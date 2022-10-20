What is unlimited data?

As the name suggests, Unlimited data SIMs give you unlimited access to the internet on your mobile device. That means you’ll never run out of data to surf the web, browse social media and stream content. Unlimited data also means you’ll never have to deal with surprise charges in your bills.

Unlimited data deals generally cost more than deals that have a cap on the amount of data you get. But the upside is, there'll never be a moment when you have to worry about running out of data. You’ll be able to stream, upload, download, chat and message as much as you want.

Is there a data cap?

There’s no data cap on an unlimited data SIM only deal. You’re free to use as much mobile data as you like on your smartphone. There may be an instance where a fair usage policy is applied, but this will come down to individual networks. So check the fine print of your deal before you commit. But generally, unlimited means unlimited.

Is there a limit to the amount of data I can download?

Most unlimited data SIM only deals will not have any restrictions and you’ll be able to download as much data as you want. Some networks may include a fair usage policy. But even if that’s the case, it won’t kick in after you’ve used more than enough data for most consumers. Check with your network to see what their specific policy is.

How to get cheap unlimited data deals?

Unlimited data SIM only deals usually cost more than deals with a set amount of data. But you can still find a deal that suits your budget by comparing offers from all the major networks, such as Vodafone, EE, O2, Three, and more.

Why choose unlimited data plans?

If you get an unlimited data SIM only data plan, you’ll never have to worry about running out of data. That means you can stream, scroll, and share as much as you want, when you want. With unlimited data, you won’t have to wait till you’re on a Wi-Fi connection to make big downloads or share large files.

What are the benefits of unlimited data deals?

The main benefit of an unlimited data deal is never running out of mobile data. So, even if you’re miles away from a Wi-Fi connection, you won’t have to worry about using lots of data on streaming a show or running an online playlist all day. It’s the best way to ensure you always have data when you need it.

Alternatives to unlimited SIM only plans

If you don’t want to go for an unlimited data SIM only deal but still require a lot of data, you can simply opt for a plan that caps your limit at a high number, like 100-200GB. Most networks provide deals with extremely high data caps, so compare deals on Uswitch today to find a price plan that suits your needs.