Unlimited data SIM only deals

What is an unlimited data SIM only deal?

As the name suggests, unlimited data means unlimited internet access on your mobile device without a monthly data cap. While these deals generally cost more than those with a data cap, you’ll never run out of data to surf the web, browse social media and stream content. It also means you’ll never have to deal with surprise data charges in your bills.

Most of the offers on the deals table include unlimited 5G data, so make sure your phone is 5G compatible, which is the case with all of the most recent flagship phones. Knowing if you have 5G coverage in your local area is equally important.

For more information, see our Best mobile network coverage in the UK guide.

Who should buy an unlimited data SIM only deal?

Whether an unlimited data SIM only deal is the right fit for you fully hinges on how much data you’re likely to use each month.

I mostly use Wi-Fi: If you rarely use data for much more than sending the odd email or checking social media, you’re probably better off with a PAYG deal , or a cheap contract for between 3-10GB of data each month.

If you rarely use data for much more than sending the odd email or checking social media, you’re probably better off with a , or a each month. I commute every day: If you’re regularly commuting into the office, you’ll probably need a reliable data connection to get some work done or to decompress at the end of the day. You’re best suited to a plan that gives you between 10GB and 20GB; which is the average monthly data allowance for most smartphone users.

If you’re regularly commuting into the office, you’ll probably need a reliable data connection to get some work done or to decompress at the end of the day. You’re best suited to a plan that gives you between 10GB and 20GB; which is the average monthly data allowance for most smartphone users. I regularly stream Netflix in HD: Streaming HD video can rapidly burn through low data allowances. Habitual streamers of high quality video platforms over 5G are likely to be in need of a plan with between 20GB and 50GB, though you may want to consider an unlimited plan for peace of mind.

Streaming HD video can rapidly burn through low data allowances. Habitual streamers of high quality video platforms over 5G are likely to be in need of a plan with between 20GB and 50GB, though you may want to consider an unlimited plan for peace of mind. I frequently use my phone as a hotspot: Tethering additional devices like a laptop to your phone to take advantage of its 5G connection is a surefire way to use a lot of data. An unlimited data plan is a safe bet to make sure you stay connected, regardless of the device.

Tethering additional devices like a laptop to your phone to take advantage of its 5G connection is a surefire way to use a lot of data. An unlimited data plan is a safe bet to make sure you stay connected, regardless of the device. I’m a regular traveller: People who regularly travel abroad for work or play may be the best candidates for an unlimited data plan with generous roaming allowances.

Unlimited isn't always the cheapest option

Although some customers may feel reassured by an unlimited data plan’s safety net, they’re not always the cheapest—or most suitable—option. It’s worth remembering that regular monthly deals have the exact same coverage and speeds as unlimited plans, all that extra data is the sole advantage. So unless you’re watching a lot of high-definition videos, making video calls, playing games and tethering multiple devices off your phone, you might be paying over the odds for data you’ll never actually use.

A lot of unlimited data plans don’t strictly live up to their name, either. Some tend to throttle data after you’ve surpassed 50GB of usage, for example, so it’s technically a capped plan in all but name.

Many people overestimate just how much data they need. The average monthly data consumption in the UK is 10.7GB, according to a recent report from Ofcom , meaning a 20GB SIM deal would be more than adequate for most people’s data usage. While a 20-30GB SIM typically costs £6-£8 a month, unlimited plans typically cost around £15-£18 a month on average, meaning switching to the lower data allowance could save you between £8-£12 a month.

The best way to work out how likely you are to need an unlimited plan is to take a look at your personal data use over the past few months. This is easily accessible in your phone’s settings, and will make it clear if you’re better off opting for a cheaper plan with a lower data allowance.

Hotspotting with an unlimited data SIM

Sharing your phone internet connection with other devices like tablets and laptops, also known as hotspotting or tethering, is an easy way to connect them when Wi-Fi is not available. Here’s what you need to know about using an unlimited data SIM to create a hotspot.

If I have unlimited data, does that mean I can hotspot without fear of being capped?

This depends on the kind of plan you have. A lot of unlimited data SIM plans are split into two allowances: between data used on your smartphone itself, and data used by the devices connected to that phone. For example, tethered devices may be capped at 50GB a month under a network’s fair use policy.