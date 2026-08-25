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Secured loans

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A secured loan lets you borrow a larger amount by using a property or another asset as security. It can offer lower interest rates than unsecured borrowing, but comes with more risk if you can’t keep up with repayments.

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AuthorOlly McConnell
Fact checkerAlex Cox
Last updatedAugust 24th, 2026

What are secured loans?

A secured loan lets you borrow money using something you own — usually your home — as security. Because the loan is “secured” against this asset, lenders may offer lower interest rates or larger loan amounts than with unsecured borrowing. 

These loans are sometimes called second-charge mortgages, further charge loans, or homeowner loans, because they’re often taken out in addition to an existing mortgage.

The loan is tied to your asset, so it’s important to keep up with repayments. If you don’t, the lender could sell the asset to recover what you owe. When your home is used as security, this means your property could be at risk of repossession.

Who can apply for a secured loan?

Secured loans are only available to certain borrowers, as lenders need to be confident you can repay the loan and that the asset used as security is suitable. Key eligibility criteria in the UK usually include:

  • Age – you need to be at least 18 years old. Some lenders may have an upper age limit at the end of the loan term.

  • Homeownership – you need to own a property, or in some cases another valuable asset, to use as security. If you already have a mortgage, you might be able to take out a second-charge or further advance loan.

  • Credit history – lenders will check your credit score. A good credit history can improve your chances of approval and help you secure better interest rates, though some lenders may consider applications from those with less-than-perfect credit.

  • Income and affordability – lenders must ensure you can make the repayments. They will usually ask for proof of income, employment, and outgoings to assess affordability.

However, it’s important to note that meeting these criteria doesn’t guarantee approval. Each lender sets its own rules, so it’s generally a good idea to compare different providers and ensure you can comfortably keep up with repayments before applying.

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Is a secured loan right for me?

Secured loans are usually suited for larger, longer-term borrowing, with repayment periods of up to 35 years.

Whether a secured loan is right for you depends on your personal finances and your ability to comfortably make repayments. Monthly payments are often lower than an unsecured loan, but a longer term can mean paying more interest overall. Your asset, such as your home, is at risk if you miss repayments.

Secured loans can range from a few thousand pounds up to £500,000 or more, depending on the lender. They’re commonly used for major expenses like home improvements, debt consolidation, or major life events.

Because the loan is secured, lenders face lower risk, which often means better rates for borrowers.

What can you use a secured loan for?

Secured loans are flexible and can be used for a variety of purposes. Common uses include:

  • Home improvements – such as extensions, renovations, or energy-efficient upgrades

  • Debt consolidation – combining higher-interest debts into a single, lower-rate loan

  • Major life events – including weddings, car purchases, or family expenses

  • Education or other large costs – funding tuition fees or other significant personal expenses

Because secured loans are tied to your property or another asset, they are typically suitable for larger expenses where longer-term repayment may be needed.

How much do secured loans cost?

The cost of a secured loan depends on the interest rate and any fees charged by the lender.

Interest

Your interest rate determines both your monthly repayments and the total cost over the life of the loan. Secured loans can have fixed or variable rates: 

  • Fixed rates give certainty. Your repayments stay the same each month 

  • Variable rates can change. Your repayments may go up or down

Fees

Some lenders may charge additional fees, including: 

  • Arrangement or broker fees 

  • Valuation fees to check the value of the asset used as security

To understand the full cost, look at the APRC (Annual Percentage Rate of Charge), which shows the total cost including interest and fees. Using a comparison tool can help you find the best deal.

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Why choose a secured loan?

Secured loans can give you access to larger sums than unsecured personal loans, often within 2-4 weeks.

Because the loan is secured against an asset like your home, lenders usually see it as lower risk. This often means lower interest rates than unsecured borrowing.

Secured loans are typically better for long-term borrowing or major expenses, while unsecured loans are usually suited to smaller amounts or shorter repayment periods.

What are the disadvantages of a secured loan?

The main risk of a secured loan is that it’s tied to an asset, usually your home. If you fall behind on repayments, the lender can take that asset to recover what you owe, which could mean losing your property.

This makes secured loans riskier than unsecured loans, where missed payments usually affect your credit score, but don’t put your home or other assets at immediate risk.

For this reason, a secured loan should only be considered if you are confident you can keep up with the repayments throughout the term of the loan.

How does a secured loan compare to remortgaging?

A common alternative to a secured loan is remortgaging your property. Like a secured loan, your home is at risk if you fail to keep up with repayments.

However, if you have a large amount of equity in your home, remortgaging can sometimes offer lower interest rates than a secured loan.

Secured loans may be quicker to arrange and more flexible, while remortgaging is usually better suited for larger sums or longer-term borrowing.

FAQs

Some lenders may consider applications from people with poor credit, but approval isn’t guaranteed. Interest rates are often higher for borrowers with a lower credit score, so it’s important to compare options carefully.

The approval process generally takes 2-4 weeks, but depends on the lender, the complexity of the application, and whether any property valuation is needed.

Some lenders allow early repayment, but other will charge an early repayment fee. As always, make sure you check the loan terms before applying so you’re aware of any potential costs.

Yes. This is often done through a second-charge or further advance loan, which sits alongside your existing mortgage. Lenders will assess affordability and the total value of your property before approving.

If you miss repayments, the lender can take action to recover the debt, including selling the asset used as security. For loans secured against your home, this could mean repossession. It’s essential to only borrow an amount you can comfortably afford to repay. Always check your monthly budget and make sure repayments fit within your financial plan.

Secured loans are flexible and commonly used for home improvements, debt consolidation, major life events, or other large expenses.

Loan amounts vary by lender but typically range from a few thousand pounds up to £500,000 or more, depending on your property value and ability to repay.