How do I choose the best O2 SIM only deal for me?

If you’re looking to switch networks, O2 is a fantastic choice. It delivers 97% 4G coverage across the UK to all its customers, along with 5G in a growing number of locations. On top of this, it’s one of the only major networks that still offers EU roaming for no extra charge. And it has a fantastic rewards app that comes with freebies, discounts and priority tickets for events at O2 venues.

And once you’ve decided on signing up for an O2 SIM, the next thing you need to work out is how much data you need. Most O2 SIM deals come with unlimited calls and texts, so the biggest decision you need to make is how much data you think you’ll need and how much you want to pay per month.

Generally speaking, an average smartphone user gets through roughly 3GB a month. This is typically enough to cover general use, like checking emails, sending WhatsApp messages and scrolling through social media.

However, a lot of this depends on how much time you spend connected to Wi-Fi, either at home or at work. So, if you’re on the move a lot, you might want to consider signing up for a larger data plan.

If you’d like to find out how much data you get through in a month, simply take a look at your network’s app. There, you’ll find a monthly breakdown of how much data you’re using.