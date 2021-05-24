Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.

Of the 15 award categories, Octopus Energy took the top spot in seven. The supplier was also awarded the top prize in the Most Likely to Recommend, Best Value for Money, Best Deal for you, Best Customer Service, Best Billing Service, Best Online Services and Best Account Management categories.

Octopus Energy reviews from customers were so positive that the supplier also scooped up the Energy Supplier of the Year Award for 2021, pulling out an Overall Customer Satisfaction score of 92% in the survey.

Octopus Energy scored five out of five stars in Uswitch's most recent survey of over 17,000 UK energy customers. Octopus Energy reviews were collected by Uswitch and YouGov in the largest survey of its kind.

About Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy joined the UK energy market in 2016, using technology to create a leaner business from the ground up — keeping customers happy and prices low.

Octopus Energy tariffs all offer 100% renewable electricity as standard, with the option to offset the gas that you use. Octopus also offers no exit fees, a commitment to year-on-year, transparent pricing, and personalised service.

Emails and calls to Octopus Energy are answered by UK-based energy specialists, with average call wait times under a minute.

Octopus Energy customers have access to an online account, with features from editing Direct Debit amounts and dates, to entering a meter reading, to managing email and account preferences, requesting a credit refund, and booking a smart meter installation.

Octopus Energy prices and tariffs

There are a variety of Octopus Energy tariffs on offer, including fixed rate and variable tariffs.

Other Octopus Energy tariffs include the Tracker tariff based on the daily wholesale price of energy, and the Agile Octopus tariff with half-hourly rates.

The Octopus Go Tariff is designed especially for households with an electric vehicle, offering cheaper night rates to help make charging more affordable.

All Octopus Energy tariffs currently available through Uswitch can be seen in the table below.

The Octopus Energy prices below are based on average usage, so click 'compare now' to get a quote tailored to you, and compare Octopus Energy tariffs with plans from other energy suppliers.

Supplier Plan name Tariff type Price Octopus 24M Fixed Fixed for 24 months £1124 Compare now Super Green Octopus 24M Fixed Fixed for 24 months £1129 Compare now

This information is updated hourly with Octopus energy plans which are available to switch to through Uswitch. To appear in this table, plans must be available in at least 7 of the 14 regions.

How Octopus Energy prices have changed

Like most UK energy suppliers, Octopus energy tariffs are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for average usage on their standard variable tariffs.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would be increasing the price cap by 9% from April 2021. In reaction to this, Octopus energy prices were increased by 7% on the supplier's Flexible Octopus tariff. This translated to a £69 price rise for customers on this tariff. However, at the time Octopus energy prices remained considerably lower than the new £1,138 price cap, with a new average price of £1,032.

In May 2021, there was a further Octopus energy price rise. The supplier increased prices on the Flexible Octopus tariff by an average of £54 per year. This brought the average annual price of energy on this tariff to £1,086.

Octopus gas and electricity

Octopus energy tariffs are available as fixed or variable plans, and all are focused on renewability. Octopus offers both dual fuel and electricity only tariffs.

Octopus gas and electricity tariffs are also suitable for households using an Economy 7 meter. The supplier also offers gas and electricity plans for homes with a prepayment meter.

Octopus renewable energy

All Octopus energy tariffs offer 100% renewable electricity, with energy needs met by clean, green sources like solar and wind power. To reduce carbon footprint even further, Octopus can offset the carbon emissions from the gas customers use for a few pounds extra each month.

In the last year alone, 26,900 tonnes of CO2 have been saved from entering the atmosphere thanks to customers choosing Octopus’ low-carbon energy over an average standard tariff. That's roughly the same climate impact as planting 365 trees for each and every Octopus Energy customer.

Octopus Energy and ENGIE

In January 2020, Octopus took over the UK domestic energy offering of small supplier ENGIE. The supplier's 70,000 customers were moved onto Octopus Energy tariffs.

Octopus Energy and Co-op Energy

In August 2019, Octopus Energy acquired the Co-op Energy group, including the Co-op Energy, Flow Energy and GB Energy brands. Octopus Energy took on the group's 300,000 customers, maintaining the Co-op Energy brand.

Octopus Energy and M&S Energy

Marks & Spencer rebooted M&S Energy in 2018 through a brand new partnership with Octopus Energy, pairing the high street legend M&S with Octopus' fresh, tech-led approach and a powerful joint commitment to customer service.

Octopus Energy and Iresa

In July 2018, Ofgem announced that small supplier Iresa had gone out of business. The energy regulator appointed Octopus Energy as the new supplier of around 100,000 former Iresa customers.

The Iresa customers would be offered a competitive Octopus Energy tariff, and their existing credit would be honoured by their new supplier.

Octopus Energy and Affect Energy

In September 2018, Octopus Energy announced that it had acquired Affect Energy, a small, Shoreham-based supplier also renowned for its customer service.

Read more about what happens if your energy supplier goes out of business — and why you probably don't need to worry.