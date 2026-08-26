Compare dual fuel energy deals

Compare dual fuel deals
Looking to get your gas and electricity from the same supplier? Click below to compare dual fuel deals and providers in seconds with Uswitch.
What are dual fuel deals?
If you use both gas and electricity in your home, you can choose to combine both fuels into one energy bill by opting for a dual fuel tariff. "Dual fuel" simply means that you receive your gas and electricity from the same energy supplier, rather than, as is commonly the case, from two separate suppliers. If you receive an electricity bill from one energy supplier and a gas bill from a different one, then you are not on a dual fuel tariff.
Dual fuel tariffs are very popular, and it’s easy to see why. By getting all your energy from the same supplier you make things easier, and possibly cheaper, for yourself. The vast majority of suppliers offer dual fuel deals (though some offer electricity only), so there should be no shortage of options.
You can use table filters to only show dual fuel plans when you run an energy comparison with Uswitch. Click the button above to get started.
What are the benefits of a dual fuel tariff?
There are several benefits you should know about when you run a dual fuel comparison.
- The best dual fuel deals can mean cheaper energy prices. Some energy suppliers will offer you a dual fuel discount if you sign up for a dual fuel tariff with them. You’ll usually get this as a monthly or annual discount straight off your energy bills
- It’s more convenient for you. You will only receive bills from one company, and some suppliers even offer a combined bill for simplicity
- There’s only one point of contact. If you have any complaints, queries or need help from your energy supplier, you only have one company to deal with.
What should I look for when comparing dual fuel deals?
Some of the things to consider when comparing dual fuel deals include:
- Price
You may change your mind about your fixed deal and want to switch. If this happens after your 14-day cooling-off period, you might have to pay an exit fee. Not all tariffs have them but most do, so make sure you know whether yours does.
- Contract length
Most deals will run for 12 months but some can be twice as long, so make sure you check how long you'll be locked in for before you sign up.
- Exit fees
Fixed dual fuel deals will probably include exit fees that you’ll be charged if you want to leave the deal early. These can be hundreds of pounds per fuel, so read the small print carefully.
- Supplier reviews
You might have a preconception about what a supplier’s customer service is like, but check out TrustPilot before signing up to see what its actual customers are saying about it.
How do I switch to a dual fuel energy tariff?
The first thing to do is run a dual fuel comparison of energy suppliers in your area, to see how much you could be saving by switching to a dual fuel tariff.
You don’t have to switch to one of your current suppliers if you don’t want to, you can switch either one or both of your fuels away if need be to find the best dual fuel deals.
Running a dual fuel comparison is the same as a normal energy comparison. Get started by entering your postcode at the top of this page and we’ll show you the best dual fuel deals that you can switch to through Uswitch.
Once you’ve run a dual fuel comparison and found the right dual fuel deal for you, simply apply to switch to the new supplier and the rest of the process will be taken care of for you.
There’s no complicated paperwork and the process is very simple - you won’t even notice the switch has been made until cheaper bills start arriving.
“Dual fuel deals are a great way to streamline your energy bill admin and potentially save compared to getting two separate deals for each fuel. If you’re looking to switch, run an energy comparison to see deals that are currently available.”
How much is an average annual dual fuel bill?
The average annual dual fuel bill is £1,663 from 1 July to 30 September (rising to £1,723 for the period from 1 October to 31 December). This is dictated by the energy price cap, but it's important to remember that there is no "average" energy bill because everyone's usage is different. If you use more than £1,663 worth of energy in a year, you'll pay more. If you use less, you'll pay less.
Which is the cheapest dual fuel supplier?
Dual fuel deals are generally cheaper than separate fuel deals. However, energy rates can vary by region and your usage will affect your bill so, like the idea of the best deal, the cheapest dual fuel supplier for someone else isn’t necessarily the cheapest for you.
The best way to find the cheapest dual fuel deal for you is to run a comparison. We’ll use your postcode to find the dual fuel deals available in your area so we can show you the dual fuel tariffs that can offer the best value for your needs.
How else can I save money on my energy bills?
While switching to a dual fuel tariff can help those using separate suppliers to save money on their energy bills, it’s by no means the only way to do so.
One of the best ways to get cheaper gas and electricity is to regularly compare deals and switch suppliers. If you haven’t switched in a while you’ll likely be on a standard variable tariff, which is typically the most expensive type of plan and can be subject to price rises. If you’re on a fixed plan but it’s due to come to an end soon, make sure you start shopping around for a better energy deal before your prices rise.
Aside from switching energy online with a price comparison site like Uswitch, you could cut your bills further by tracking your energy usage with a smart meter and the Uswitch app. This will show you where you might be using energy unnecessarily and allow you to cut down to keep bills at a manageable level.
Dual fuel energy FAQs
How can I find the best dual fuel deal?
The best dual fuel deal is different for everyone - it depends on the factors that matter the most to you. Price is generally the top priority for most customers, but elements like customer service and green credentials are increasingly coming to the fore. The best thing to do is run a comparison to see what's available and assess which deals best meet your needs.
Can I get a green dual fuel deal?
Green dual fuel deals are available from most suppliers, though it’s debatable how green the gas is on most of them. Uswitch's Green Accreditation scheme makes it easy to see just how green a dual fuel energy deal is. Each one is given a Bronze, Silver or Gold rating depending on various criteria and should help you make a choice that's right for you and right for the planet.
How do I know if I already have a dual fuel deal?
If you’re only receiving one energy bill from one supplier, check if it has usage details for both gas and electricity on it. If it does, you’ll be on a dual fuel deal. If it looks like you’re only getting charged for one fuel but you use both and you’re only getting one bill, check who your suppliers are.