Travel eSIM deals

eSIMs have been part of the consumer market since 2016, but it wasn’t until Apple launched the iPhone 14 (which was eSIM only in the US) that it started getting the recognition it deserved.

However, not all UK networks support eSIMs at the moment. The good news is that most of the major networks, including O2, Three, EE, and Vodafone, offer this service. Some smaller networks, like Lycamobile and Giffgaff, also offer eSIMs.



