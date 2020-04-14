Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.

Based on ScottishPower reviews, the big six supplier was rated two and a half stars out of five by customers in the 2021 Uswitch customer satisfaction report. The report was based on a Uswitch and YouGov survey of more than 17,000 UK households, scoring suppliers in the 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards

About ScottishPower

ScottishPower is one of the big six UK energy suppliers, responsible for the supply of gas and electricity in the UK to more than five million customers. ScottishPower is part of the Iberdola Group, a world leader in wind energy and one of the largest energy companies in the world.

ScottishPower and Tonik Energy

ScottishPower was appointed by energy regulator Ofgem to take on the customers of Tonik Energy when the supplier ceased trading. Tonik Energy's 150,000 customers were transferred to ScottishPower tariffs from October 2020.

ScottishPower and Extra Energy

ScottishPower took on the customers of Extra Energy when the small supplier ceased trading in November 2018. Extra Energy's 108,000 domestic energy customers were placed on ScottishPower tariffs as part of the takeover.

ScottishPower and Yorkshire Energy

ScottishPower was appointed as the new supplier for customers of Yorkshire Energy, which ceased trading in December 2020. Yorkshire Energy's 74,000 customers were automatically moved to ScottishPower tariffs.

ScottishPower's charity support

ScottishPower has had a relationship with Cancer Research in the UK since 2012. Through employee fundraising, their Help Beat Cancer energy tariff, sponsorship of the Race for Life and Stand Up To Cancer campaigns, they have raised more than £20 million for the charity organisation.

ScottishPower prices and tariffs

As one of the biggest energy suppliers in the UK, there are a wide range of ScottishPower tariffs on offer to help meet the needs of as many customers as possible.

All ScottishPower energy tariffs currently available through Uswitch can be seen in the table below. The ScottishPower prices below are based on average usage, so click 'compare now' to get a quote tailored to you, and compare ScottishPower tariffs with plans from other energy suppliers.

Supplier Plan name Tariff type Price Fixed Price August 2022 H2 Fixed until 31 Aug 2022 £1210 Compare now Fixed Price August 2022 M2 Fixed until 31 Aug 2022 £1198 Compare now Help Beat Cancer Green Fixed August 2023 CH2 Fixed until 31 Aug 2023 £1221 Compare now Help Beat Cancer Green Fixed August 2023 CH2 Online Fixed until 31 Aug 2023 £1221 Compare now Help Beat Cancer Green Fixed August 2023 CM2 Fixed until 31 Aug 2023 £1210 Compare now Help Beat Cancer Green Fixed August 2023 CM2 Online Fixed until 31 Aug 2023 £1210 Compare now Standard Variable £1138 Compare now Standard Online Variable £1138 Compare now

How ScottishPower prices have changed in 2021

Like most energy providers operating in the UK, ScottishPower is subject to Ofgem's energy price cap. The cap sets the maximum rate that can be charged for ScottishPower's Standard tariff.

In March 2021, ScottishPower prices were increased by 9% on the supplier's standard variable tariff in line with the new price cap rate announced by Ofgem. The price rise will come into effect on 1 April 2021 and will only affect customers on ScottishPower's Standard tariff. Prices on this plan will increase to £1,138 per year for average usage - a price rise of around £96 per year.

The table below shows recent changes to ScottishPower prices, alongside changes by the rest of the big six energy suppliers:

Supplier Price change 1 Date effective Price change 2 Date effective Price change 3 Date effective EDF Energy -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 E.ON -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 British Gas -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 ScottishPower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 SSE -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 April 2021 npower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021

Previous changes to ScottishPower prices

In August 2020, ScottishPower announced it would reduce the average price of its standard variable tariff by 7% as of 1 October 2020. This price cut was in line with the revised energy price cap, and reduced the average cost of a standard variable tariff for ScottishPower customers by £84 a year.

In March 2020, ScottishPower prices were cut by 1% on the supplier's standard variable tariff, in effect from 1 April. Once again, the reduction was in line with the reduced announced in February 2020.

In August 2019, ScottishPower prices dropped by an average of £76 per year (6%) on its standard variable tariff, also in reaction to a drop in the price cap rate.

In February 2019, ScottishPower became the fifth of the big six energy suppliers to announce a price rise in reaction to the change in price cap at the time.

From 1 April 2019, rates for ScottishPower's standard variable tariff increased by £117 (10%), in line with the increased energy price cap of £1,254 per year.

In April 2018, ScottishPower prices were increased by 5.5% to customers on its standard variable rate plan, effective 1 June 2018. The change saw costs increase by £63 per year on average.

You can find out more about ScottishPower's price changes and what to do in our guide.

ScottishPower renewable energy

ScottishPower tariffs all include 100% green electricity, using wind energy and smart grids. It has sold its gas plants and is closing its coal-fired power stations, as well as taking steps to reduce its general carbon footprint wherever possible.

