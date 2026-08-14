Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one or more existing credit cards onto a new card with a 0% interest rate for a set period - this interest-free period can last for a few months to three years or more.

Once the period ends, the standard interest rate will apply to any remaining balance.

This type of card can help you avoid paying interest on your balance, making it easier to repay debt faster and ultimately save money - just so long as you have a clear repayment plan.

In the UK, most balance transfer cards charge a one-time transfer fee, usually between 1% and 3.5% of the amount transferred.