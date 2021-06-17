Sky broadband deals on Uswitch.com in June 2021

About Sky Broadband

Sky is one of the largest telecoms brands in the UK, providing broadband, landline and mobile phone services for many UK households and leading the market with its extensive premium pay-TV service, Sky Q.

Since airing its first satellite broadcast in the 1980s, Sky has developed a reputation for innovation and high-quality television services. It was the first company to offer interactive TV in 1998, the UK's first high-definition TV broadcaster in 2006, and it also introduced the Sky Go mobile app in 2011, allowing users to watch TV wherever they were.

The company expanded into the broadband market in 2005, and it's now the UK's second-largest broadband provider behind BT. With Sky continuing to offer new services, such as its advanced TV service Sky Q, it continues to be a great provider for entertainment lovers who don't want to miss out on the latest shows, movies and apps.

Sky broadband key features

Bundled TV, broadband, phone and mobile deals in one package

Premium features you can add or remove on a flexible basis

Cheaper access to award-winning Sky Q set-top box with its TV packages

Exclusive content from the US on Sky Atlantic

Ultimate On Demand with over 500 Sky box sets, plus Netflix and Disney Plus for one price

Access TV anywhere with the Sky Go app

18-month contracts

You read our full guide on how to switch broadband for a bit more impartial information.

Sky Broadband deals

The majority of Sky's broadband packages use the Openreach network, for which you'll also need to include phone line rental in order to access those deals. However, Sky recently launched a range of full fibre packages that connect fibre-optic cables right to your home, so a phone line may not be required if you choose one of them.

Sky does offer broadband-only deals, as well as packages that add home phone and TV services. All packages come with the option of Sky Broadband Boost and Wi-Fi Guarantee, which gives you your money back if you can't get reliable Wi-Fi in every room.

Sky TV and broadband

Sky is best known for its award-winning digital TV services. Adding TV to your Sky Broadband package gives you access to a huge range of channels. The standard Sky Signature package features over 300 channels, including Sky One and Sky Atlantic, where some of the biggest TV hits are shown.

You have the option to add Sky Cinema –– which offers 11 dedicated channels, plus a new premiere every day –– and Sky Sports where you can pick and choose which sports channels you'd like access to, or take the whole 11-channel bundle.

All Sky TV deals come with its Sky Q set-top box, which offers a wide range of catchup and on-demand services and lets you record and store up to 500 hours of live TV.

Sky broadband and phone

Sky Broadband is one of Uswitch's most popular products, even without the inclusion of digital TV services.

Sky Broadband packages can be selected with a range of phone packages too — the standard broadband service includes unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK landlines and mobiles, with per-minute charges applying for calls outside these hours.

You can add unlimited anytime calls or international services to your package for a small additional monthly fee.

Sky TV, phone and broadband

Sky Talk unlimited evening and weekend calls are also included as standard with any of its TV and broadband deals, and again, anytime and international services can be added to the package for a small monthly fee.

Sky broadband speeds

Sky only offers fibre broadband, so it doesn't have an ADSL package with standard broadband speeds. Its most popular deal is Sky Superfast Broadband, which uses the Openreach Superfast network and is capable of 59Mbps average speeds. That's nearly six times faster than an ADSL connection.

More recently, Sky Broadband has introduced even faster speeds with its Ultrafast package. Averaging 145Mbps, it's ideal for high-usage households with lots of devices. This is also serviced through Openreach on its growing full fibre network.

The firm has signed up to Ofcom's voluntary broadband speed Code of Practice. This means before you sign up for a service, you'll get a personalised estimate of the exact speed your home should be able to receive. If your performance doesn't meet these minimums and the firm can't fix it within 30 days, you'll be able to cancel your contract and switch to a better service without penalty.

For an extra £5 a month, you can also enjoy Sky's Broadband Boost service, which gives you daily checks on your line to spot any problems, flexible engineer visits and Sky's Wi-Fi Guarantee, which ensures you'll get great wireless connectivity in every room of your home, or your money back.

Sky Superfast Broadband

If you're looking for fast, reliable broadband, Sky Superfast broadband can provide one via a fibre-optic broadband connection. This means that instead of traditional copper phone lines, most of the connection is serviced by fibre cables, which increase your bandwidth and experience fewer connection issues.

Unlike many other providers, Sky no longer offers an 'entry level' 36Mbps fibre package. Instead, all fibre customers enjoy the firm's Superfast package, which offers average speeds of 59Mbps. This is ideal for average-sized households who want to stream, share and game without slowdown at any time.

Sky Ultrafast Broadband

Using Openreach's growing full fibre network, Sky's Ultrafast Broadband connects fibre directly from the broadband exchange to your home, allowing for even faster and more reliable internet than superfast fibre.

