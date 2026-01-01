Sky broadband deals

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Why choose Sky?
Highly rated service: Sky often get the fewest Ofcom complaints for broadband.
Premium TV services: More channels and viewing options than any other TV provider.
Wi-Fi guaranteed: Get money back on select packages if you don’t get Wi-Fi in every room.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Sky is the UK's second-largest internet provider behind BT. It offers great deals with a wide range of internet speeds, from 61Mbps to near-gigabit speeds of 900Mbps via the Openreach full fibre network.
Given its renowned TV service, Sky is enjoyed by millions and continues offering new, innovative TV products. Sky offers a smart TV, Sky Glass, and a streaming box called Sky Stream.
In addition, Sky signed an agreement in 2024 that lets it use CityFibre’s full fibre network to bring its broadband services to CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre network, which can already reach around 4 million UK residents. Work has already begun in 2025 and CityFibre plans to expand its network to at least 8 million homes over the coming years
And since it now offers superfast and 'gigafast' broadband speeds to support its more streaming-focused TV products, Sky's broadband and TV services have never been more powerful.
Bundled TV, broadband and home phone deals in one plan with a single monthly fee
Premium additional features that you can add or remove on a flexible basis
Exclusive blockbuster content from HBO on Sky Atlantic
Ultimate On Demand offering with over 500 Sky box sets, plus Netflix and Disney Plus for one price
Live sports and events in 4K Ultra HD
Access TV anywhere with the Sky Go app
24-month contracts
Most Sky Broadband deals use the Openreach part-fibre broadband network, for which you'll also need to include phone line rental to access those Wi-Fi deals, unless the Sky Full Fibre broadband service is available to your home.
Generally, all broadband deals are inclusive of landline rental and Sky Pay As You Talk as standard, and there are no setup fees.
Sky offers ultrafast full fibre offer through Openreach's FTTP network that connects high speed fibre-optic cables right to your home, so a copper phone line may not be required.
The provider offers its part-fibre offer as a broadband-only deal too. All Sky broadband deals come with the option of Sky Broadband Boost for just £4 a month and its Wi-Fi Guarantee, which gives you your money back if you can't get reliable Wi-Fi in every room.
If you're looking for simple, no-frills broadband for working from home, gaming online or watching Netflix or Disney+, a broadband-only deal might be your best bet.
Sky is best known for its award-winning digital TV services. Adding TV to your Sky broadband plan gives you access to a huge range of channels.
The standard Sky Essential TV service features over 300 channels, including Sky Atlantic, where some of the biggest TV hits are shown. There’s even a ‘Build your own’ option that lets you choose exactly which additional channels you need access to.
Plus, if you add Sky Stream, you can download and watch all your favourite shows over Wi-Fi at any time.
Sky is also one of the most popular broadband providers for home phone services.
The standard offer includes unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK landlines and mobiles, with per-minute charges for calls at other times.
Higher tiers offer unlimited anytime calls or international services to your plan for a small additional monthly fee.
If you're a regular user of all three, you can bundle them into a single package too. This will be cheaper than paying separate providers for each.
The same home phone offers apply here as well. With Sky Talk, you get unlimited evening and weekend calls as standard with any of its TV and broadband deals.
Plus, anytime and international services can be added to the service for a small monthly fee.
Here's an example of an all-in Sky TV and broadband deal:
If you’re currently claiming Universal Credit or on a similar programme, you’re eligible for Sky Broadband Basics, Sky’s social tariff offer. You’ll also need to be a current customer of Sky broadband, but if you’re not, you can still get in touch to try and arrange a deal.
It costs £20 a month and the only option for contract length is 24 months, but if you need to terminate the contract early, they’ll waive the early cancellation fee for Sky Broadband.
The speed of connection will depend on whether Full Fibre is available at your property, and it comes with a landline and Sky Pay As You Talk, meaning you’ll only pay for the calls that you make when using your home phone.
Sky only offers fibre internet, so you won’t have to deal with the slow speeds that are associated with connections that use entirely copper wiring. Its deals start with part-fibre speeds of 36Mbps but rise to 900Mbps in specific locations.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect with Sky.
Using Openreach's growing full fibre network, Sky's Full Fibre broadband deals connect fibre directly from the broadband exchange to your home for even faster and more reliable internet. These broadband deals are available with Full Fibre 75, Full Fibre 150, Full Fibre 300 and Full Fibre 500, with each number referring to its average download speed.
150 and 500 are great options for heavy broadband users and large households where multiple devices are used for gaming online or streaming video simultaneously. If you work with large files, enjoy streaming in 4K, or play high-quality online games, Sky Full Fibre broadband will make this easier than ever.
Sky Full Fibre Gigafast and the newly-launched Gigafast+ are the provider's fastest broadband packages. It offers 900Mbps average speeds, similar to the fastest deals from other full fibre providers.
Sky Superfast broadband is a widely available offer that provides a part-fibre broadband connection, also called FTTC or ‘fibre to the cabinet’. This means fibre cables run between the exchange to your local cabinet and then copper cables into your home .
This kind of connection can download at an average of 61Mbps, which is ideal for average-sized households and can still stream on multiple devices at a time.
The recommended minimum speed for streaming is 3Mbps for standard-definition content and 5Mbps for HD. However, if you want to watch your shows on Sky Stream in smooth 4K ultra-high definition, you'll need a minimum speed of 25Mbps.
