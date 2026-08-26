Compare dual fuel energy deals

If you use both gas and electricity in your home, you can choose to combine both fuels into one energy bill by opting for a dual fuel tariff. "Dual fuel" simply means that you receive your gas and electricity from the same energy supplier, rather than, as is commonly the case, from two separate suppliers. If you receive an electricity bill from one energy supplier and a gas bill from a different one, then you are not on a dual fuel tariff.

Dual fuel tariffs are very popular, and it’s easy to see why. By getting all your energy from the same supplier you make things easier, and possibly cheaper, for yourself. The vast majority of suppliers offer dual fuel deals (though some offer electricity only), so there should be no shortage of options.

You can use table filters to only show dual fuel plans when you run an energy comparison with Uswitch. Click the button above to get started.