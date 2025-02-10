Samsung Galaxy S25 256GB Navy
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£34.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost
£865.26 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
- Free roaming up to 30GB
£38.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£49.00 upfront cost
£1022.20 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£24.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£239.00 upfront cost
£855.26 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£35.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost
£1040.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£38.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£149.00 upfront cost
£1122.20 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£30.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£249.00 upfront cost
£1020.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£25.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£349.00 upfront cost
£1000.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£19.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£399.00 upfront cost
£895.26 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£42.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost
£1098.20 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£38.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£159.00 upfront cost
£1132.20 total cost
350 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is the smallest and most budget-friendly option in Samsung’s flagship lineup, but it’s every bit as impressive as the Galaxy S25+ (£999) and S25 Ultra (£1,299). Just like its bigger siblings, it’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, so you can count on amazing performance. With awesome cameras, smart AI features, and a solid seven-year promise of software updates, the S25 packs top-tier innovation into a compact and stylish design that’s built to last.
Packed full of fantastic Galaxy AI features such as circle to search and live transcript
Same impressive processor as the S25 Ultra and S25+
New AI features to increase your productivity
4GB more RAM than the S24
No MP upgrades for the cameras
No battery upgrade
At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 might not seem like a huge leap forward in terms of specs compared to the Galaxy S24, but the real game-changer lies under the hood.
The S25 is powered by the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which brings faster processing, smarter AI capabilities, and improved image processing. These advancements enhance everything from low-light photography to real-time photo enhancements, making every shot look sharper and more vibrant.
The Galaxy S25 still features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, matching the S24’s impressive setup. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera for excellent selfies and video calls. With its new chipset, however, the S25 takes full advantage of these cameras, delivering better performance and photo quality than ever before.
The Galaxy S25 series has been framed as taking convenience to the next level with Galaxy AI, turning your phone into a smart companion that truly gets you.
The Galaxy S25 can understand text, speech, images, and videos over time to tailor your suggestions. Features like Google’s updated Circle to Search make finding information faster and more contextual, letting you call, email, or visit links with just a tap.
Natural language understanding also gets a huge boost. You can ask your Galaxy S25 to find a specific photo in your gallery. A press-and-hold of the side button activates Gemini, which works across Samsung, Google, and even third-party apps like Spotify. Whether adding your team’s schedule to your calendar or quickly accessing your playlists, it’s all about simplifying tasks.
The S25 also brings more tools for communication, creativity, and productivity. Call Transcript keeps your calls organised, Writing Assist helps summarise and format notes, and Drawing Assist opens up new ways to sketch, combine text, or use image prompts.
Picking the best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal comes down to two main things: how much data you’ll need and what fits your budget both upfront and monthly.
Most deals for new phones, like the S25, typically ask for around £100 upfront, which helps keep your monthly payments lower—often around £30 for a solid data plan.
If you’re looking for plenty of data for streaming and browsing but don’t feel the need to go for unlimited, there are plenty of options with 100GB or more per month from networks like iD Mobile, Vodafone, and Three. You’ll have more than enough data without breaking the bank!
The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and to keep it simple—it’s great.
The display offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz), so whether you’re scrolling through social media or gaming, everything looks really smooth. The Vision Booster and Adaptive Colour Tone feature makes sure the display stays vibrant and easy on the eyes, no matter the lighting conditions.
The S25 has been built to last. It features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, paired with a durable aluminium frame, so you won’t need to worry about dropping it when you're out and about.
The S25 is installed with a 4,000 mAh battery, which is the same as its predecessor, the S24.
Samsung says the S25 has a 37% improvement in power efficiency due to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in its latest flagship model. This is excellent news for anyone who likes to use their phone all day without the worry of your battery inevitably running out.
As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering a massive leap in performance, especially when it comes to visuals. Thanks to this new chip, the S25 boasts up to 30% better visual performance, making everything from gaming to streaming look stunning.
This advanced processor effortlessly handles higher frame rates, making it perfect for gamers who want smooth, immersive gameplay. It also enables real-time shadows and reflections, which were previously challenging for older devices to render.
Beyond gaming, the Snapdragon 8 Elite ensures lightning-fast processing speeds, great for streaming on platforms like YouTube and Netflix.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 was officially announced on the 22 January 2025 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Pre-orders ran until it was officially released on the 7 February.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 supports 5G.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 does support fast charging. With wired charging, you can expect up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter.