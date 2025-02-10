The Samsung Galaxy S25: what's new?

At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 might not seem like a huge leap forward in terms of specs compared to the Galaxy S24, but the real game-changer lies under the hood.

The S25 is powered by the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which brings faster processing, smarter AI capabilities, and improved image processing. These advancements enhance everything from low-light photography to real-time photo enhancements, making every shot look sharper and more vibrant.

The Galaxy S25 still features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, matching the S24’s impressive setup. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera for excellent selfies and video calls. With its new chipset, however, the S25 takes full advantage of these cameras, delivering better performance and photo quality than ever before.

What are the Samsung Galaxy S25 AI features?

The Galaxy S25 series has been framed as taking convenience to the next level with Galaxy AI, turning your phone into a smart companion that truly gets you.

The Galaxy S25 can understand text, speech, images, and videos over time to tailor your suggestions. Features like Google’s updated Circle to Search make finding information faster and more contextual, letting you call, email, or visit links with just a tap.

Natural language understanding also gets a huge boost. You can ask your Galaxy S25 to find a specific photo in your gallery. A press-and-hold of the side button activates Gemini, which works across Samsung, Google, and even third-party apps like Spotify. Whether adding your team’s schedule to your calendar or quickly accessing your playlists, it’s all about simplifying tasks.

The S25 also brings more tools for communication, creativity, and productivity. Call Transcript keeps your calls organised, Writing Assist helps summarise and format notes, and Drawing Assist opens up new ways to sketch, combine text, or use image prompts.

How do you choose the best Samsung S25 deals?

Picking the best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal comes down to two main things: how much data you’ll need and what fits your budget both upfront and monthly.

Most deals for new phones, like the S25, typically ask for around £100 upfront, which helps keep your monthly payments lower—often around £30 for a solid data plan.

If you’re looking for plenty of data for streaming and browsing but don’t feel the need to go for unlimited, there are plenty of options with 100GB or more per month from networks like iD Mobile, Vodafone, and Three. You’ll have more than enough data without breaking the bank!