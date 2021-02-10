 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Is temporary car insurance right for you?

Standard car insurance policies run for 12 months, but if you don’t own a car but can borrow one, or only drive occasionally, taking out an annual car insurance policy may not be suitable. That’s where temporary car insurance, which allows you to insure a car for a few hours, day, weeks or months, comes in.

If you answered yes to all these questions it could be...

Are you borrowing a family member or friend’s car?

Temporary car insurance can cover you fully comprehensive for a few days to a few months.

Are you learning to drive in a family member’s or friend’s car?

Adding a learner to a policy can be expensive and put the owner's no claim discount at risk.

Do you want more than third party cover in a courtesy car?

Check what cover you are being offered. Temporary car insurance would be comprehensive.

Are you sharing the driving but not a named driver?

Adding a named driver for just a short period may not be cost-effective.

Temporary Learner Driver Insurance

Temporary learner driver car insurance can insure a provisional driver on a friend’s or family member’s car while they gain valuable driving experience. What is temporary learner driver insurance? Most people learn to drive in a car owned by an approved driving instructor but many will also choose to supplement their lessons with independent practice in a friend’s or family member’s car.

Temporary car insurance FAQs

If you want to borrow a car or drive a car on a one-off basis you may need to take out temporary car insurance.

Such as:

  • you are learning to drive in a family member’s or friend’s car

  • you are hiring a car to go on a trip 

  • you are borrowing a family member or friend’s car 

  • you are using a courtesy car and you want more than third party cover

  • you only drive occasionally, for example you may own a classic car which you don’t use all the time

To compare or purchase a temporary car insurance policy you will need permission from the car owner, as well as:

  • the car’s registration number or details of the make and model

  • the owner’s details

  • details of your licence and driving history

  • personal details including your name and address

Most short-term car insurance policies will include fully comprehensive cover, although some insurers may be able to offer third party or third party, fire and theft cover.

Comprehensive cover will normally include:

  • loss or damage caused by vandalism, theft or fire, 

  • damage to the car in an accident

  • accident recovery and repair

  • legal cover in case of death or injury to other people

  • legal cover for damage to other people's cars or property

Fully comprehensive cover means you have cover for any damage and theft of the car are driving as well as for any damage you do to a third-party, their vehicle or their property, as well as loss

So if you don’t own the car you are driving fully comprehensive cover may be the best option, for peace of mind

Most short-term car insurance policies will allow you to add the following on, at an extra cost:

  • European driving cover – although you may get third party cover as standard you may want to pay extra for fully comprehensive cover

  • breakdown cover - useful if you are taking the car on a long trip

  • additional drivers – if you are sharing the car with other drivers you can add them, some insurers will let you add four additional drivers

Temporary car insurance policies usually offer short-term cover from 1 to 28 days, but some policies will insure you for up to 90 days.

Insurers that offer short-term car insurance will usually offer cover to people between the ages of 17 and 75, but some providers will exclude those under 25 so it’s important to shop around for temporary car insurance.

You’re likely to see more quotes if you have several years’ driving experience and a full UK licence, but there are specialist providers out there offering temporary car insurance to those with less experience or different licence types, and other providers that cover learner drivers.

If you have points on your driving licence, previous motoring convictions or a history of several insurance claims, you might find it difficult, or more expensive, to get temporary insurance cover, but it’s worth shopping around as some providers will be happy to cover you.

Some insurers will allow you to take out short-term car insurance if you live abroad, but you may have to prove your permanent address and have been previously resident in the UK. You may also find there are age restrictions.

Most insurers also apply limitations on the value of the car and will usually cover drivers for cars worth up to £50,000.

Temporary car insurance can be an affordable alternative to hiring a car. 

The cost will vary depending on:

  • how long you want to be covered

  • your postcode

  • how much driving experience you have 

  • the vehicle you want to insure

Remember that if you take out an annual car insurance policy you can often pay hundreds if not thousands of pounds a year, temporary car insurance can be a much cheaper alternative.

The insurance comparison service is provided by money.co.uk, which is a trading name of Dot Zinc Limited, registered in England (4093922) and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (415689). Registered address: The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, England, SE1 2LH. By using this system you are agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.