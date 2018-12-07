Compare balance transfer credit cards from 12 companies to find a 0% interest credit card deal to transfer your existing balance to. With the longest 0% interest periods on balance transfers now up to 29 months, you could pay no interest on your credit card debts for at least 12 months. Additional results may be available with an eligibility check.
Sainsbury's Bank Low Fee 18 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Santander Everyday Credit Card
Barclaycard Platinum No Fee 15 Month Balance Transfer Card
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 26 Month Credit Card
MBNA Balance Transfer Low Fee Card
Barclaycard Platinum 24 Month Balance Transfer Card
Virgin Money 26 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Virgin Money 26 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card APR 23.9%
Virgin Money 26 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card APR 25.9%
TSB Platinum Purchase Card
Create a reminder and we'll let you know when you're nearing the end of your 0% periodCreate a reminder
A 0% balance transfer credit card allows you to transfer debt from existing credit cards, to one with a 0% introductory deal.
This means you can pay off your debt over a longer period without worrying about paying extra in interest repayments.
This can be a good way to save money on the cost of paying back your credit card debt as you can pay down the balance without paying interest charges.
It can also be a good way to make your debts more manageable. You can consolidate your debts from multiple credit cards and keep them all in one place.
There are a few things to look for when comparing balance transfer credit cards.
Most cards come with a 0% interest offer. This allows you to pay off your credit card debt within a specified time period without being charged interest. This period can last for more than 18 months depending on the offer, which can be very attractive to help pay down the debt, without interest charges.
To make the most from the introductory offer, calculate how much you’ll need to pay back each month to complete your repayments within the 0% interest period.
For example
You transfer £1,000 to a card with a 24 month 0% introductory offer.
The transfer fee is 3% costing you £30
In total, you owe £1,030
The total debt divided by 24 months is £42.92
To pay off the credit card in full during the 0% introductory period, each month you'd need to pay: £42.92
Be careful. Where you’ve had credit problems in the past you might be given a shorter introductory period than you see advertised which may not make the offer as attractive.
0% balance transfer offers do not last forever. When the introductory offer ends, the interest will go back to a more expensive standard rate.
To avoid paying interest, when you transfer your credit card balance to a new card, always make a note of when the introductory 0% interest rate ends. You may wish to consider moving any outstanding balance to a new balance transfer card to pay it off without costly interest payments.
A credit card might offer a long 0 balance transfer rate that lasts years. But it might only offer a few months of interest free spending.
Generally it’s better to have your balance transfer credit card just for balance transfers. But it’s worth knowing what rates you’ll be paying for spending on it too, just in case you need to.
If you have a large debt to pay over the 0% interest period try to avoid spending on the card after transferring a balance to it.
Or if you're looking for a card that offers a good rate on both, you might want to consider a 0% balance transfer and purchase credit card.
Most credit card providers charge a balance transfer fee of around 3% when you move your debt from one card to another. This varies between cards and providers.
As the fee is worked out as a percentage, the cost of the transfer fee will rise with the amount you transfer.
For example
You transfer £1,000. The transfer fee is 3%.
It'll cost you £30 to transfer your balance.
You transfer £2,000. The transfer fee is 3%.
It'll cost you £60 to transfer your balance.
But do not let the fee put you off. Even with the fee, you’re still likely to be paying less overall compared to your existing credit card.
Some credit cards will offer a discount on the initial balance transfer fee provided you meet their terms and conditions. This usually includes paying off your balance on time each month.
APR is there to help you compare credit card deals more easily. APR stands for annual percentage rate.
It helps you work out what the credit card will cost you once your 0% introductory period ends. A higher APR means higher repayments.
It takes into account the interest rate and additional charges of a credit card offer.
But the rate you see advertised isn’t necessarily the rate you will get. Credit card providers only have to give the typical APR they advertise to around 50% of successful applicants. Where you’ve had credit problems in the past you might be given a higher APR.
Check that the rate you see advertised is the rate you will actually get to avoid a shock when your first statement arrives.
Some balance transfer credit cards will also include 0% on money transfers.
Money transfers allow you to pay money from your balance transfer cards into your current account. So you can pay off overdraft debt, not just credit card debt.
These deals will also come with a fee, usually around 4% but this will vary from provider to provider. Check what the fees involved may include as this could make your money transfer very expensive.
These balance and money transfer credit cards can be vital for consolidating debt from a variety of areas. It could be worth considering if you have debt elsewhere and not just from your credit card.
The best balance transfer credit card for you will depend on your needs. But to help you find the best deal you should look for:
Also consider what other features you might need including:
Your options for balance transfer credit cards will be limited if you have bad credit.
Most credit cards transfer deals will only accept people with a good or excellent credit rating.
You might have a higher chance of being approved for a credit card for bad credit.
When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to current accounts, these accounts are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.
The most clicked on accounts are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which current accounts most people think are worth getting.
The best credit cards and current accounts according to the 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards With so many credit cards and current accounts on the market, it can be hard to find the right banking product for your needs. That’s why real customer experiences can be particularly valuable. The 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards bring together insights […]
Getting the best exchange rate for your travel money by shopping around and buying currency at the right time Exchange rates move fast and there are hundreds of different rates available on the market, so if you want to get the most foreign currency. About exchange rates The exchange rate is how much foreign currency […]
You can get a credit card for a wide range of uses, far beyond the basics of simply making purchases and paying for them later. You can use credit cards to help pay off other debts using balance transfer or money transfer credit cards, or you can use them to collect rewards and even cashback. […]
Getting into unsustainable debt is frighteningly easy – a few months of irresponsible spending can land you with a debt of tens of thousands that could take years to pay back. Most people experience problem debts at some point in their lives, and it can be difficult to get the situation back under control. Many people borrow money […]
Use this guide to find essential information about how to get out of debt, including ways to reduce debt and how to get help if you’re having debt problems. If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed by your debts, you’re unable to pay them off, or there’s an increasing risk of being taken to court by the people that you […]
Debt consolidation loans are one way of dealing with overwhelming debts – read our guide to learn more What is loan consolidation? – Loan consolidation is borrowing one large loan to pay off all your other loans Is a debt consolidation loan right for me? – If you are struggling to meet your current monthly […]
While there’s no such thing as a ‘best’ credit card (you should think about how you spend and consider your personal circumstances) we’ve taken a close look at the market and picked out what we think are some of 2018’s top performers. With one of these credit cards you could enjoy: Cashback – Get back […]
Brits are set to be haunted long into the winter months by their summer credit card debt, according to new Uswitch research. More than half (57%) of those surveyed used a credit card to pay for their summer holiday this year. The average holidaymaker spent £473 on their credit card for flights, accommodation and hire […]
Millions of British holidaymakers admit they’ll get into debt to fund their summer getaway this year, according to new research from Uswitch. More than half (57%) of those surveyed said they’ll pay for their holiday on a credit card this year. Brits are set to put a total of £9.7 billion in travel costs on […]