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Balance transfer cards let you move existing credit card debt and pay 0% interest for a fixed period - sometimes up to 38 months - reducing the interest you pay so long as you have a clear plan for paying off the balance before the interest-free period ends
Costs: most card providers charge a one-off transfer fee, from 1% to 3.5%, though some providers may offer 0% fee deals with shorter 0% periods. You usually need to transfer within the first 60 or 90 days of the account opening
Repayments: you must make at least the minimum payment each month. When the 0% ends, interest can jump to up to 26% APR or more, so aim to clear the balance before then
Things to be aware of: the 0% often doesn’t cover new purchases, which may accrue interest immediately - though some cards offer dual 0% deals on both transfers and spending
Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one or more existing credit cards onto a new card with a 0% interest rate for a set period - this interest-free period can last for a few months to three years or more.
Once the period ends, the standard interest rate will apply to any remaining balance.
This type of card can help you avoid paying interest on your balance, making it easier to repay debt faster and ultimately save money - just so long as you have a clear repayment plan.
In the UK, most balance transfer cards charge a one-time transfer fee, usually between 1% and 3.5% of the amount transferred.
Balance transfer credit cards allow you to shift an existing balance from one credit card account that may cost you more in interest, to another that offers 0% interest for a period of time. Here's how it works in five simple steps:
You apply for a balance transfer credit card and request the transfer once the application's approved
You usually pay a one-off balance transfer fee
Your new lender pays off your old card(s) directly. Your transferred balance now sits on your new card at 0% interest for a set period of time
You must make at least the minimum payment each month to keep the 0% offer
The goal is to pay down the balance as quickly as you can, ideally clearing it before the 0% period ends. Once it ends, the interest rate jumps up to the standard rate set out in your application, and applies to any remaining balance
“A balance transfer card can help you combine debt and reduce interest payments – as long as you use it carefully. Always make at least the minimum monthly payment on time to avoid fees and keep your promotional rate. It's typically worth paying off more than the minimum and setting a target date for clearing the balance.”
A balance transfer card can be a good fit if you have existing credit card debt charging high interest.
With a balance transfer card, you can stop adding new debt (so long as you don't continue spending on it) and focus on repayment instead.
You want to ensure you’re confident you can clear most or all of the balance within the 0% period though, and that your credit score is strong enough to qualify for a competitive 0% deal.
A balance transfer card may not be the right option for you if you’re likely to keep spending on the card, or if you can only afford minimum payments each month. If you do, debt may remain after the 0% period ends, when interest starts being charged.
It's also important to check any transfer fees don't outweigh the interest you’d save.
When comparing balance transfer credit cards, it’s important you review the terms and conditions of each card to ensure you select the option that aligns with your financial situation.
The 0% interest period determines how long you'll have to pay off your debt without accruing interest. The longer the 0% period, the lower your monthly payments can be. Typical offers range from 12 to 38 months.
Some balance transfer cards offer 0% interest with no upfront fee. However, for cards offering the longest 0% interest periods, you’ll likely encounter a balance transfer fee which typically up to 3.5% of the amount being transferred.
The APR is the interest rate applied to your balance once the 0% interest period ends and can be 20% - 26%+. If you plan to continue using your card after the promotional period, it's important to choose a card with the lowest APR you can qualify for.
Not all balance transfer cards are the same. The best option for you depends on your debt, repayment plan and chances of approval - not just the longest 0% headline. Follow the simple steps below to find a card that helps you save money and clear your balance:
Know your debt - Add up how much you owe, the interest rates you’re paying and how long it would take to repay at your current pace.
Set a payoff target - Work out what you can afford each month and choose a 0% period long enough to clear the balance - or make serious progress - before interest applies again.
Check eligibility first - Use eligibility checkers to see which cards you’re likely to be accepted for without your research affecting your credit score.
Compare the true cost - Look beyond the 0% length. Compare transfer fees, APR when the 0% offer ends and any balance limits.
Check spending rules - If you plan to use the card for spending, check whether new purchases also get 0% or if they accrue interest immediately.
See which credit cards you're eligible for in just a few clicks
Applying is usually a quick online process - but you may be able to do it over the phone or in branch too.
When you apply for a balance transfer card, you’ll be asked if you want to move an existing balance. You’ll need to provide:
Your current card provider
The card or account number
The amount you want to transfer
If approved, your new card provider pays off your old card directly, typically within a few days. You must keep making minimum payments on your old card until the transfer completes.
