Short-term car insurance is flexible and affordable by design. Whether you’re driving occasionally or filling a temporary gap in cover, it’s often a smarter and more cost-effective choice than committing to a full annual policy.

What do you get with temporary car insurance?

Flexible durations

Get car insurance that lasts for hours, days, weeks or a month.

Comprehensive cover

Enjoy full cover with no risk to your no-claims bonus.

Instant protection

No matter how short-notice your needs are, you'll be covered in minutes.

If you need to drive for more than a few months, it might be worth exploring a standard policy.

How does temporary car insurance work?

The whole point of temporary vehicle insurance is that it’s a quick, easy, and user-friendly alternative to annual policies.

Here’s how it works:

Select your vehicle and coverage period Confirm which car you’re insuring, when you want the policy to start, and how long you’ll need it – whether that’s a few hours or several days. Tailor your policy Pick from a range of fully comprehensive, budget-friendly policy options that match your driving needs. Get instant coverage Once you’ve completed your purchase, your policy activates immediately, allowing you to get on the road within minutes.

When your temporary car insurance ends, the cover simply expires. If you need more time, you can purchase another policy as needed – no long-term commitments or unnecessary spend required.

One of the great benefits of temporary car insurance is that it’s completely separate from any existing policies on the vehicle. This means there’s no impact on no-claims bonuses if an accident occurs.

Do you need temporary or annual car insurance?

Temporary car insurance is great if you only need to use a vehicle occasionally, but it’s not always going to be the best option for your driving needs. Here are some situations where a short-term policy will and won’t be right.

Temporary car insurance:

Collecting a new vehicle

Sharing the driving on a long journey

If your regular vehicle is off the road

Test-driving a vehicle

Visiting the UK with an overseas licence

Borrowing your parents' car

Annual car insurance:

Regular commuting

Travelling long distances frequently

Building your no-claims bonus

Insuring a leased or financed vehicle

Regularly driving a family car

Driving a company-owned car full-time

What are the benefits of comparing temporary car insurance quotes?

Comparing quotes from different providers helps you find the cover that’s tailored to your needs.

Save money

Find a policy that offers great value without paying for extras you don’t need.

Ensure complete cover

Not all short-term insurance policies are the same, so be sure to check yours includes everything you need before buying.

Only pay for what you use

Temporary insurance is all about flexibility, so you don’t waste money on unnecessary coverage.

Customise to your needs

Adjust your voluntary excess and policy add-ons to strike the perfect balance between cost and protection.

Even if you need to get cover in place quickly, it’s important to take time to read through your quotes and consider which is the right policy and the right price.



