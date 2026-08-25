Secured loans

A secured loan lets you borrow money using something you own — usually your home — as security. Because the loan is “secured” against this asset, lenders may offer lower interest rates or larger loan amounts than with unsecured borrowing.

These loans are sometimes called second-charge mortgages, further charge loans, or homeowner loans, because they’re often taken out in addition to an existing mortgage.

The loan is tied to your asset, so it’s important to keep up with repayments. If you don’t, the lender could sell the asset to recover what you owe. When your home is used as security, this means your property could be at risk of repossession.