These speeds are a great option for heavy broadband users and large households where multiple devices are being used to game online or stream video at the same time. If you work with large files, like to stream in 4K or play high-quality online games, Sky Broadband Ultrafast will mean you can do all of this easier than ever before.

What speed is Sky Broadband in my area?

More than 95% of the UK has access to Sky superfast fibre broadband, but there may still be some locations where this isn't available. Exact speeds will also differ depending on a user's location, with a variety of factors contributing to the specific performance for a home.

The best way to determine Sky’s broadband speed in your area is to use our Postcode Checker, which will let you know what packages are available and the speeds you can expect.

What is a good broadband speed?

What counts as a good broadband speed for you will depend on what you use the internet for. For simple everyday web browsing and a small household, a standard ADSL connection should be more than enough, but for high-definition streaming, heavy downloads or high-quality online gaming, you'll need a faster connection.

Take a look at our download time calculator to see what you can do with the broadband speed you have.

Broadband speed for streaming

To use TV and film streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer, the recommended minimum speed is 3Mbps for standard definition content and 5Mbps for HD. If you want to stream smoothly in 4K ultra high-definition, however, you'll need a minimum speed of 24Mbps.

This would apply to a single device streaming one piece of content, so the more devices you have to connect simultaneously, the higher your demand for bandwidth will be.

Broadband speed for gaming

The headline speed you need for gaming is fairly low — Xbox Live, for instance, recommends a speed of just 3Mbps for playing online. However, if you want the best broadband for gaming, you'll need to consider a few other factors.

If you want to download digital games to your PC or console - some of which may be over 100GB, you'll need much faster speeds than this if you want it to finish in a reasonable time, so a fibre connection of at least 30Mbps should be the minimum. Faster connections with lower latency also reduce the risk of lag interfering with your gaming.

Cloud gaming is also on the rise — this is where instead of downloading a game you would 'stream' it in the same way you watch a Netflix show. However, this requires a very fast internet speed to work smoothly, currently demanding 35Mbps consistently just for that activity.

Sky Broadband set-up

If you're only selecting a Sky broadband and calls package, set-up should be fairly straightforward, with all that's needed being an active phone line.

In fact, in most cases you can self-install your broadband without ever needing to get an engineer to visit your home. However, those opting for Sky TV services will require an engineer visit to install the satellite and other necessary equipment.

Is there a Sky Broadband installation fee?

The standard installation fee for Sky Broadband is normally between £19.95 and £39.95 depending on the specific package you're signing up for, with broadband-only deals typically having cheaper set-up costs than TV packages.

What's the Sky Broadband installation time?

If you already have a landline, it should take around two weeks to switch your service to Sky. However, if you are getting broadband for the first time or need a landline installed, it may take up to three weeks.

Sky fibre installation

If you're moving from a standard internet package to a fibre service, it can take up to seven days to make the change. You may also need a new router if your current one isn't compatible, in which case Sky will automatically send you one.

Sky Q Hub

Sky's flagship router is the Sky Q Hub, which has won rave reviews for its performance, especially when it comes to ensuring you get a reliable connection throughout your home.

Available as standard on Sky’s fibre broadband packages, the router uses the advanced 5GHz band for faster Wi-Fi performance and can even be connected to a Sky Q set-top box via your home's internal wiring.

Sky Q Hub set-up

Setting up the Sky Q hub should be a simple process, as everything you need is included in the box and it should simply be a case of connecting the included cables to your home's master phone socket and a power supply.

However, if you need more help, Sky's online support page offers simple step-by-step walkthroughs for the Sky Q hub and the other routers Sky offers.

What are the best Sky deals?

You can compare the best Sky deals for TV, broadband and landlines in the comparison tables at the top of this page, where you can filter by speed, cost and what services are included.

Keep in mind that the best Sky deals will be those that suit your needs, so if you hardly ever use the internet you might not need superfast fibre broadband. Likewise, if you use the internet every day, an ADSL broadband deal might be cheaper but it won't be the best Sky deal for you as you'll likely struggle with slow speeds.

It's also a good idea to compare broadband deals from other providers so you can be 100% sure that the best Sky deals are the ones you want.

Sky Broadband customer service

There are a number of ways to contact Sky customer service. The firm has a wide range of online FAQs on its website, covering everything from set-up queries to security primers, while you can also get assistance via Facebook Messenger, SMS, email or by phone.

Sky Broadband customer service number

To speak to a Sky customer service agent by phone, you can call 0800 759 1467. This service is free for Sky Talk customers, or will be charged at the same rate as 01 or 02 numbers for other users. Lines are open from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

However, call centres are still struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wherever possible, please use online forums, chats, and email to contact Sky.