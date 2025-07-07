Refurbished iPhone deals

The iPhone 11 might be a few generations old, but it still holds up brilliantly, and now you can pick one up for a competitive price. Apple packed a lot into this model, including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, the fast and efficient A13 Bionic chip, and a solid battery life that easily gets you through the day.

It also introduced a dual 12MP camera system with ultra-wide and wide lenses, perfect for capturing everything from group shots to sweeping landscapes. Night mode came to the iPhone for the first time with the 11, delivering much clearer low-light photos. Plus, with Face ID, wireless charging, and durable glass and aluminium design, it still feels modern in all the right ways.

If you're after a dependable iPhone with great performance and standout features at a fraction of the cost, the iPhone 11 is a brilliant choice. Browse all the best refurbished iPhone 11 deals today at Uswitch.