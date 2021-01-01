Compare iD Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Coverage

iD Mobile's service is based on Three’s 4G network, which covers 98% of the UK population.

Speed

iD Mobile's service is based on Three’s network with an average connection speed of 22.55Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

All customers on iD Mobile SIM-only and mobile phone plans allow you to use your UK monthly allowances of data, calls and texts in 50 locations in Europe and beyond for no extra charge.

About

iD Mobile is a subsidiary of retail giant Carphone Warehouse and launched in 2015. It’s based on Three’s network infrastructure, so is able to offer nationwide coverage.

Customer Service

iD Mobile’s customer support team is available to assist with any account-related queries via live chat.

The live chat team is available 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-6pm Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays. Meanwhile, iD Mobile’s virtual assistant is available anytime.

Alternatively, you can find answers and ask questions on the iD Community

You can also use the free iD Mobile App to control a range of features on your iD Mobile account.

Tariffs

iD Mobile offers a selection of tariffs, all of which offer these benefits:

Inclusive roaming in 50 locations

All customers on iD Mobile SIM-only and mobile phone plans allow you to use your UK monthly allowances of data, calls and texts in 50 locations in Europe and beyond for no extra charge.

Data rollover

iD Mobile allows customers to rollover unused data from one to another for free, so you've got a second chance to use it. Any data that's unused from last month is rolled over automatically.

Bill capping

Customers can set spending limits for monthly bills for the UK and overseas, to avoid being hit with unexpected charges.

A buffer of up to £5 extra is available, however, which they can use when they need an extra allowance.

Caps can be adjusted with the iD Mobile app.

History

Launched in 2015, iD Mobile promised consumers “capped plans for the lowest price on the market” and roaming plans that it claims “cover more European countries than anyone else”.

It uses Three's network to ensure customers get nationwide coverage and fast speeds.

Early upgrades

iD Mobile doesn't offer a mid-contract handset upgrade scheme that's comparable to Tesco Mobile's Anytime Upgrade Flex or O2 Refresh. However, customers who renew contracts are often able to get a new phone before their existing contract ends.