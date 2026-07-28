Why choose Octopus Energy?

Octopus Energy has grown significantly since its foundation, largely thanks to acquiring the customers of other suppliers that have gone bust, notably Bulb, which had 1.5 million customers when it went into administration, and Shell Energy, which sold its customer base to Octopus when Shell exited the UK retail energy market. Octopus is now the biggest energy supplier in the UK, supplying 25.7% of electricity customers and 25.9% of gas customers as of the end of March 2026.

The supplier has a wide range of tariffs, and has also invested heavily in energy efficiency measures along with generating its own renewable energy and buying extensively from other generators to help customers power their homes in a greener way. Today, its operations extend outside the UK to places as far away as Texas.

Octopus has won three prizes in Uswitch's 2026 Energy Awards, continuing a three-year winning streak in all three categories.