ScottishPower tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
ScottishPower is one of the big six UK energy suppliers, responsible for supplying gas and electricity in the UK to more than five million customers. ScottishPower is part of the Iberdola Group, a world leader in wind energy and one of the largest energy companies in the world.
Why choose ScottishPower?
Headquartered in Glasgow, ScottishPower was formed in 1990 and became one of the "big six" when the UK's energy industry was opened up to competition. Since then it has maintained its position as one of the UK's biggest energy suppliers, partly as a result of taking on the customers of failed suppliers as the energy market crisis developed.
100% renewable electricity on green tariffs
ScottishPower's renewable electricity is generated across 38 onshore windfarms.
Strong range of energy efficiency products on offer
ScottishPower can help customers get heat pumps, solar panels, EV chargers and more.
Good customer service
ScottishPower's current TrustPilot rating is 4.3 out of 5.
How do I contact ScottishPower?
Customers can contact ScottishPower in the following ways:
- Web chat
- Phone: 0345 270 0700, Monday to Friday (9am-5pm)
- Email: contactus@scottishpower.com
What tariffs are offered by ScottishPower?
At the time of writing, ScottishPower offers a relatively small range of tariffs, with two fixed deals, one standard variable deal and one tracker tariff which follows the price cap, along with specialist EV and heat pump tariffs which may only be available to existing customers.
Does ScottishPower charge exit fees?
As of July 2026, ScottishPower doesn’t charge exit fees on all its tariffs, but the exit fees on tariffs they are added to are set at £50 per fuel.
ScottishPower renewable energy
ScottishPower tariffs all include 100% green electricity, using wind energy and smart grids. It has sold its gas plants and is closing its coal-fired power stations, as well as taking steps to reduce its general carbon footprint wherever possible.
Have ScottishPower prices risen in 2026?
As a result of the energy price cap level changing throughout 2026, ScottishPower energy prices have risen, then fallen, and then risen again to around the current price cap level of £1,663.
All energy suppliers operating in the UK are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, and ScottishPower is no exception. The cap rate sets the maximum price suppliers can charge for average use on their standard variable tariffs. This hasn't been something that the majority of customers have needed to worry about because most people used to fix and switch to avoid being put onto a standard variable tariff.
What should I do about the ScottishPower price rises?
There are fixed deals on the market that customers could choose to switch to with significant savings available. It's also worth considering switching to one to protect the rates you pay this year bearing in mind the probability of price spikes due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Compare energy prices with Uswitch below to see energy deals that might be available in your area.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
How many customers does ScottishPower have?
As of the end of March 2026, Ofgem figures indicated that ScottishPower supplies 7.9% of UK energy customers with electricity and 7% with gas.
ScottishPower reviews 2026
As of July 2026, ScottishPower has a TrustPilot score of 4.4 from nearly 193,000 reviews. The positive reviews tend to focus on good customer service experience but, as always, those experiences differ from case to case and there are more than a few negative experiences recorded as well.
Can I get a smart meter with ScottishPower?
You can get a smart meter with ScottishPower. Customers can book an installation online or call the team on 0800 074 0072 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
Does ScottishPower offer energy efficiency products?
ScottishPower offers a wide range of energy efficiency products for customers through various partnerships.
At the time of writing, customers can get:
- Home electric vehicle chargers that can be combined with the supplier’s EV-specific tariff to allow customers to charge their vehicles overnight at lower prices
- Air source heat pumps that can be combined with the supplier’s heat pump tariff (effectively a time-of-use tariff similar to the EV tariff)
- Wireless smart thermostats.
Can I get ScottishPower solar panels?
Yes - ScottishPower offers solar panels that can be combined with the supplier’s solar panel-specific tariff which allows customers to earn money back for excess electricity generated by the panels.
You can also get solar batteries to use with the solar panels to store electricity for when you need it.
ScottishPower's charity support
ScottishPower has had a relationship with Cancer Research in the UK since 2012. Through employee fundraising, its Help Beat Cancer energy tariff, sponsorship of the Race for Life and Stand Up To Cancer campaigns, it has raised more than £20 million for the charity.
Can I get business energy from ScottishPower?
Yes - the firm provides both gas and electricity to Britain’s SMEs, and if ScottishPower is your business energy supplier you’ll benefit from the following services:
- Energy saving advice and helpline
- Online account management
- A UK-based business energy team.
FAQs
Which providers are similar to ScottishPower?
Any of the other big suppliers would be similar to ScottishPower in terms of resources and products offered, though their tariff options might be more extensive.
How do I cancel my ScottishPower supply?
To cancel your ScottishPower supply, all you need to do is switch to another supplier. Run an energy comparison with Uswitch to see deals that are currently available.
Is ScottishPower going bust?
Given its size, it’s very unlikely that ScottishPower is going to go bust. The energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.