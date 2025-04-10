Mortgage in principle

A mortgage in principle (MIP), also known as an agreement in principle (AIP) or decision in principle (DIP), is an estimate of how much you may be able to borrow for a mortgage. Getting an AIP is usually the first step you’ll take before searching for a property or a new mortgage deal.

Find out how much you could borrow with a free mortgage in principle from our award-winning broker partner Mojo Mortgages: