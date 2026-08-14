spusu Mobile SIM Deal
Uses EE's Network
£7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90
1 month contract
60 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
Browse our wide range of SIM only offers from the UK's fastest and best-connected mobile network, EE.
Uses EE's Network
£7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90
1 month contract
60 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£6.90 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£3.90 a month
1 month contract
3 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£4.50 a month
1 month contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£7.90 a month
1 month contract
30 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£5.90 a month
1 month contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£8.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90
1 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £11.90
1 month contract
40 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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EE is rated by many as the UK's best network, providing excellent mobile and broadband connectivity across the country.
EE's current Pay As You Go SIM-only range, the 30-Day Saver Plans, offers a contract-free option across five data tiers, from 20GB up to unlimited data, with no credit check and no annual price rise.
EE also offers pay-monthly SIM-only and handset contracts in addition to this range.
Rated the UK's best network, topping RootMetrics' rankings in every six-monthly report from 2014 to present.
UK and Ireland call centres open every day of the year, answering 100% of customer calls.
Around 400 physical EE stores across the UK.
Speed caps: EE Pay As You Go speeds, including the 30-Day Saver Plans, are capped at 25Mbps.
Roaming is not automatically included: standard Pay As You Go roaming rates apply (70p a minute, 30p a text, plus a data add-on) unless a Roam like Home add-on is purchased.
Yes. RootMetrics has rated EE the UK's best overall network in every one of its six-monthly reports since 2014 – 26 consecutive wins in total. It finds EE's network to be the fastest and most reliable, with the best 5G experience.
EE was also named Best Network for Consumers at the Mobile Industry Awards in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and was recognised at the Cnect Wales Awards in 2025 for putting people and culture at the heart of the company.
It also won the 'Fastest Mobile Network Overall' award at the Uswitch Telecoms Awards in 2026, indicating its best-in-class performance.
EE operates its own UK network infrastructure. Its 4G, 5G and 5G+ services cover more than 90% of the UK, and EE's broadband is available at more than 99% of UK premises, with guaranteed speeds.
EE also operates close to 400 stores across the UK.
EE offers a range of contract lengths depending on the plan. Its current 30-Day Saver Plans are entirely commitment-free: a 30-day rolling plan that can be cancelled at any time, with no credit check required.
EE also offers longer, fixed-term pay-monthly contracts for customers (currently outside of Uswitch) for those who want a set price over a longer period.
Standard Pay As You Go roaming rates apply by default: 70p a minute, 30p a text, and a data add-on is required (500MB for £3).
Customers with an active 30-Day Plan or Saver Plan can instead opt in to a Roam like Home add-on on arrival in the EE Europe zone; EE sends a text with the option to opt in, and the add-on can also be activated by texting ROAMEU1D or ROAMEU7D to 150.
The add-on costs £2.50 a day or £10 a week, rising to £2.75 a day and £13.50 a week from 30 September 2026, charged against the customer's Pay As You Go credit.
Under Roam like Home, allowances work as they do in the UK, further data can be bought if needed (500MB for £3), and a text confirms when the add-on is due to expire.
EE offers SIM only deals across both Pay As You Go and pay monthly contracts, provided as either a physical SIM or an eSIM.
The deals currently listed on Uswitch are EE's Pay As You Go 30-Day Saver Plans, a rolling range that's topped up every 30 days rather than tied to a fixed contract.
EE's 30-Day Saver Plans range from 20GB up to unlimited 5G data, with speeds capped at 25Mbps.
EE's 30-Day Saver Plans are Pay As You Go, so there's no credit check and no effect on your credit score.
Call free from an EE mobile: 150
Call from any other phone: 0800 956 6000
Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 9pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 8pm. Calls are free from an EE number; charges may apply if calling from another network.
Support for deaf and hard of hearing customers: to use Text Relay from a smartphone, PC or tablet, download the free Relay UK app. To call EE through the Relay UK app or from a textphone, dial 18001 followed by 07953 966 250.
Sign language support: customers who need a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter can connect to one through the InterpretersLive! service.
Full details are available at EE's Help Centre (ee.co.uk/help).
Not keen on EE? Not to worry. There are plenty more SIM only deals to choose from. See what the other major UK networks have to offer:
Written by Ernest Doku, Mobiles expert
Set up recurring card payments rather than paying manually or by direct debit.
This gives a 10% discount on the plan price, and customers remain free to change or cancel their plan at any time.
No. The 30-Day Saver Plans are EE's current Pay As You Go SIM-only range. EE also offers pay-monthly SIM-only and handset contracts, and its plan range may change over time.
No. EE's 30-Day Saver Plans and other Pay As You Go plans carry no annual or mid-contract price rises.
This differs from EE's longer pay-monthly SIM-only contracts, which do carry an annual increase.
No. EE's 30-Day Saver Plans and other Pay As You Go products do not require a credit check.
Yes. EE Pay As You Go speeds, including the 30-Day Saver Plans, are capped at 25Mbps.
It rolls over into the next 30-Day Plan. If an allowance runs out, Data Parachute provides 1GB free.
Customers also receive 2GB of free data boosts for every two 30-Day Plans purchased, up to a maximum of 12GB.