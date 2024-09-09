iPhone 16 Pro release date

The iPhone 16 Pro is probably going to be announced at Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ event, held on 9 September. iPhone 16 Pro deals will likely be released that week so you can pre-order your devices with the handsets arriving in customers' hands around 20 September.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications (predicted)

Design: 6.3-inch display, capture button

Cameras: 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto and 12 MP selfie camera

AI features: Generative AI in several Apple apps, including Photos and Notes

Processor: A18 Pro chip, up to 2TB storage

Colours: Bronze, Gray, Silver and Space Black

Battery: Larger battery with a 3,577mAh cell

Software: iOS 18

iPhone 16 Pro price

There’s been no official word on the iPhone 16 Pro prices, but it’s typical for the higher-end handsets in the iPhone range to start from around £999.

iPhone 16 Pro display

In previous years, the iPhone Pro was always the same size as the standard iPhone, but some insiders are predicting that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a slightly larger screen, around 6.3 inches vs 6.1 inches for the iPhone 16, and a hefty 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Leaked dummy units suggest that this is the case too, which would suggest more room for a larger battery and potentially even a bigger camera sensor in the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro camera

The iPhone camera is still a big selling point when it comes to upgrading to a new handset. However, there have been surprisingly few indications that the iPhone 16 Pro cameras will see much improvement.

It is expected that the telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, which was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and not included in the 15 Pro, will be introduced into the iPhone 16 Pro. It is fairly common practice for top-end features on previous models to be included in the basic models the following year. We saw this with the Dynamic Island just the year before.

The ultrawide camera may also be upgraded from a 12MP sensor to a 48MP sensor. Features like spatial video capture will likely be available in all models to encourage more interaction within the Apple sphere.

iPhone 16 Pro AI and software

Apple Intelligence looks to be at the heart of the iPhone 16 range, and Apple is sure to show off a range of features when the iPhone 16 Pro launches. From what we’ve seen, the new version of Siri that will be built into the iPhone 16 Pro will feature writing and proofreading tools, generative photo editing tools and more impressive smart assistant capabilities.

The iPhone 16 Pro will launch with iOS18 already installed, which includes the redesigned Photos app, customisation features, and improvements to the Mail, Notes and other productivity tools.

The iPhone 16 Pro will likely feature the A18 chipset to accommodate the higher level of processing power needed. Since chips earlier than the A17 won’t have the power needed to run AI software, these features will be limited to the iPhone 16 range, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.



