iPhone 17 Pro Max deals
Looking for the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max deals? You’re in the right place. Apple hasn’t officially announced the Pro Max yet, but once preorders go live, this page will bring together the best pay-monthly offers from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to grab Apple’s most premium phone at the right price.
iPhone 17 Pro Max: everything we know so far
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to be the flagship of Apple’s 2025 lineup. With its expansive 6.9-inch display, cutting-edge performance, and pro-level cameras, it’s expected to be the model that pushes the iPhone experience to new heights.
Rumours suggest a refined design with slimmer bezels and premium titanium materials, alongside exclusive features that won’t appear on the standard iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air. This makes the Pro Max the go-to choice for users who want the biggest and most powerful iPhone Apple has to offer.
Display
6.9-inch OLED with ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz
Design
Premium titanium frame with thinner bezels and potentially new colour options
Cameras
Triple-lens setup with upgraded telephoto zoom, larger sensors for improved low-light shots
Price
Expected to start from around £1,199, with higher pricing for larger storage tiers up to 1TB
Key rumoured specs for the iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Display: A huge 6.9-inch OLED panel with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, brighter peak HDR performance, and slimmer bezels for an even more immersive experience
- Design: Premium titanium build with Apple’s sleekest Pro Max frame yet, plus new colour options. Expect Ceramic Shield glass and IP68 water resistance for added durability
- Camera: A triple-lens setup, including an upgraded telephoto with extended zoom, a larger wide sensor for better low-light photography, and enhanced video stabilisation
- Chip: Powered by the next-gen A19 Pro chip, offering improved efficiency and faster on-device AI performance
- RAM: Rumoured 12GB RAM for multitasking and smoother performance across apps and games
- Storage: Starting at 256GB, with options up to 1TB for heavy users
- Other features: Action button and a new Camera Control button, plus eSIM only – continuing Apple’s move away from physical SIM trays
- Battery: Expected to be larger than the standard iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, designed to support the Pro Max’s massive screen and power-hungry features
- Price: Likely the most expensive model in the lineup, starting from around £1,199 and rising with higher storage tiers
- Colours: Rumoured finishes include black, silver, deep blue, and a new titanium gold option
iPhone 17 Pro Max deals – coming soon
Apple’s most powerful iPhone is on the horizon. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to be the crown jewel of the 2025 line-up, offering a larger screen, premium design, and the very best performance Apple can deliver. While details remain under wraps until launch, early reports suggest that the Pro Max will introduce meaningful upgrades across display, camera and performance, making it the go-to choice for users who want nothing but the best.
iPhone 17 Pro Max design rumours
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to retain Apple’s iconic design language but slim things down even further. Reports point to thinner bezels, giving users more display space without increasing the phone's overall footprint. Premium build materials such as titanium are likely to carry over from last year’s models, with new colour finishes rumoured to make their debut. As always, the Pro Max will stand out as the boldest and most premium-looking iPhone in the range.
Display and size upgrades
At 6.9 inches, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will once again be the largest iPhone available. Leaks suggest Apple could deliver its brightest and sharpest OLED panel yet, with ProMotion refresh rates that scale for smoother performance and improved battery efficiency. A higher peak brightness would make outdoor use easier than ever, while HDR support will ensure videos, photos and games look incredibly lifelike.
Camera improvements
The camera system is where Apple is expected to push boundaries with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Early rumours point to upgraded zoom capabilities, larger sensors for better low-light performance, and improved video stabilisation for filmmakers. Features like High-Resolution Portraits and AI-assisted editing are tipped to expand, giving photographers and content creators a reason to opt for the Pro Max over smaller models.
Performance and battery life
At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the new A19 Pro chip, designed to power Apple’s most advanced AI features and deliver faster overall performance. We may also see improved battery capacity to offset the larger screen size. With Apple continuing to refine energy efficiency, the Pro Max could be the longest-lasting iPhone yet, even with its powerhouse hardware.
Expected pricing
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the most expensive model in the 2025 lineup. While exact UK pricing hasn’t been confirmed, analysts expect it to start above the iPhone 17 Pro, reflecting its larger screen and premium features. Storage options could range from 256GB to 1TB, catering to users who need vast space for apps, games, and professional content creation.
Stay tuned for iPhone 17 Pro Max deals
With the official launch still to come, exact iPhone 17 Pro Max deals and pre-order offers aren’t yet available. As soon as Apple announces the phone, we’ll update this page with the best tariffs and SIM-free prices from all major UK networks.
For now, it’s clear that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be Apple’s most advanced handset yet – perfect for those who want the biggest, brightest and best iPhone money can buy.