Have ScottishPower prices risen in 2026?

As a result of the energy price cap level changing throughout 2026, ScottishPower energy prices have risen, then fallen, and then risen again to around the current price cap level of £1,663.

All energy suppliers operating in the UK are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap , and ScottishPower is no exception. The cap rate sets the maximum price suppliers can charge for average use on their standard variable tariffs . This hasn't been something that the majority of customers have needed to worry about because most people used to fix and switch to avoid being put onto a standard variable tariff.

What should I do about the ScottishPower price rises?

There are fixed deals on the market that customers could choose to switch to with significant savings available. It's also worth considering switching to one to protect the rates you pay this year bearing in mind the probability of price spikes due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Compare energy prices with Uswitch below to see energy deals that might be available in your area.