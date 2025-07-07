From £599.00 £799.00
Refurbished iPhone deals
- Find a refurbished iPhone deal you can trust on Uswitch
- All restored, expertly checked against 70 standards and certified by Reboxed
- Protected by 12-month warranty for piece of mind
Compare iPhone grades
Each refurbished iPhone is assigned a grade, so you know exactly what you're getting. Whatever the condition, your device will be 100% fully working and cleaned.
We guarantee each iPhone will be free from any refurbished faults or defects for 12 months, or we’ll replace it free of charge.
Pristine
No signs of use - in perfect or near-mint condition
90-100% battery health
Excellent
Light sign of use - may have some small blemishes
80-100% battery health
Great
General sign of use - some scratches you can only see up close
80-100% battery health
Good
Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs
80-100% battery health
What checks are carried out
Each one of our refurbished phones goes through a thorough 70-point diagnostic check covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera and more to ensure peace of mind in your device. These checks include:
Cosmetic checks
Looks for screen cracks, chips or lifting, checks the case quality and makes sure the buttons, ports and parts all look as they should.
Battery checks
Battery health capacity is tested to make sure it’s within acceptable levels.
Functionality checks
All ports, speakers, charging, locks, biometrics like Face ID and other important bits are checked to make sure they work as expected.
Protection checks
These checks make sure the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked and isn’t reported as lost or stolen.
Why choose a refurbished iPhone?
We've teamed up with Reboxed to offer expertly refurbished iPhones—SIM free, great value, and quality you can trust.
- Better value
Refurbished iPhones could save you up to 40%, so you can upgrade for less.
- Professional inspection
Each phone goes through extensive testing against 70 different quality standards.
- One-year guarantee
You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.
- Planet-friendly
Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions. Plus, Reboxed plants five trees for each purchase.
“If you want a better value and more sustainable alternative to a pricey new phone upgrade, buying a refurbished handset is a smart way to save money without compromising on quality.
“Each one of our refurbished phones goes through a thorough 70-point diagnostic check covering battery health, screen quality, internal security and more to ensure peace of mind in your device. We also guarantee each phone will be free from any refurbished faults or defects for 12 months, or we’ll replace it free of charge."
Our Apple refurbished iPhone range
Apple has always been at the forefront of mobile technology, and its devices have stood the test of time. Its most recent edition, the iPhone 16, is a top-tier smartphone packed with many helpful AI features. However, this doesn’t mean the older iPhone series should be forgotten about.
Uswitch offers a wide range of refurbished iPhone devices, from the latest launches to classic models, meaning there is something for everyone. Using the deals table above, you can compare deals for a range of great refurbished Apple iPhones, including:
iPhone 13 refurbished
The refurbished iPhone 13 delivers the same premium experience you’d expect from Apple at a much more affordable cost. Released in 2021, the iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple’s lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. On the back, the dual 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras capture detailed shots with up to 5x digital zoom. The front-facing 12MP camera supports Night mode and 4K video recording - perfect for selfies, FaceTime, and content creation.
You’ll also get top-of-the-range features like Cinematic mode and Photographic Styles to help you capture the perfect photo for any occasion.
iPhone 12 refurbished
Just like the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 still packs a serious punch. When Apple released the iPhone 12, it was a big step forward, introducing key upgrades like a brighter 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, improved battery life, and the powerful A14 Bionic chip for smooth and fast performance.
You’ll also get 5G connectivity for faster downloads and streaming, a dual 12MP camera system with Night mode for stunning shots in low light, and a sleek, flat-edge design and tough Ceramic Shield front.
iPhone 11 refurbished
The iPhone 11 might be a few generations old, but it still holds up brilliantly, and now you can pick one up for a competitive price. Apple packed a lot into this model, including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, the fast and efficient A13 Bionic chip, and a solid battery life that easily gets you through the day.
It also introduced a dual 12MP camera system with ultra-wide and wide lenses, perfect for capturing everything from group shots to sweeping landscapes. Night mode came to the iPhone for the first time with the 11, delivering much clearer low-light photos. Plus, with Face ID, wireless charging, and durable glass and aluminium design, it still feels modern in all the right ways.
If you're after a dependable iPhone with great performance and standout features at a fraction of the cost, the iPhone 11 is a brilliant choice. Browse all the best refurbished iPhone 11 deals today at Uswitch.
