How do I choose the best O2 SIM only deal?

According to Signal Checker, O2 delivers 99% 4G/3G coverage across the UK and 5G in a growing number of locations. It’s also one of the only major networks that still offers EU roaming at no extra charge. It also has a fantastic rewards app with freebies, discounts, and priority tickets for events at O2 venues.

Once you’ve decided on signing up for an O2 SIM, the next thing you need to work out is how much data you need. Most O2 SIM deals come with unlimited calls and texts, so the biggest decision you need to make is how much data you think you’ll need and how much you want to pay per month. Generally, an average smartphone user gets through roughly 5-10GB a month. This is typically enough to cover general use, like checking emails, sending WhatsApp messages and scrolling through social media.

However, data options can go well over 100GB and even to unlimited tariffs. Prices will often go up the higher the cap goes, though. Much of what you decide depends on how much time you spend connected to Wi-Fi at home or work. So, if you’re on the move a lot, you might want to consider signing up for a larger data plan.

If you’d like to know how much data you use in a month, check your network's app. There, you’ll find a monthly breakdown of your usage.