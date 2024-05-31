Travel eSIM deals

Popular eSIM destinations
Using an eSIM abroad is a simple and cost-effective way to travel. It means you can enjoy internet connectivity and make calls and texts without worrying about handling a physical SIM card.
Mexico
From £0.33 per day
USA
From £0.33 per day
UAE
From £0.33 per day
Turkey
From £0.33 per day
Canada
From £0.33 per day
What are the benefits of using eSIM for travel?
- Enhanced security
eSIM technology offers an added layer of security compared to physical SIM cards. Since the eSIM is embedded within your device and cannot be physically removed, it provides increased protection against unauthorised access if your iPhone is lost or stolen. Even if someone gains possession of your device, they won't be able to remove the eSIM to gain access to your network services or sensitive information.
- Convenience and accessibility
With an eSIM, the hassle of obtaining, carrying, and swapping physical SIM cards is eliminated. Gone are the days of needing to keep track of multiple SIM cards or waiting for them to be delivered through the mail before you can travel. Instead, an eSIM allows you to activate your service directly on your device, providing instant network access without needing physical SIM card handling.
Certain iPhone models allow you to have two active eSIMs simultaneously. This means you can have separate eSIMs for different purposes or locations. For example, you could have one eSIM configured for your home location and another for the place you're visiting, removing the need for physical SIM card swapping.
With the flexibility offered by eSIM technology, switching between your stored eSIMs is a breeze. By simply changing the selection in your device's settings, you can easily toggle between your active eSIM profiles. This feature proves particularly useful for frequent travellers or individuals who regularly visit specific locations, as it allows for quick and convenient access to network services based on their current needs or location.
How you can save money with a travel eSIM
You could save money and skip a lot of hassle by getting a travel eSIM. They're often faster, easier and cheaper than getting an international SIM card when you arrive. 🛬 Here's what you need to know about travel eSIMs.
How to activate your international eSIM
Make sure your device is eSIM compatible
The first and most important step in activating your eSIM is to make sure that your current device is actually eSIM compatible. You can check this on your phone settings.
Purchase and activate your eSIM
After buying your eSIM, you can activate it, by going to Settings→Cellular→Add Cellular Plan. Then scan the QR code provided by your provider or enter the eSIM details manually.
Switch between your physical SIM and eSIM
If, when purchasing an eSIM, you already have a physical SIM card in your device, you can switch plans by, going to Setting→Cellular and tapping on your desired plan.
How to top up your travel eSIM
Topping up your travel eSIM is quick and straightforward. All you need to do is go to your service provider’s app (all data plans require you to download the app), and from there, you can easily add credit to your account.
Which UK providers offer travel eSIMs?
eSIMs have been part of the consumer market since 2016, but it wasn’t until Apple launched the iPhone 14 (which was eSIM only in the US) that it started getting the recognition it deserved.
However, not all UK networks support eSIMs at the moment. The good news is that most of the major networks, including O2, Three, EE, and Vodafone, offer this service. Some smaller networks, like Lycamobile and Giffgaff, also offer eSIMs.
Find out more about our most popular travel eSIM destinations
- USA eSIM: With our USA eSIM bundles, discover the best of America, from the bustling cities to the national parks. Enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and high-speed internet across the entire country.
- Turkey eSIM: Enjoy Turkey's rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes without worrying about connectivity. Compare our range of Turkey eSIM bundles that provide reliable internet access from Istanbul to Cappadocia and beyond.
- Dubai eSIM: Experience the luxury and innovation of Dubai with our Dubai eSIM bundles. Stay connected easily, whether visiting the Burj Khalifa or shopping in its many malls.