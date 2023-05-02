What is a mortgage agreement in principle (AIP)?

An agreement in principle (AIP) is a theoretical agreement from a lender stating how much they would be willing to lend, assuming you meet their criteria on application. Sometimes known by other names, such as; a decision in principle (DIP), a mortgage in principle (MIP) or a mortgage promise, this useful document provides a more accurate loan quote than a mortgage affordability calculator.

You’re not committed to that lender, so you can still change your mind if you find a better deal elsewhere. Likewise, this should not be considered a formal offer, as you could still be turned down at application stage.

Providing as much accurate information as possible to the lender or broker arranging your AIP can reduce the chance of this happening, however.