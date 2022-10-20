As the name suggests, Unlimited data SIMs give you unlimited access to the internet on your mobile device. That means you’ll never run out of data to surf the web, browse social media and stream content. Unlimited data also means you’ll never have to deal with surprise charges in your bills.
Unlimited data deals generally cost more than deals that have a cap on the amount of data you get. But the upside is, there'll never be a moment when you have to worry about running out of data. You’ll be able to stream, upload, download, chat and message as much as you want.
There’s no data cap on an unlimited data SIM only deal. You’re free to use as much mobile data as you like on your smartphone. There may be an instance where a fair usage policy is applied, but this will come down to individual networks. So check the fine print of your deal before you commit. But generally, unlimited means unlimited.
Most unlimited data SIM only deals will not have any restrictions and you’ll be able to download as much data as you want. Some networks may include a fair usage policy. But even if that’s the case, it won’t kick in after you’ve used more than enough data for most consumers. Check with your network to see what their specific policy is.
Unlimited data SIM only deals usually cost more than deals with a set amount of data. But you can still find a deal that suits your budget by comparing offers from all the major networks, such as Vodafone, EE, O2, Three, and more.
If you get an unlimited data SIM only data plan, you’ll never have to worry about running out of data. That means you can stream, scroll, and share as much as you want, when you want. With unlimited data, you won’t have to wait till you’re on a Wi-Fi connection to make big downloads or share large files.
The main benefit of an unlimited data deal is never running out of mobile data. So, even if you’re miles away from a Wi-Fi connection, you won’t have to worry about using lots of data on streaming a show or running an online playlist all day. It’s the best way to ensure you always have data when you need it.
If you don’t want to go for an unlimited data SIM only deal but still require a lot of data, you can simply opt for a plan that caps your limit at a high number, like 100-200GB. Most networks provide deals with extremely high data caps, so compare deals on Uswitch today to find a price plan that suits your needs.
You can get an unlimited data SIM only deal on most major UK networks.
Here’s a quick look at some of the extras you can get:
Some Vodafone SIM only unlimited data deals allow you to use up to 25GB overseas in 81 countries at no extra cost.
You can also get unlimited 5G SIM only data plans at three different speed levels, similar to a broadband package.
Three’s SIM only unlimited data deals are attractively priced and can be picked up on 30-day rolling or 12-month contracts. They’re all 5G-ready as standard too, with no caps or fair usage policy.
EE includes a range of perks with its unlimited data SIM only deals, with benefits like six months of Apple Music for free. EE’s unlimited plans are usually on 24-month contracts.
Choose giffgaff’s ‘golden goodybag’ add-on to get unlimited 5G data and free international roaming (although this has a 20GB per month cap limit).
Tesco Mobile’s unlimited SIM only offerings are competitively priced. And since Tesco Mobile runs on O2’s network, you’ll enjoy 99% 4G coverage across the UK, as well as 5G coverage in a wide range of locations.
O2’s unlimited data SIM only price plans begin at around £30 a month and can include exciting extras like discounts on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. You’ll also enjoy 5G as standard with no speed restrictions.
And O2 is so far one of the only major UK networks that hasn’t reintroduced roaming charges in the EU. So you’ll be able to use your data, as well as your calls and texts, for no extra charge while you’re travelling to EU countries.
Smarty offers an unlimited SIM only data plan on a monthly rolling contract. There are no tethering restrictions and you don’t need to pass a credit check.
No, you won’t lose any service by switching networks to a new SIM only deal.
Switching networks on a SIM only deal is incredibly easy thanks to Text to Switch. All you need to do is text PAC to 65075 to receive your PAC code. You then give this to your new network who’ll be able to port over your current phone number. As long as you’re out of contract, you don’t even need to speak to your old network.
In this guide, we help you switch to your new provider.
Unsure how much mobile data you use and need?
Switching your mobile phone provider can feel daunting but it doesn't have to be.