Other iPhone models are available
Looking for something different? Whether you want the latest features or just a great deal on a reliable device, there’s a refurbished iPhone for every budget and lifestyle. Check out these other popular models available now on Uswitch:
iPhone SE (2022)
Compact, powerful, and great value. The iPhone SE (3rd Gen) features Apple’s A15 Bionic chip — the same one used in the iPhone 13 — wrapped in a familiar 4.7-inch design. It’s perfect for those who prefer a smaller phone with serious performance.
iPhone 13 Pro
This device is perfect for Pro-level photography. It has triple 12MP cameras, a 120Hz display, and ultra-smooth performance thanks to the A15 Bionic chip. It is ideal for creators, gamers, and power users.
iPhone 14
The newer models are also available refurbished, so you can experience some of Apple’s newer tech with a lower environmental impact and a smaller price tag.
What’s included with your refurbished iPhone?
As well as getting your chosen handset, a refurbished phone comes with extra perks and goodies for you to enjoy, including:
Accessories
Every refurbished phone from Uswitch comes reboxed in 100% sustainable packaging — no waste, no unnecessary extras. It will also come with:
- Charging cable
We include the original cable for your model — either USB-A or USB-C — so you’re ready to charge from day one.
- SIM ejector tool
Swap your SIM easily with the included SIM pin—no need to hunt for a paperclip.
- Microfibre cloth & goodies
You will get a microfibre cloth, stickers, and a sustainability booklet.
Warranty
Every refurbished phone comes with a free 12-month TechCheck Warranty for peace of mind from day one. Six months of coverage begins automatically from your order date, and then you can claim the full 12 months by registering your device.
What’s Covered?
- Technical defects
- Faults caused by improper workmanship or materials
Battery health standards
Every device is checked, tested and certified — so you know it’s in great shape when it arrives. ‘Good’, ‘Great’ and ‘Excellent’ devices come with at least 80% battery capacity, while ‘Pristine’ devices come with 90% or more.
All phones undergo a detailed 70-point inspection to make sure everything, from the screen to the sensors, is working exactly as it should.
How do refurbished iPhones compare to new iPhones?
Refurbished iPhones offer the same Apple quality and performance at a lower price and with less environmental impact. But how do they really stack up against brand-new models? Here's what you need to know before you buy:
Performance
Refurbished iPhones are thoroughly tested and restored to perform like new ones. The processor, screen responsiveness, Face ID, and camera functions are all checked to meet high standards. So whether you're streaming, gaming or multitasking, you'll still get that smooth Apple experience.
Appearance
Depending on your grade (Good, Great, Excellent or Pristine), your refurbished iPhone may show signs of previous use, such as light scratches or minor wear. But all devices are cleaned, inspected and reboxed, so even lower-grade options still look and feel great in your hand.
Cost savings
Refurbished iPhones can cost significantly less than buying brand-new, often saving you hundreds of pounds. That means you can get a newer model, more storage, or just keep more money in your pocket, all while helping reduce electronic waste.
FAQs
What is a refurbished iPhone?
A refurbished iPhone is a pre-owned device that’s been professionally checked, tested, and restored to full working order, often with a warranty included. It’s a smart way to get quality tech for less.
For more information, check out our refurbished mobile phones guide.
Are refurbished iPhones reliable?
Yes, refurbished iPhones are thoroughly tested and certified to make sure they work just like new. All devices undergo a 70-point process, so you can buy with confidence.
Do refurbished iPhones come with a warranty?
They do. Every refurbished iPhone comes with a free 12-month warranty, covering technical defects and manufacturing faults, so you’re protected from day one.
Can I return a refurbished iPhone?
Yes. If you change your mind, you can return your device within 14 days of delivery for a full refund, no questions asked. Just make sure it’s in the same condition you received it.
Are refurbished iPhones unlocked?
All refurbished iPhones listed on Uswitch are unlocked, meaning you can use them with any UK network — just pop in your SIM and go.
How long will a refurbished iPhone last?
With proper care, a refurbished iPhone can last several years, just like a new one. All devices meet strict quality standards, and battery health is guaranteed to be at least 80% or 90% for 'Like New' models.
Why is an ‘Excellent’ condition iPhone sometimes cheaper than a ‘Good’ or ‘Great’ one?
It might seem odd, but it’s due to multiple refurbishers listing phones through our platform. One may offer 'Excellent' condition iPhones at a better price than another offering ‘Good’ or ‘Great’. It’s all about supply and demand — and lucky timing for you!
Why do iPhone prices change even for the same condition and model?
iPhone prices vary based on the refurbisher’s stock and the wider market. That means the price you see today might be different tomorrow, even for the same condition and model. It’s a dynamic system, much like flights or hotels.
What does battery health mean for refurbished iPhones?
Battery health refers to how much charge the battery can hold compared to when it was new. Our iPhones always meet minimum standards:
- 80% or higher for Fair to Premium models
- 90% or higher for ‘Like New’ models
Are refurbished iPhones second-hand?
Not quite. While refurbished iPhones have been owned before, they’re professionally restored to working order — tested, cleaned, and often fitted with new parts. They also come with a warranty, unlike typical second-hand devices.