This applies to a single device like your Sky Glass TV streaming one piece of content, so if you have two devices streaming at the same time, your need for speed will be even higher.
Find out more about the best broadband speed for streaming with our guide.
Nowadays, the best broadband for gaming depends highly on what you want to use it for. If you’re playing an online game that doesn’t require split-second reactions, you might be fine with a download speed of merely 1-3Mbps.
However, if you’re streaming or playing a fast-paced multiplayer battle, a fibre connection of 25Mbps is generally considered the minimum, with some sources recommending a speed of at least 50Mbps for the smoothest experience. Faster connections with lower latency also reduce the risk of lag interfering with your gaming.
If you're a regular gamer or live in a house with gamers, you'll want to consider Sky Full Fibre Broadband with speeds of at least 145Mbps, and higher if you're a competitive gamer. It'll mean your gameplay is less likely to be interrupted by other devices using the bandwidth at the same time.
Over 98% of the UK has access to Sky's part-fibre broadband, but its ultrafast deals are not as widely available, though coverage is expanding all the time. Depending on what's available at your property, your maximum internet speed would be 61 (or 75) Mbps if you can get Sky Superfast or 900Mbps if you can access Sky Full Fibre.
Exact speeds will differ depending on a user's location, with various factors contributing to a home's performance. Sky has signed up for Ofcom's voluntary broadband speed Code of Practice. This means that before you sign up for a service, you'll get a personalised estimate of the exact speed your home should be able to receive.
If your performance doesn't meet these minimums and the firm can't fix it within 30 days, you'll be able to cancel your contract and switch to another provider without the cost of a penalty.
For an extra £5 a month, you can also sign up for Sky's Broadband Boost service. This provides daily checks on your line to spot any problems, flexible engineer visits and Sky's Wi-Fi Guarantee, which ensures you'll get great wireless connectivity in every room of your home or your money back.
The best way to determine Sky’s broadband speed in your area is to use our broadband postcode checker. It will tell you what offers are available and the expected speeds.
If you want to upgrade your broadband to a full fibre connection, you may require an engineer visit. But you no longer need an engineer to install Sky TV. These days, the process is easy and hassle-free.
If you've selected a Sky Superfast broadband plan, setup should be very straightforward because it relies on a part-fibre connection that around 98% of UK homes already have.
All that's needed for setup is your home phone line and your new router. In fact, you could self-install your broadband without ever needing to get an engineer to visit your home.
If it’s available to you and you've chosen a Sky Full Fibre deal, you may need an engineer to visit your home and set up the connection. This is because a fibre-optic cable may need to be installed at your property (unlike Sky Superfast deals which use your existing phone line).
However, this is still usually a simple and convenient process. You'll be able to select a specific date for the engineer to visit, and it shouldn't take them more than a couple of hours to get it done.
If you added Sky Stream to your package, it’s super easy to install, since all you need to do is plug it into your smart TV. You won’t need a dish or any professional installation.
If you purchase a Sky Glass TV, Sky Stream will already be installed on it. All you need to do is connect it to a power source and then to your Wi-Fi. The only thing you might need a professional to help with is if you also purchase a wall mount for the TV!
Sky's standard router is the Sky Broadband Hub, which has replaced the Sky Q Hub. It’s available as standard with Sky’s fibre broadband deals and uses the advanced 5GHz band for faster Wi-Fi performance.
All new broadband customers will receive a Sky Broadband Hub as standard.
‘WiFi Max’ is an optional boost that you can add to your broadband contract for just £4 a month. It comes with Sky’s fastest Wi-Fi guarantee, advanced security for safer browsing and the ability to control the Wi-Fi speed, pause devices and set schedules.
Sky also offers a WiFi Max Hub, which comes with WiFi Max already installed.
There are several ways to contact Sky customer service.
Sky’s help website has a wide range of online FAQs covering everything from setup queries to security primers. You can even get assistance via Facebook Messenger, SMS, email, or phone.
If the FAQs page doesn’t solve your problem, you can speak to a Sky broadband customer service agent by calling 033 3759 0767. This service is free for Sky Talk customers or otherwise charged at the same rate as 01 or 02. Lines are open from 7am to 11pm weekly.
Learn more information on contacting your broadband provider with our guide.
Sky doesn't offer the absolute cheapest deals on the market, but it often makes up for it with a comprehensive, reliable internet service and very easy access to some of the best TV content available.
NOW Broadband, Sky's sister company, offers cheaper deals and similar access to premium Sky TV content. However, you might miss out on some of the additional broadband features you get from Sky, such as its Wi-Fi Guarantee.
BT and Sky are the two biggest broadband providers in the UK, and therefore their prices tend to be roughly the same if you’re only looking at broadband.
The difference in price is most significant when looking at additional services like digital TV. In this case, BT is often cheaper than Sky simply because it offers fewer channels and services.
Sky broadband runs on the Openreach network, which is owned by BT.
This means that Openreach is the company that is responsible for installing and maintaining Sky connections to your home. It does not mean that you need to have a BT account or BT landline in order to use Sky Wi-Fi.
Virgin Media offers some of the fastest broadband speeds widely available across the UK.
However, Sky broadband's part-fibre deals are much more accessible than Virgin Media, and the option to bundle in Sky TV means it’s still one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers.