Have E.ON Next prices risen in 2026?

To date in 2026, E.ON Next's energy prices have risen in January, fallen in April and risen again in July in line with the energy price cap.

Like most energy suppliers in the UK, E.ON Next's energy prices are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap . The cap sets the maximum price suppliers can charge for average usage on their standard variable tariffs. These are typically the most expensive type of energy plan.

Do I need to do anything about E.ON Next price rises?

All customers on a standard variable tariff from E.ON Next are affected by price rises.

If you're on a fixed plan from E.ON, your rates will stay the same for the remainder of the contract. But remember that you'll automatically be rolled onto a standard variable tariff when your fixed deal ends, which will mean an increase to your energy bills. You can make significant savings and also secure your rates for the next year due to conflict in the Middle East unsettling the energy market.

You can see fixed energy deals currently available by running an energy comparison below.