over several days on holidays or filling gaps between policies.
Monthly
Good for longer-term flexibility without getting an annual policy.
Need something a bit more long-term?
Compare annual car insurance policies and other types of cover with Uswitch
FAQs
Do I need temporary car insurance?
Driving without insurance is illegal in the UK, and you could receive a fine of £300, six points on your licence, and even a criminal conviction if you fail to have the appropriate cover in place.
If you want to borrow a friend or family member’s car or you’re only looking to drive a car as a one-off, temporary car insurance can be a good option. You might find temporary car insurance useful if you are:
- Learning to drive in a family member’s or friend’s car
- Borrowing a parent’s car while home from university
- Using a courtesy car and you want more than third-party cover
- Borrowing someone else’s car to help you move home
- Borrowing a friend’s car while waiting for yours to be repaired
- Driving your new car home and haven’t yet arranged annual car insurance
- Only driving occasionally.
If you need to drive for longer periods or use a car on a regular basis, an annual car insurance policy might be better suited to your needs.
Can I buy temporary car insurance for someone else?
Yes, you can. Simply ensure you have the necessary details about their car and driving history, and you’ll be ready to arrange cover quickly and easily.
How old do I need to be to take out temporary car insurance?
Insurers that offer short-term car insurance will usually offer cover to drivers between the ages of 17 and 78.
Can I buy temporary car insurance for a car I don’t own?
Yes, but you’ll need their permission to buy a policy. Before you start comparing, make sure you check with the vehicle’s owner and have the following information:
- The car’s registration number or details of the make and model
- Personal details, including your name and address.
Will my no claims discount be affected if I claim on my short-term car insurance policy?
As a standalone policy, short-term car insurance shouldn’t impact the no claims discount of any annual insurance the vehicle owner or the car driver has.
Can I extend my temporary car insurance policy?
You can’t extend an existing policy, but you can buy a new one quickly and easily online as soon as your current one ends.
Can I take out temporary car insurance for business use?
Yes, but it needs to be a policy that specifically covers you for business use. Check carefully that the premium you’re buying is the right type of insurance.
Does temporary car insurance have a car value limit?
Most insurers set limits on the maximum value of the cars they’ll insure, but you should be able to buy temporary insurance for a vehicle with a current market value of up to £65,000.
I have points on my licence. Can I take out temporary car insurance?
If you have points on your driving licence, previous motoring convictions or a history of several insurance claims, you might find it difficult, or more expensive, to get temporary insurance cover, but different insurers have different acceptance criteria, which you may find can cover you.
Can I get temporary insurance to drive a van?
Yes, you can get temporary van insurance that works exactly the same as temporary car insurance - this can be useful when moving home.