Not all motorbike insurance policies are the same, and what’s covered will depend on the cover level you opt for.

There are three different levels of motorcycle insurance available in the UK:

third party – covers injury or damage you cause to others

third party fire and theft – adds payment to you if your bike is stolen or catches fire

fully comprehensive – additionally cover damage to your own bike

You will also need to tell your insurer how you will use your motorcycle. The basic level of cover is Social, domestic and pleasure (SDP)

You can then add:

Commuting – to one place of work (or to the station each day to get the train to work)

Business use – varying levels depending on whether you visit different workplaces, or clients and work sites and what you carry with you

Commercial use – using your motorbike as a key part of your job

Courier insurance – for delivery drivers and despatch riders

You will also need to say if you intend to carry a pillion passenger. This will increase your premium because your passenger is a third party, so if you come off and injure him or her, your insurer may have to pay any claims he or she makes.