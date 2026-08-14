Is EE Mobile a good network?

Yes. RootMetrics has rated EE the UK's best overall network in every one of its six-monthly reports since 2014 – 26 consecutive wins in total. It finds EE's network to be the fastest and most reliable, with the best 5G experience.

EE was also named Best Network for Consumers at the Mobile Industry Awards in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and was recognised at the Cnect Wales Awards in 2025 for putting people and culture at the heart of the company.

It also won the 'Fastest Mobile Network Overall' award at the Uswitch Telecoms Awards in 2026, indicating its best-in-class performance.

What network does EE use?

EE operates its own UK network infrastructure. Its 4G, 5G and 5G+ services cover more than 90% of the UK, and EE's broadband is available at more than 99% of UK premises, with guaranteed speeds.

EE also operates close to 400 stores across the UK.

What length of contract is available?

EE offers a range of contract lengths depending on the plan. Its current 30-Day Saver Plans are entirely commitment-free: a 30-day rolling plan that can be cancelled at any time, with no credit check required.

EE also offers longer, fixed-term pay-monthly contracts for customers (currently outside of Uswitch) for those who want a set price over a longer period.