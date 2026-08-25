A secured loan lets you borrow a larger amount by using a property or another asset as security. It can offer lower interest rates than unsecured borrowing, but comes with more risk if you can’t keep up with repayments.
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A secured loan lets you borrow money using something you own — usually your home — as security. Because the loan is “secured” against this asset, lenders may offer lower interest rates or larger loan amounts than with unsecured borrowing.
These loans are sometimes called second-charge mortgages, further charge loans, or homeowner loans, because they’re often taken out in addition to an existing mortgage.
The loan is tied to your asset, so it’s important to keep up with repayments. If you don’t, the lender could sell the asset to recover what you owe. When your home is used as security, this means your property could be at risk of repossession.
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Secured loans are flexible and can be used for a variety of purposes. Common uses include:
Home improvements – such as extensions, renovations, or energy-efficient upgrades
Debt consolidation – combining higher-interest debts into a single, lower-rate loan
Major life events – including weddings, car purchases, or family expenses
Education or other large costs – funding tuition fees or other significant personal expenses
Because secured loans are tied to your property or another asset, they are typically suitable for larger expenses where longer-term repayment may be needed.
The cost of a secured loan depends on the interest rate and any fees charged by the lender.
Your interest rate determines both your monthly repayments and the total cost over the life of the loan. Secured loans can have fixed or variable rates:
Fixed rates give certainty. Your repayments stay the same each month
Variable rates can change. Your repayments may go up or down
Some lenders may charge additional fees, including:
Arrangement or broker fees
Valuation fees to check the value of the asset used as security
To understand the full cost, look at the APRC (Annual Percentage Rate of Charge), which shows the total cost including interest and fees. Using a comparison tool can help you find the best deal.
The main risk of a secured loan is that it’s tied to an asset, usually your home. If you fall behind on repayments, the lender can take that asset to recover what you owe, which could mean losing your property.
This makes secured loans riskier than unsecured loans, where missed payments usually affect your credit score, but don’t put your home or other assets at immediate risk.
For this reason, a secured loan should only be considered if you are confident you can keep up with the repayments throughout the term of the loan.
Some lenders may consider applications from people with poor credit, but approval isn’t guaranteed. Interest rates are often higher for borrowers with a lower credit score, so it’s important to compare options carefully.
The approval process generally takes 2-4 weeks, but depends on the lender, the complexity of the application, and whether any property valuation is needed.
Some lenders allow early repayment, but other will charge an early repayment fee. As always, make sure you check the loan terms before applying so you’re aware of any potential costs.
Yes. This is often done through a second-charge or further advance loan, which sits alongside your existing mortgage. Lenders will assess affordability and the total value of your property before approving.
If you miss repayments, the lender can take action to recover the debt, including selling the asset used as security. For loans secured against your home, this could mean repossession. It’s essential to only borrow an amount you can comfortably afford to repay. Always check your monthly budget and make sure repayments fit within your financial plan.
Secured loans are flexible and commonly used for home improvements, debt consolidation, major life events, or other large expenses.
Loan amounts vary by lender but typically range from a few thousand pounds up to £500,000 or more, depending on your property value and ability to repay.