The time it takes to transfer a credit card balance depends on whether you're transferring to an existing or new card.
If you're transferring to an existing balance transfer card, it can take as little as one working day, though delays can occur if it's after business hours or additional checks are needed.
For a new balance transfer card, the process usually takes between 1-3 working days from when your card has been approved. Remember the card approval time may add up to five working days to this.
Always continue making payments on your original card until the transfer is complete to avoid extra fees or interest.
After you transfer a balance to a new credit card your old account will remain open unless you contact the provider to close it.
It's advisable to keep the original account open until the balance transfer is complete to avoid missing any payments or accumulating interest. If you choose to close the account, be sure to destroy the card.
Keeping the account open could benefit your credit score by lowering your credit utilisation ratio, but there are also potential downsides, such as the temptation to spend or having to pay annual fees.
Set a clear repayment plan to help you clear the balance before the 0% period ends.
Pay more than the minimum where possible each month to reduce risk if unexpected bills crop up.
Set up a direct debit so you never miss a minimum payment.
Track the end date of the 0% offer and plan ahead for it.
Avoid new spending unless you understand how purchases and interest are charged.
Don’t apply for multiple cards at once, as too many applications can affect your credit score.
If you’re finding it hard to keep up with credit card payments, you’re not alone. Here are some things you can do:
Speak to your credit card provider first. They may be able to offer temporary support such as freezing payments.
Get free, impartial debt advice from organisations like StepChange and Citizens Advice - they can help you understand your options and create a realistic repayment plan with you.
Don’t ignore the problem - early advice can help protect both your finances and wellbeing.
If debt feels overwhelming, reaching out for support sooner rather than later can make a real difference.
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is a key figure that helps you compare credit card offers more easily. It represents the total cost of borrowing on a credit card, including both the interest rate and any standard fees (like annual fees).
After any introductory 0% interest period ends, the APR will tell you how much you'll typically pay on any outstanding balances plus any fees.
Generally, a higher APR means higher charges and larger repayments, so it’s important to find a card with a competitive APR, especially if you’re carrying a balance after the promotional period.
Yes, you could be offered a shorter introductory period than advertised. If you have a lower credit rating or past credit issues, credit card providers may offer you less favourable terms, such as a shorter 0% period.
To get the best deal, it's important to improve your credit score before applying.
Most credit card providers charge a balance transfer fee of between 2% and 4% when you move your debt from one card to another. This varies between cards and providers.
As the fee is worked out as a percentage, the cost of the transfer fee will rise with the amount you transfer.
The rate you see advertised isn’t necessarily the rate you will get. Credit card providers only have to give the typical APR they advertise or lower to 51% of successful applicants. If you don’t have a good credit score, you might be given a higher APR.
Check that the rate you see advertised is the rate you will actually get to avoid a shock when your first statement arrives. Again, getting your credit rating into good shape will help your chances of getting the best deals.
A balance transfer can have a short-term impact on your credit score but may help improve it over time.
When you apply for a balance transfer credit card, the lender carries out a hard credit check, which can temporarily lower your score. Opening a new account can also reduce the average age of your credit accounts, which may affect your score.
However, if you use the balance transfer to pay off debt more effectively - especially with a 0% interest period - it could boost your score in the long run.
To minimise any negative effects, avoid applying for multiple balance transfer cards at once, keep old accounts open where possible, and aim to clear your balance before the interest-free period ends.
Your options for balance transfer credit cards will be limited if you have bad credit. Most credit cards transfer deals will only accept people with a good or excellent credit rating.
You might have a higher chance of being approved for a credit card for bad credit.
A balance transfer doesn't count as your monthly payment until it's completed. Once the transfer is done, it will count toward the minimum payment, as long as the transfer amount covers the minimum required and is processed on time.
It's always worth checking your lender's terms to confirm that this is the case.
You can typically transfer between £100 and 90% to 95% of the credit limit on your new balance transfer card to pay off the debt you owe on your existing credit cards.
However, the transfer amount is limited by the credit card provider’s terms and conditions, including balance transfer fees and pending purchases.
If the transfer limit isn’t enough to cover your total debt, you can apply for multiple balance transfer cards to consolidate your debt, but always be mindful of the impact this could have on your credit score.
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