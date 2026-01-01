Sky broadband deals

Sky broadband for streaming

The recommended minimum speed for streaming is 3Mbps for standard-definition content and 5Mbps for HD. However, if you want to watch your shows on Sky Stream in smooth 4K ultra-high definition, you'll need a minimum speed of 25Mbps.

This applies to a single device like your Sky Glass TV streaming one piece of content, so if you have two devices streaming at the same time, your need for speed will be even higher.

Find out more about the best broadband speed for streaming with our guide.

Sky broadband for gaming

Nowadays, the best broadband for gaming depends highly on what you want to use it for. If you’re playing an online game that doesn’t require split-second reactions, you might be fine with a download speed of merely 1-3Mbps.

However, if you’re streaming or playing a fast-paced multiplayer battle, a fibre connection of 25Mbps is generally considered the minimum, with some sources recommending a speed of at least 50Mbps for the smoothest experience. Faster connections with lower latency also reduce the risk of lag interfering with your gaming.

If you're a regular gamer or live in a house with gamers, you'll want to consider Sky Full Fibre Broadband with speeds of at least 145Mbps, and higher if you're a competitive gamer. It'll mean your gameplay is less likely to be interrupted by other devices using the bandwidth at the same time.

What's the Sky internet speed in my area?

Over 98% of the UK has access to Sky's part-fibre broadband, but its ultrafast deals are not as widely available, though coverage is expanding all the time. Depending on what's available at your property, your maximum internet speed would be 61 (or 75) Mbps if you can get Sky Superfast or 900Mbps if you can access Sky Full Fibre.

Exact speeds will differ depending on a user's location, with various factors contributing to a home's performance. Sky has signed up for Ofcom's voluntary broadband speed Code of Practice. This means that before you sign up for a service, you'll get a personalised estimate of the exact speed your home should be able to receive.

If your performance doesn't meet these minimums and the firm can't fix it within 30 days, you'll be able to cancel your contract and switch to another provider without the cost of a penalty.

For an extra £5 a month, you can also sign up for Sky's Broadband Boost service. This provides daily checks on your line to spot any problems, flexible engineer visits and Sky's Wi-Fi Guarantee, which ensures you'll get great wireless connectivity in every room of your home or your money back.

The best way to determine Sky’s broadband speed in your area is to use our broadband postcode checker. It will tell you what offers are available and the expected speeds.