iPhone 17 Pro Max deals

Apple’s most powerful iPhone is on the horizon. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to be the crown jewel of the 2025 line-up, offering a larger screen, premium design, and the very best performance Apple can deliver. While details remain under wraps until launch, early reports suggest that the Pro Max will introduce meaningful upgrades across display, camera and performance, making it the go-to choice for users who want nothing but the best.

iPhone 17 Pro Max design rumours

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to retain Apple’s iconic design language but slim things down even further. Reports point to thinner bezels, giving users more display space without increasing the phone's overall footprint. Premium build materials such as titanium are likely to carry over from last year’s models, with new colour finishes rumoured to make their debut. As always, the Pro Max will stand out as the boldest and most premium-looking iPhone in the range.

Display and size upgrades

At 6.9 inches, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will once again be the largest iPhone available. Leaks suggest Apple could deliver its brightest and sharpest OLED panel yet, with ProMotion refresh rates that scale for smoother performance and improved battery efficiency. A higher peak brightness would make outdoor use easier than ever, while HDR support will ensure videos, photos and games look incredibly lifelike.

Camera improvements

The camera system is where Apple is expected to push boundaries with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Early rumours point to upgraded zoom capabilities, larger sensors for better low-light performance, and improved video stabilisation for filmmakers. Features like High-Resolution Portraits and AI-assisted editing are tipped to expand, giving photographers and content creators a reason to opt for the Pro Max over smaller models.

Performance and battery life

At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the new A19 Pro chip, designed to power Apple’s most advanced AI features and deliver faster overall performance. We may also see improved battery capacity to offset the larger screen size. With Apple continuing to refine energy efficiency, the Pro Max could be the longest-lasting iPhone yet, even with its powerhouse hardware.

Expected pricing

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the most expensive model in the 2025 lineup. While exact UK pricing hasn’t been confirmed, analysts expect it to start above the iPhone 17 Pro, reflecting its larger screen and premium features. Storage options could range from 256GB to 1TB, catering to users who need vast space for apps, games, and professional content creation.

Stay tuned for iPhone 17 Pro Max deals

With the official launch still to come, exact iPhone 17 Pro Max deals and pre-order offers aren’t yet available. As soon as Apple announces the phone, we’ll update this page with the best tariffs and SIM-free prices from all major UK networks.

For now, it’s clear that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be Apple’s most advanced handset yet – perfect for those who want the biggest, brightest and best iPhone money can buy.